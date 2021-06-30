AUTOMOTIVE PARTS
GOLD: AutoZone
1011 E. US 24, Woodland Park, 719-686-0675, autozone.com/locations/co/woodland-park/1011-e-us-hwy-24.html
Whether you need new windshield wipers, a hard-to-find part or some advice for when the check-engine light comes on in your vehicle, the knowledgeable staff at the Woodland Park AutoZone can help. One satisfied customer commented on Yelp, “Stopped by because I had a check engine light on. Staff were all friendly and assisted me right away. Told me that the code was my catalytic converter, which is pretty costly. But the gentleman recommended me a cleaner (cataclean) that I put in the gas tank which may help, and sure enough it did and the light went off. Many thanks to the staff at AutoZone in Woodland Park.”
SILVER: Napa Auto Parts
FIREWOOD COMPANY
GOLD: Tip Top Tree Cultivation LLC
P.O. Box 1014, Woodland Park, 719-646-8818, tiptoptreecultivationllc.pro
A multiple-year gold winner, Tip Top Tree Cultivation is tops this year with Best of Teller voters. In addition to providing firewood, they can help with residential and commercial fire mitigation; tree cutting, pruning and removal; chipping; tree and shrub planting; snow removal and fence posts. One satisfied customer gave them this review on Facebook: “Five stars. These guys are professionals. They identified and removed several trees that had mistletoe and beetles to prevent the spread on our property. Scott was knowledgeable and responsive from start to finish. Highly recommend!”
SILVER: K&K Tree Service
FISHING AND TACKLE
GOLD: South Platte Fly Shop
405 E. US 24, Woodland Park, 719-686-8990, southplatteflyshop.com
Teller County is replete with bountiful fly-fishing spots. Where do all the anglers go for their gear? You guessed it: South Platte Fly Shop. The store also offers guided tours and classes and employs staff who are passionate about the sport. A Yelp reviewer said, “Loved this fly shop! We did a guided tour with Sam and Kyle and they were amazing! It was myself, boyfriend and two kids. They were very patient and helpful every minute of our half day tour. We hope to go back soon!”
SILVER: Walmart Supercenter
FLORIST
GOLD: City Market
777 Gold Hill Place South, Woodland Park, 719-687-3592, citymarket.com/stores/details/620/00431
Grabbing a thank you bouquet for a friend or a plant to dress up your home is super convenient when your favorite grocery store has a full-service floral department inside. This year’s gold winner in the florist category is Woodland Park’s City Market. “The people here are absolutely the friendliest in town,” wrote one Yelp reviewer.
SILVER: Safeway
FURNITURE
GOLD: Williams Log Cabin Furniture Co.
120 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-0952, williamslogfurniture.com
For the third year in a row, Williams Log Cabin Furniture took the gold in the Best of Teller Furniture category. They sell heirloom-quality rustic bedroom, dining, office and outdoor furniture and accessories at fair prices. “Stunning choices and extremely well made,” said a satisfied customer on Yelp. “We purchased a few pieces several months ago for our vacation home and couldn’t be more pleased. We have already recommended to others and of course will be back for more.”
SILVER: Tweeds Fine Furnishings
GARDENING CENTER
GOLD: Walmart Supercenter
19600 US 24, Woodland Park, 719-687-1065, facebook.com/Walmart3805, walmart.com
A one-stop shop for all your gardening needs, the local Walmart Supercenter once again took the gold in the Gardening Center category.
SILVER: Outpost Feed & Ranch Supply
GIFT SHOP
GOLD: Miss Priss
110 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-640-9663, missprissoutfits.com
Owned by Pam Mikesell, this fun women’s boutique offers outfit inspiration from shoes and accessories to clothing and gift items. A happy shopper left this review on Facebook, “I’ll definitely be back! Owner is a sweetheart and her workers are very attentive. This store has a bit for everyone. I bought a dress for the first time in 8 years because I feel I actually look good.”
SILVER: Brazenhead Vintage Market
GROCER/SUPERMARKET
GOLD: City Market
777 Gold Hill Place South, Woodland Park, 719-687-3592, citymarket.com/stores/details/620/00431
The Woodland Park City Market has taken the gold all four years of the Best of Teller contest. Shoppers here are loyal love the friendly staff, weekly specials, abundant produce section, bakery and gas discount program. One Yelp reviewer also liked that this store gives back, “I try to frequent stores that support the communities they are a part of. City Market donates to local charities, and allows them to do fundraisers at the store. I do all my grocery shopping here because of that.”
