ACCOUNTANT
GOLD: Kelley & Chulick, CPAs
1200 E. US 24, Woodland Park, 719-687-1040, kelleychulick.com
Kelley & Chulick retains its gold winner status from last year. In addition to accounting, the Woodland Park-based firm offers financial consulting, tax strategies and business advisory services. Their approach is holistic, meaning they work to create a package of accounting and tax services that’s tailored to the individual client.
SILVER: Lisa M. Rector, CPA
ANIMAL HOSPITAL
GOLD: The Animal Clinic of Woodland Park
801 E. US 24, Woodland Park, 719-687-9406, facebook.com/pg/animalclinicofwoodlandpark
The Animal Clinic of Woodland Park — which also took home gold in the 2019 and 2020 Best to Teller contests — says on its Facebook page that it takes “pride in providing pet healthcare in a friendly, open atmosphere, emphasizing client education.” The doctors are trained in all aspects of internal medicine, dentistry and surgery. Clients praise the excellent care their pets receive from a caring, compassionate staff.
SILVER: Woodland Veterinary Clinic
ATTORNEY SERVING TELLER COUNTY
GOLD: Moller Law Group
18401 US 24, No. 122, Woodland Park, 719-687-2328, familylawgroup.us
Moller Law Group claimed the top spot after being named a silver winner in last year’s Best of Teller contest. The firm, which also has an office in Colorado Springs, says on its website that it’s “more than just lawyers: We are a team of experienced legal advisers and problem-solvers who can guide you through your legal journey.” It also added that it offers a full range of legal services and sees no legal problems as too small or too big to provide clients with guidance.
SILVER: The DePalma Law Firm LLC
AUTO BODY REPAIR
GOLD: Pikes Peak Auto Body Specialists Inc.
815 W. Lorraine Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-9539
Troy Fry and his team at Peak Auto Body Specialists Inc. have provided auto body paint and repair services since 1991. Customers praise their fast service, clear communication and professionalism.
SILVER: Shad’s Auto Body
AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES
GOLD: Schumacher’s Alignment & Tire
220 Burdette St., Woodland Park, 719-687-2446, schumachersautomotive.com
Declaring itself as Teller County’s oldest family-owned business of its kind, Schumacher’s Alignment & Tire offers decades of automotive experience with a focus on quality work and customer service. The business started in 1989, and customers rave about their services that include general automotive repair, oil changes, alignment and tune-ups. One Google reviewer said: “Super professional/friendly staff! Prices are more than fair and even low when compared to other local options. Service is swift, and done right. Your tires are the one thing that touches the road and I trust these folks to keep my car safely on the road. They don’t take advantage of you and try to get you to buy service you don’t need.”
SILVER: Vahsholtz Automotive
BANK
GOLD: Park State Bank & Trust
710 US 24, Woodland Park, 719-687-9234, psbtrust.com
Park State Bank & Trust moved up to gold winner in the Best of Teller County contest from last year. It bills itself as Woodland Park’s hometown banking partner, offering “friendly, knowledgeable and trustworthy service over five decades,” according to the bank’s website. The bank believes in “real personal banking” and values “quality, service and respect.”
SILVER: Vectra Bank — Woodland Park
BEAUTY SALON
GOLD: A Wild Hair Salon & Day Spa
11115 US 24, Divide, 719-687-4449, facebook.com/a-wild-hair-salon-and-day-spa-465269626909262
This popular full-service salon and day spa was also voted Best Hair Salon In Teller County in 2018, 2019 and 2020. It is known for its quality customer service.
SILVER: Glam Salon
BEST SPOT TO MEET THE LOCALS
GOLD: BierWerks
121 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-686-8100,
Serving primarily German-style beers and a few hoppy brews, this microbrewery located in downtown Woodland Park offers a fun, friendly atmosphere. It sits right next to the main strip, ideal for those coming from the mountains and nearby campgrounds who simply want some good beers and food. BierWerks also offers Colorado-made sausage, Wisconsin cheese and salami and cheese platters to go with your brews.
SILVER: Woodland Park Farmers Market
CARPET CLEANERS
GOLD: K&K Carpet Cleaning
212 E. South Ave., Woodland Park, 719-650-3950
K&K Carpet, which garner silver last year in the Best of Teller contest, specializes in professional carpet cleaning, commercial carpet cleaning and upholstery cleaning service in the Woodland Park area. In an online business profile, it said: “We are proud to offer all of our services to both residential and commercial customers.”
