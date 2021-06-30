The residents of Teller County are known for their fierce independence and for their propensity to reach out a hand when their neighbors need a little help. From Victor and Cripple Creek down to Lake George on Teller 1; through Divide and Woodland Park and Crystola, too, they’re also proud of their mountain home. With its rolling hills of grazing livestock, meandering waterways and nature-inspired peace and quiet, they have been delighted to make Teller County their “down home” home base.
These Coloradans have always made it their business to support local business. Pandemic or not, when you speak to a person from Teller County, they’re proud of the restaurants, offices, gift shops, grocers and so many others who make living “up the hill” a folksy, fun experience.
These tenacious mountain denizens also have kept up with community service through a global crisis and kept their individual and collective entrepreneurial spirit alive and flourishing. If you live here, you probably already know all this. You also know about the best mechanics, furniture stores, real estate agencies, energy and computer companies, coffee shops and bistros that also are proud to call Teller home. In fact, you probably know the owner and the owner’s kids by name. If you’re new to Teller or plan on traveling there to take in the vistas from the top of Pinetree Trail or the fantastic, fun nightlife at the casinos, make sure you flip through this “Best of” collection before you go.
The Best of Teller County is organized into four easy-to-scan categories: Arts, Entertainment and Recreation; Dining; Everyday Life; and Shopping. We were so gratified to experience the generosity and neighborliness of Teller County as it enthusiastically nominated its favorites. The quality goods and services highlighted within these pages perfectly encapsulate the spirit of the county — fun, friendly and ready for anything.
To the winners, congratulations. You’re what makes Teller County such a delightful destination for visitors as well as a comfortable, welcoming, small-town haven to call home.
Christopher Reen
President/Publisher