SILVER: Safeway
HARDWARE STORE
GOLD: Woodland Hardware and Home
100 Saddle Club Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-3031, shopwoodlandhdwr.com
Once again, voters picked Woodland Hardware and Home as the gold winner. This family-owned business knows excellent customer service and product selection are the keys to happy customers. “This is a great little local hardware store. Usually has most of what I need, even if it’s the ‘store brand’ and not a major brand. ...Very friendly and helpful people every time I’ve been here. Never too crowded.”
SILVER: Foxworth-Galbraith Home Improvement Center
LIQUOR/WINE/BEER
GOLD: Banana Belt Liquors
300 E. US 24, Woodland Park, 719-687-9757, bananabeltliquors.com
With a central location and vast selection, Banana Belt Liquors has captured Best of Teller gold for four years straight. They stock the wine, spirits and Colorado beers customers are searching for. Said one reviewer on Facebook, “The very best beer selection that Woodland Park has to offer!! Period.”
SILVER: Paradise Spirits
OUTDOOR GEAR AND APPAREL
GOLD: Colorado GearLab
108 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-239-7860, coloradogearlab.com
With its focus on the outdoor lifestyle, this downtown business offers a range of outdoor gear, both new and on consignment. True to its name, Colorado GearLab specializes in products made by Colorado companies such as Coloradical, Yo Colorado, Point 6, Rocky Mountain Sunscreen, Bison Designs and Ecovessel. The locals love the store so much that it was able to expand and move to a bigger location (next door) during the pandemic. “Super friendly and clean store! I highly recommend this store for Colorado and outdoor apparel,” said a reviewer on Facebook.
SILVER: Walmart Supercenter
PHARMACY
GOLD: Walgreens
140 Paradise Circle, Woodland Park, 719-687-8104, walgreens.com
Gold winner for three years in a row, the Woodland Park Walgreens is the place to go for all your beauty and personal care products and prescriptions. This year, the pharmacy made getting COVID tests easy and efficient. Said a reviewer on Yelp, “Needed a COVID test pre-travel and was able to get 4 appointments for us here in Woodland. The line was quite long — maybe others had to test as well. When we got to the window, we stated our names and reason for the visit. The process took about 15 minutes for 2 people. …Overall, great experience.”
SILVER: City Market
PLACE TO BUY FIREARMS
GOLD: Alpine Firearms LLC
102 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-3900, alpinefirearms.com
A gold winner for three years running, Alpine Firearms tagline is the “Best Little Gunshop in the West.” It is Woodland Park’s go-to for rifles, handguns, shotguns, gear, ammo and even gifts. “Quaint and well stocked gun shop in small town. Worth a stop when you are in the area,” said a Yelp review.
SILVER: Freedom 30 Arms 063021-bot-
THRIFT STORE
GOLD: Discover Goodwill — Woodland Park 101 Paradise Lodge Lane, Woodland Park, 719-687-9534, goodwillcolorado.org
Never the same store twice, the Woodland Park Discover Goodwill is a well-stocked thrift shop that is tops in the hearts of voters. During the pandemic year, this store was the place to donate gently used items. Not only did donating help to clean out clutter, it helped to raise money for this organization that provides job placement to those with barriers to employment and provides day programs for seniors and those with disabilities.
SILVER: Brazenhead Vintage Market
TIRE STORE
GOLD: Big O Tires
555 E. Chester Ave., Woodland Park, 719-362-5093, bigotires.com
Good tires are especially important when you live in mountainous Teller County. Best of Teller voters chose Big O as their favorite tire shop for the fourth year in a row. Said one happy customer in a Yelp review, “Great service! Brought my car to install new tires I received as a gift. The communicated all they had to do and all that was done. Pleased with the service and would definitely come back here.”
SILVER: Schumacher’s Tire and Alignment
VAPE SHOP
GOLD: Mountain Vapor Lounge
104 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-888-9523, facebook.com/MountainVaporLounge
In this new Best of Teller category, voters chose Mountain Vapor Lounge as their favorite shop. Here you will find premium vape products, CBD, and aromatherapy oils by doTERRA. “People use CBD for anxiety, depression and pain management. Once people see that we have CBD for humans and for pets, that’s what brings them in,” owner Betti Anderliter told The Courier.
SILVER: Mountain Wookies