SILVER: 1-800 Water Damage
CHIROPRACTOR
GOLD: Dr. James R. Wiley, Ute Pass Chiropractic
509 S. Scott Ave., Suite 2D, Woodland Park, 719-687-6683, woodlandparkdoctor.com/our-chiropractic-team
Dr. Wiley believes in the body’s ability to heal itself, meaning he likes to work with the patient to remove the cause of inflammation or stress, for example, while focusing on relief for his patients. He uses a variety to therapeutic techniques such as myofascial release, flexion distraction and applied kinesiology with a goal of restoring normal function of nerves and muscles.
SILVER: Dr. Dave Powell
CLEANING COMPANY
GOLD: Constantly Cleaning
Woodland Park, 719-648-4784, constantlycleaningllc.com
Owner Chelli Gaskin wrote on the Constantly Cleaning website that the company aims to make “a homeowner smile with joy after home [has] been cleaned.” The owner cleaned over 1,500 homes herself in Teller County with the hope of making every homeowner “fall in love with their homes.” But these days, she has a crew to do all the cleaning! Constantly Cleaning’s services include “Cleaning You Don’t Want to Do,” “Deep Clean Home Cleaning” and “Cleaning to Showcase Your Home to Sell.”
SILVER: Trinity Total Care Cleaning Services
COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER
GOLD: Renee Bunting
Renee Bunting is a known figure in the Woodland Park area as she’s a Teller County Sheriff deputy. Her LinkedIn page says her duties include team building, community relations, volunteer management, organization skills and community service projects.
SILVER: Stephanie Alfieri
COMPUTER REPAIR SERVICES
GOLD: PC Touchup
750 US 24, No. 105, Woodland Park, 855-728-6824,
There’s nothing PC Touchup won’t tackle when it comes to home computer repair and networking. “Our team has no fear of learning something new,” the company says on its website. Technicians are familiar with all 12 major Windows operating systems, and the business has a certified associate to service all Mac needs. They’re experienced with firewalls, routers and advanced DNS configuration.
SILVER: Mike Hazelwood
CONSTRUCTION COMPANY
GOLD: Andersen Enterprises
750 E. US 24, Woodland Park, 719-687-1179, andersenent.net
Andersen Enterprises moved up to the gold winner after taking silver in last year’s Best of Teller contest. Focusing on custom home building in both the residential and commercial industry, the Teller County-based company does everything from decks and remodels to complete office rebuilds.
SILVER: Above Treeline Construction
CONSULTANT FOR HOME-BASED BUSINESS
GOLD: Greater Woodland Park Chamber
of Commerce
210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-9885, woodlandparkchamber.com
The Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce continues to promote the community’s prosperity. It does this by providing promotional, networking, marketing, educational and advocacy opportunities. In 2021, the Chamber’s focus includes promoting business improvements and fostering an environment of economic cooperation and expansion for the business community in the Pikes Peak region.
no silver
CONTRACTOR
GOLD: PrimeCo Exteriors
P.O. Box 7931, Woodland Park, 719-648-1616, primecoexteriors.com
Based in Woodland Park and serving both Teller and El Paso counties, PrimeCo Exteriors offers services in roofing, painting, staining, siding, gutters and landscaping. Contact for a free estimate. “When it comes to home improvement projects you want it done right the first time — with quality and integrity!” the company says on its website.
SILVER: Above Treeline Construction
CREDIT UNION
GOLD: Ent Credit Union
920 Paradise Lodge Lane, Woodland Park, 719-574-1100,
With more than 370,000 members, Ent Credit Union (headquartered in Colorado Springs) is known for superior customer service. Its Woodland Park location features a 24-hour walk-up and drive-up ATM, instant issue debit cards, a coin counter and safe boxes, among other services.
SILVER: Pikes Peak Credit Union
DENTIST-GENERAL
GOLD: Dr. Brent K. Morrill, Rampart Family Dental Center
451 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park, 719-687-3131, rampartdental.com
Dr. Morrill moved to Woodland Park in 2006 after earning a doctorate in dental surgery from The Ohio State College of Dentistry. Since then, he has taken care of patients in Woodland Park with his team. The Rampart Family Dental Center’s website states: “It is our goal to give our patients healthy smiles of which they can be proud. We want to achieve that goal as easily as possible for our patients.”
