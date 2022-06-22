MONTHLY ART WALKS SHOWCASE Reserve Our Gallery
400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 100, Woodland Park, 719-401-2301, reserveourgallery.com
In a town where artists thrive but sometimes strive for exposure, Gayle Gross launched an exhibit by foot. Artist and founder of Reserve Our Gallery in Woodland Park, Gross gives guided monthly art walks on the last Sunday of the month.
The walks, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., begin at the gallery and mosey on through downtown with stops to view artists’ works in various businesses. New this year are the strolling minstrels: Ben Pratt, guitar, the Silverwood Flute and guitar duo; Ray DeMers, guitar and mandolin; and Shavano Wyckoff, keyboard. The musicians alternate Sundays.
The artists, up to 25, rotate on a monthly basis. Tour maps are available by texting “8337630494” to 719-401-2301.
On the side, Gross has partnered with the Wines of Colorado in Cascade to hang some of the artists’ works.
— Pat Hill HIKING THROUGH GOLD RUSH HISTORY
Trails of Gold
Victor to Cripple Creek, stcfg.com
If you’re driving through the Victor — The City of Mines — you’ve probably noticed the historic headframes standing tall in the city and on surrounding hills. While some of these historic sites are inaccessible, many are part of a trail system known as the Trails of Gold. Most of the trailheads are in Victor, but a few are in Cripple Creek, aka the World’s Greatest Gold Camp.
Maintained by the Southern Teller County Focus Group with help from Newmont Cripple Creek and Victor Mine and other organizations, the trails preserve Colorado’s Gold Rush history. When hiking these trails, with names such as Little Grouse Mountain, Purple Fluorite, Poverty Gulch and Vindicator Valley, you’ll be walking in the footsteps of the miners whose hard, back-breaking work made the gold camps famous in the late 1800s. The trails are open year round for hiking and snowshoeing, when there’s enough snow.
Maps and gold-camp history are available at stcfg.com. Slather on your sunscreen, put on your hat and sturdy boots, carry water and come out to the trails.
— Norma Engelberg