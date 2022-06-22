PRESERVING WOODLAND PARK’S WESTERN HERITAGE
The Cowhand
200 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-9688
A landmark business with the legendary white horse on the front, The Cowhand has attracted shoppers from all over the world. A business that carries on the Western tradition, for 57 years The Cowhand has been owned by one family.
Today, Merry Jo Larsen and her daughter Marty McKenna, share responsibilities for the shop on Woodland Park’s main street.
Cowboy hats, in various sizes and styles, are the store’s trademark. The hats can be fitted right there in the store.
Recently, The Cowhand expanded the hat line to include fedoras and other styles of fashion hats. “We have something for everybody,” Larsen said.
Along with the hats, The Cowhand is known for its line of Western boots, in addition to Native American jewelry, antiques, gifts and clothing, including beautiful suede jackets.
Active in the community for decades, Larsen is dedicated to preserving the city’s Western heritage.
— Pat Hill
DON’T RUN OUT
Florissant Gas and Convenience
2839 US 24, Florissant, 719-748-8080
I found Florissant Gas and Convenience by accident. The building on US 24 opposite of Circle Drive, which leads to the Florissant Public Library (another hidden gem), used to be a convenience store that sold sandwiches and I was hungry. What I found when I stopped wasn’t a typical truck-stop-style store that happened to sell sub sandwiches. It was the same place, but it certainly wasn’t the same store – it was a full-fledged, if tiny, grocery store.
I must confess, I love small-town grocery stores. You never know what you’re going to find. Also, access to healthy food in rural areas is difficult unless you grow it yourself, not always easy at high altitude. Florissant Gas and Convenience helps fill that gap and has saved me many trips to the larger stores in Divide, Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. It sells fresh produce, milk, eggs, bread, baking supplies, frozen foods and almost anything else you might need in a pinch. It also sells sandwiches.
— Norma Engelberg