SILVER: Dr. Stephenie Kaufmann, Kaufmann Family Dentistry
ELECTRICIAN
GOLD: Ace Electric
420 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Woodland Park, 719-686-0043, aceelectriccolorado.com
Ace Electric takes the gold in Best of Teller for the fourth consecutive year! The locally owned and operated company is known for its fast and friendly service.
SILVER: Woodland Park Electric
EXCAVATING CONTRACTOR
GOLD: Mallett Excavating
930 W. Bowman Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-6920, mallettexcavating.com
Mallett Excavating is a woman-owned family business that started in late 1999. Since then, it offers many types of services, including flood protection, site work, driveways, septic tank installation and grading and bridge construction.
EYE CARE
GOLD: Woodland Vision Source
101C Sundial Drive, Woodland Park, 719-687-3937, woodlandvisionsource.com
Our readers turn again and again to Woodland Vision Source for optometry services and products. The business is a four-time gold winner in Best of Teller. States their website, “Woodland Vision Source has been a leading provider of optometry services and vision care products in the Woodland Park community since 1993.”
SILVER: Colorado Eye Institute
FINANCIAL ADVISOR
GOLD: Lee F. Taylor at Edward Jones
400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 125, Woodland Park, 719-687-9541, edwardjones.com/lee-taylor
For nearly 20 years, Lee Taylor has been assisting Teller residents with investments as part of the national Edward Jones firm. The Army veteran states on his website: “I make a point of doing the right thing by my clients. I like to work with couples/families so that all are involved with financial decisions over time as long-term investors.”
SILVER: Brian Watkins at Edward Jones
GYM/WORKOUT FACILITY
GOLD: Woodland Fitness Center
950 Tamarac Parkway, Woodland Park, 719-686-8800, woodlandfitness.com
Multiple-year gold winner Woodland Fitness offers more than a place to work out. Members can partake of 24-hour access, childcare, group exercise classes such as yoga and Zumba, a juice and supplement bar and multiple personal trainers. Husband-and-wife owners Ryan and Ryan Baade purchased the gym in 2018 after experiencing it as clients.
SILVER: Snap Fitness
HANDYMAN
GOLD: G&G Handyman Service LLC
251 W. Valley Drive, Woodland Park, 719-687-0647
Gary Deppen has almost 50 years of experience in basement remodeling, finished carpentry and woodworking, deck construction, and kitchen and bathroom remodels. “The guys … seem to be best friends and seem to be just absolutely enjoying life and working …” one reviewer said on Angie’s List.
SILVER: Tom Brandt
HEALTH & BEAUTY SPA
GOLD: A Wild Hair Salon and Day Spa
11115 US 24, Divide, 719-687-4449, facebook.com/a-wild-hair-salon-and-day-spa-465269626909262
Our readers once again voted A Wild Hair Salon and Day Space as the top place to get pampered and relax. It has won the honor since 2018. One Facebook reviewer recently wrote: “Never disappointed with the ladies at Wild Hair!”
SILVER: Fuss Salon & Spa
HEARING SERVICES
GOLD: A Better Hearing Center
316 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-686-6800, abetterhearingcenter.com/contact/woodland-park
A Better Hearing prides itself on personal service and developing long-term relationships with patients. It offers online screening. One testimony reads: “Travis and Trish are both so welcoming and ‘down to earth’. It was a great experience. Travis spent a good deal of time with both my husband and I. He answered all of our questions and made sure we were comfortable with our hearing aids before we left.”
SILVER: Apex Audiology
HOLISTIC SUPPLY SHOP
GOLD: Mountain Naturals Community Market
720 Red Feather Lane, Woodland Park, 719-687-9851, mountainnaturalscommunitymarket.com
Laurie Glauth and Jan Greene have owned this health food/grocery store since 1992. It boasts local produce and products, gift items, organic foods, supplements, natural pet food and special and bulk items for the health-conscious consumer. Customers love the friendly atmosphere, helpful staff, large selection and welcoming cafe area.
SILVER: Natural Grocers
HOME BUILDER
GOLD: MBI Contractors
620 W. Midland Ave. B, Woodland Park, 719-687-3357, mbicontractors.com
MBI Contractors builds custom and semi-custom homes in Woodland Park and Divide and the surrounding areas that low-maintenance, engery efficient and built to last.
