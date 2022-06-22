DRIVE RIGHT IN FOR AN OIL CHANGE
RAPID LUBE AND TRAILER SERVICE
795 Red Feather Lane, Woodland Park, 719-687-0670, rapidlubeandtrailer.com
Teller County boasts many businesses that offer vehicle repair services, but if all you need is an oil change, Rapid Lube is the place to go for fast, friendly, dependable service while you wait.
The shop offers free coffee and water, a TV and a service observation window. Or you can leave your cellphone number and get your steps while walking through the beautiful neighborhood. You can also shop across the street at Mountain Naturals.
The shop offers partial and full-service oil changes using premium oils and filters or, if your vehicle needs a special oil they don’t carry, you can bring your own. Other general maintenance services include but aren’t limited to checking and topping off fluids, rotating tires, changing air filters and checking and changing belts and windshield wipers. As the name implies, the shop also inspects and services trailers.
— Norma Engelberg
FRESH ROASTED IN WOODLAND PARK
THE COFFEE COTTAGE
757 Gold Hills Place S., Woodland Park, 719-258-8134, thecoffeecottageco.com
If it seems like Woodland Park has a lot of coffee shops, the observation is correct. Residents and visitors have their choice of several around town, but there is only one coffee roaster in town. The Coffee Cottage in Gold Hill Square South features Model Citizen coffee roasted by Enrique Camacho, a U.S. Army veteran.
According to the Model Citizen website, Camacho started roasting in his garage, having discovered various kinds of beans throughout his military career, with deployments in various countries. Now retired, Camacho roasts his beans at the Coffee Cottage in Woodland Park. He believes coffee unites people due to the universal love of coffee which reflects the various world cultures.
In addition to coffees and espressos, the cottage features zebra mochas and lattes, and sells Model Citizen coffees by the pound.
The Coffee Cottage launched a food truck last year which is available for events around town.
— Pat Hill