SILVER: Swaney Construction Inc.
HOUSE PAINTER
GOLD: PrimeCo Exteriors
P.O. Box 7931, Woodland Park, 719-684-3507, primecoexteriors.com
Thanks to more than 15 years of experience, customers rave about the work by PrimeCo Exteriors. One wrote on Facebook: “Ryan is a wonderful person and his crew did a great job on our roof and painting the exterior of our home. Dependable, honest and great communication.”
SILVER: Too Busy Painting
HVAC CONTRACTOR
GOLD: Hardcastle Heating & Air
1212 1/2 W. US 24, Woodland Park, 719-686-6742, hardcastleheat.com
A gold winner for the fourth straight year, Hardcastle Heating & Air is a full-service HVAC contractor offering reliable, speedy installation at the best prices in the Colorado Springs and surrounding areas, states its Facebook page. “The King of Comfort,” is ready to take your call. The company also works out of Colorado Springs.
SILVER: Woodland HVAC & Plumbing
INSURANCE AGENCY
GOLD: The Insurance Center
105 Sundial Drive, Woodland Park, 719-687-3094, wpinsurancecenter.com
For the third year, Teller County residents have voted this independent agency tops for auto, motorcycle, home, business, life and health insurance. Their aim is to find the best value in those insurances.
SILVER: Farmers Insurance – Tommy Feist
INTERIOR DESIGNER
GOLD: Aspen Interiors
741 Gold Hills Place, Woodland Park, 719-687-2576, aspeninteriorsllc.com
Founded by Rebecca and Daniel Campbell two years ago, Aspen Interiors offers kitchen and bath design, design construction with space planning, color design and accessories. The company also has a selection of cabinets, tile flooring and fabric. The founders have a combined of more than 40 years.
SILVER: Woodland Designs
INTERNET PROVIDER
GOLD: TDS
400 CO 67, Woodland Park, 844-684-1387, hellotds.com/colorado/woodland-park.html
TDS sits at the top in this category after taking silver in last year’s Best of Teller contest. It offers Internet, TV and phone services for “every lifestyle and budget,” the company says on its website. They wants their customers to enjoy “a more seamless experience” when it comes to streaming movies, TV shows and video chatting. TCS also offers 24/7 customer support and a 30-day money back guarantee.
SILVER: Peak Internet
LANDSCAPE SERVICES
GOLD: Mountain High Creations LLC
720 W. Midland Ave., No. 203, Woodland Park, 719-686-9600, mountainhighcreations.com
Taking the gold once again, Mountain High Creations is known for its customer service with more than 40 years of experience. It focuses on custom landscape and natural rockscape along with personalized custom decks.
SILVER: Ground Control Inc.
LODGING
GOLD: Country Lodge
730 Country Drive, Woodland Park, 719-687-6277, woodlandcountrylodge.com
At the base of Pikes Peak, the family-owned Country Lodge offers a relaxing atmosphere — whether you’re an overnight business traveler or part of a family seeking to explore Colorado’s picturesque surroundings. Your stay includes spacious rooms, a continental breakfast and an outdoor patio. It is also pet-friendly.
SILVER: Edgewood Inn
MARKETING AGENCY
GOLD: Sara Cripe — Connect Grafiks & Marketing
719-679-2626, connectgrafiks.com
In her own words on the Connect Grafiks website, Cripe says “I’m a marketing mastermind that assists businesses in targeting their past and potential clients. I have a crazy desire to transform my client’s ideas and visions into something that is actually tangible. Your business can be the best thing since the Push-Up Bra, but success is going to be pretty tough to do if nobody knows your business even exists.” One Facebook reviewer said, “Sara is a strategic thinker and looks for both conventional and unconventional ways to elevate your business!”
SILVER: Meadowlark Graphic Design — Hannah Sailer
MASSAGE THERAPIST
GOLD: A Touch of Tranquility with Lyla Keeler
490 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park, 719-459-4523, facebook.com/atouchoftranquilitylyla
With more than 10 years of experience, Woodland Park-based massage therapist Lyla Keeler is all about catering to the customer’s specific needs — whether they have aching muscles or have an active lifestyle. On Facebook, she writes that “my massage is just not luxury, but a necessity to your everyday life.”
SILVER: Mountain High Massage
NONPROFIT
GOLD: Community Partnership Family Resource Center — Teller County
11115 US 24, Divide, 719-686-0705, cpteller.org
Since 1992, Community Partnership has delivered programs and services to Teller County families. On its website, the nonprofit says: “All Teller County families are self-reliant, fully functional and positive contributors to our community.” It provides such programs as GED/HSE preparation and testing, parenting education, healthy living and playgroup.
SILVER: DayBreak — An Adult Day Program
OPTOMETRIST
GOLD: Dr. Thomas W. Cummings, Woodland Vision Source
101C Sundial Drive, Woodland Park, 719-687-3937, woodlandvisionsource.com
Dr. Cummings takes the Best of Teller gold for four years running! Patients sang his praises in Facebook reviews. One stated, “I felt that Dr. Cummings and the staff were all very polite and professional! I will recommend them to my friends and family.”
SILVER: It’s a tie! Dr. Amber Weimer, Woodland Vision Source; and Dr. James Lee, Colorado Eye Institute
PET GROOMING
GOLD: Compassion Animal Hospital
312 W. Midland Ave. Woodland Park, 719-687-6000, mycompassionanimalhospital.com/grooming
At Compassion, not only can you get veterinary care for your pet, but grooming services are also offered. States the website, “We are committed to providing our furry patients with comprehensive wellness care. For many, this includes regular bathing and grooming from a certified, experienced groomer. Compassion Animal Hospital proudly offers pet patients with a complete list of grooming services administered by a professionally trained groomer with a gentle touch.”
SILVER: Woodland Pet Salon
PHYSICAL THERAPIST
GOLD: SERC Rehabilitation Center
406 E. Grace Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-3767, sercrehab.com
SERC has once again taken the Best of Teller gold in the physical therapist category. This is its fourth straight year earning this honor. What do clients like about the Spine Extremity Rehabilitation Center? “I am so pleased with the way they are with their patients,” wrote one Facebook reviewer.
SILVER: The Healing Spot Physical Therapy
PHYSICIAN
GOLD: Dr. Casie L. Chen, Optum Medical Group Colorado — Woodland Park
700 W. US 24, Woodland Park, 719-522-1133
A family medicine specialist, Dr. Chen also took top doc honors in Best of Teller’s 2018 and 2020 contests. “Dr. Chen listens, she is kind and caring! She really listens,” stated one happy patient in a review on healthgrades.com. Other reviews describe her as friendly and caring. She has been in practice for about 20 years, according to her U.S. News bio.
SILVER: James Lehman, Thrive Primary Care
PUBLIC RELATIONS FIRM
GOLD: Sara Cripe — Connect Grafiks & Marketing
719-679-2626, connectgrafiks.com
Also a gold winner in the marketing category, Cripe wants clients “to be at the top of your contacts list and front of their brain.” Her website adds: “We can take the little things off your plate so you can focus on what you are great at doing!”
SILVER: Perini & Associates
REAL ESTATE AGENT
GOLD: Lindsey Mannix, The Mannix Team
755 Apache Trail, Woodland Park, 719-480-8638, themannixteam.com
Reputation is everything for a real estate agent, and Lindsey Mannix has built a good rapport in Teller County. One Facebook reviewer gave this glowing tribute, “Lindsey is an authority on Teller County real estate and knew just what we needed to do at each step. I have never had any transaction come close to the EASE of this one — fantastic go-getter. She’s wicked sharp and brilliant. You definitely want her representing your interests and delivering the results you’re looking to achieve. I highly recommend Lindsey as a real estate agent. A-M-A-Z-I-N-G!”
SILVER: Debbie Railey, HomeSmart Realty Group
REAL ESTATE COMPANY
GOLD: The Mannix Team
755 Apache Trail, Woodland Park, 719-480-8638, themannixteam.com
The Mannix Team real estate agents state on their Facebook page, “Our constant communication and unsurpassed professional service will make your property buying or selling process as stress-free as possible.”
SILVER: Coldwell Banker 1st Choice Realty
SENIOR SERVICE ORGANIZATION/CENTER
GOLD: DayBreak — An Adult Day Program
404 N. CO 67, Woodland Park, 719-687-3000, daybreakadp.com
DayBreak specializes in the care of those living with Alzheimer’s, dementia, Parkinson’s and those who have suffered a stroke or need minimal supervision and/or assistance. Opened in 2015, this adult daycare program exists to give caregivers a break and is the only program to provide adult day services to Teller County residents
SILVER: Teller Senior Coalition
SEPTIC SERVICE
GOLD: Alpine Septic
Woodland Park, 719-464-4845
Alpine Septic offers various services, including drain cleaning, driveway sanding, septic tank installation. If there’s an emergency, Alpine Septic will answer the call.
SILVER: D’s Septic
SHIPPING/PRINT COMPANY
GOLD: The UPS Store
1067 E. US 24, Woodland Park, 719-687-3023, theupsstore.com
This full-service provider of printing, mailbox and shipping services in Woodland Park is known for its friendly staff. This Google reviewer sings the store’s praises, “Used this store couple times. Staff is extremely helpful and polite.”
SILVER: Andersen Pack N Ship
SNOW REMOVAL SERVICE
GOLD: Tip Top Tree Cultivation LLC
P.O. Box 1014, Woodland Park, 719-646-8818, tiptoptreecultivationllc.pro
“Ah, snow removal, a headache every Coloradoan deals with on a yearly basis. Not to worry, though, we’re here to help. Schedule us or call us as needed to make all the snow in your way, go away,” states the Tip Top website. Winners in the snow removal category for the third straight year, this firm also offers tree trimming and pruning, hazard tree removal, mitigation services and firewood.
SILVER: Mike Johnstone
TATTOO SHOP
GOLD: Academy Star Tattoo
500 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-8181, facebook.com/academystartattoo
Last year’s top two winners switched spots this time around. Academy Star Tattoo is known for clean, detailed work that many customers rave about in their Facebook reviews. One wrote: “We’ve lived in Colorado for 3 years and he’s become Our one & only Tattoo Artist!” The business is owned by Cam Brooks, who has been working as a tattoo artist since 1982 and has resided in Woodland Park for about 20 years.
SILVER: Above the Clouds Tattoo
THERAPY/COACHING
GOLD: Outside Rein, Monique Ekker
13576 CR 1, Florissant; and E. US 24, Woodland Park, 719-235-7473, outsiderein.org
Outside Rein provides equine and traditional therapy to children and adults through individual and group sessions. “Equine-Assisted Mental Health and Learning activities vary from client to client in order to meet individual client needs,” its website states. Therapist Monique Ekker is trained and certified to integrate horses in therapeutic settings.
SILVER: Lisa Lima, My Life Unleashed
TITLE COMPANY
GOLD: Empire Title of Woodland Park
350 N. Pine St., Woodland Park, 719-686-9888, etcos.com
Empire Title won this category in 2018 and 2020, too. Founded in 2003, they specialize in solving title problems and “maximizing opportunities for transactions to close,” states the website. The company also has locations in Colorado Springs and Cañon City.
SILVER: Fidelity National Title Insurance Company
VETERINARIAN
GOLD: Dr. David Volz, The Animal Clinic of Woodland Park
801 E. US 24, Woodland Park, 719-687-9406, facebook.com/animalclinicofwoodlandpark
A multiple-year winner in this category, Dr. Volz once again received high marks from our voters. One Facebook reviewer summed it up, “Dr. Volz and the whole staff here are, by far, the most compassionate, caring people I’ve ever taken any pet to. Dr. Volz is also very knowledgeable and intuitive about animal health.”
SILVER: Dr. Kevin Conrad, Woodland Veterinary Clinic
WASTE REMOVAL COMPANY
GOLD: Teller County Waste
1000 S. West St., Woodland Park, 719-686-7517, tellercountywaste.com/teller-county-waste
TCW offers commercial and residential trash services and services contractors and residents for construction jobs or residential cleanups, states its website.
SILVER: Waste Management
WINDOW CLEANING
GOLD: Baumerts Window Cleaning
162 Hunting Horn Lane, Divide, 719-482-4396, Baumertswindowcleaning.com
Michael Baumert started his window cleaning business in 2017 when he recognized a need for it in the Woodland Park area. One satisfied customer wrote in a Facebook review: “I used Baumerts Window Cleaning and gutter cleaning services for the first time this past month. Michael came highly recommended and I could see why. Excellent services. Very professional. And great prices. He’s definitely who I will be calling again in the future.”
SILVER: It’s a tie! Daniel’s Window Washing Services; and Excel Serve Plus