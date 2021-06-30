ASIAN
GOLD: Fusion Japan
765 S. Gold Hill Place, Woodland Park, 719-687-2228, facebook.com/FusionJapan765
This reader favorite is a four-time gold winner in this category. Whether you have a craving for Thai, sushi, hibachi or hot pot specialties, Fusion Japan has you covered. Said one reviewer on Facebook: “The staff is great. Service is superb. Nice and fresh. Went there for my birthday and got a special dessert, too! 5/5 for sure.
SILVER: Fortune Dragon
BAKERY
GOLD: Baking with Grace
Woodland Park, 719-344-4505, facebook.com/BakingwithGrace1
Congrats to first-time gold winner Baking with Grace! Army veteran Anna Hummel launched Baking with Grace from her Woodland Park home in October 2020. “I’d been baking cakes for friends before that, pretty much for free, and my friends encouraged me to go into business,” she said. Her specialties include cakes for all occasions, cupcake platters and cake balls (individual pop-in-your mouth treats). Hummel also makes hot-chocolate bombs when the weather is cooler.
SILVER: WildFlour Baking Company
BAR
GOLD: Rhapsody
121 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-374-6405, rhapsodybar.com
Rhapsody, a fun downtown spot for cocktails, wine, live music and even patio yoga, is the Best of Teller reader favorite for 2021. In case the name sounds familiar, it comes from the Queen mega-hit “Bohemian Rhapsody,” as this establishment hopes “to embody the bohemian spirit.” Just looking at the cocktail menu will make you thirsty. How about this for a summer sipper: The Leggero Lemonade — made with gin, lemonade and hints of lavender and rosemary ($10). Check the website for a rotating entertainment lineup including local acts such as Cari Dell and Six String Dave.
SILVER: Historic Ute Inn
BBQ
GOLD: Peak View BBQ & Tap Room
1139 US 24, Woodland Park, 719-686-6998, facebook.com/PVBBQ1
The Best of Teller contest inugural gold winner in this new category is Peak View BBQ & Tap Room, and for good reason: the barbecued meats here are top-notch. It’s the brisket that is most sought-after. “Then those ribs, dry rubbed and hickory smoked. This is the epitome of barbecue, with meat for miles and a rub that’s nicely spiced and plays well with the sweet barbecue sauce,” wrote Courier dining reviewer Micah Redfield earlier this year.
SILVER: Phil’s Pig Out BBQ
BREAKFAST
GOLD: Hungry Bear
111 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-5912, hungrybearcolorado.com
Hungry Bear breakfast fare hits the spot with Teller County residents year after year. It’s another four-time gold winner. Come for the many varieties of pancakes and stay for the family atmosphere and reliable service. “Always yummy! Never had a bad experience,” writes one Facebook reviewer. Another said, “Quick, friendly service. Really good bacon! Recommend the pancakes and crepes.”
SILVER: Grandmother’s Kitchen
BREWERY
GOLD: BierWerks Brewery
121 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-686-8100, bierwerks.com
What goes well with BierWerks’ German-style beers such as Munich Style Blonde Lager and traditional Hefeweizen? Try the Colorado-made Cheddarwurst or Bratwurst. You can also join the Mug Club ($60 lifetime membership) to get half-liter stein of the beer of your choice for the cost of a pint every time you visit. Those who frequent BierWerks enjoy the seasonal beers, generous appetizers and patio with a view.
SILVER: Paradox Beer Company
BURGER
GOLD: Judge’s Char Grill
108 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-8155, judgeschargrill.com
This family-owned Woodland Park staple captures the gold this year for its delicious, made-to-order burgers. A must-try twist on the American classic is the Judge Burger, topped with Judge’s sauce, choice of cheese, bacon, mushrooms, pickles and an onion ring. “Quite possibly the best burger I’ve ever had! Highly recommend! You won’t be disappointed,” wrote one Facebook reviewer.
SILVER: Russ’ Place
COFFEE AND TEA SHOP
GOLD: CAFE LEO
320 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-6670, facebook.com/loveeachothercafe
You’ll feel the love at this popular coffee shop on the city’s main street. It’s won gold in this category for all four years of the Best of Teller contest. One Yelp reviewer summed it up, “Amazing local coffee shop in the middle of Woodland Park! The customer service is great and the place is very cozy. Great spot to pop a laptop and do some extra work in the field or read a book They also have a small outside patio with a view of Pikes Peak. Love this spot!”
SILVER: The Human Bean
DELI
GOLD: Joanie’s Deli and Bakery
110 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-686-9091, joaniesdeli.com
Through the pandemic, Joanie’s remained a busy spot as locals called in orders for curbside pickup. New owner as of November 2020, Rebecca Ruddell added her own twist to the eatery’s deli sandwiches, salads and yummy baked goods. “At Joanie’s I want to expand on the baking, add French macaroons, pies and fresh bread every day,” she told The Courier in December. Ruddell recently announced on the deli’s Facebook page that she’s mastered the recipe for French macaroons at high altitude and pronounced them “Crunchy, chewy and delicious!”
SILVER: City Market
DINER
GOLD: Carmen, A Tapas Grill & Bar
609 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-686-6492, carmen-tapas.com
Here’s a business name you’re going to see repeated a few times on this list. Yes, Carmen’s is a tapas restaurant, but it’s diverse enough to be a fan favorite in the diner, fine dining, happy hour and Italian Dish categories. The closest thing to diner food we see on the menu are the Grilled Chicken and Garden salads and the Sidewinder and Sweet Potato fries. The rest looks decidedly more upscale. “Awesome service and atmosphere,” said one recent Yelp reviewer.
SILVER: Hungry Bear
FINE DINING
GOLD: The Swiss Chalet
19263 US 24, Woodland Park, 719-687-2001, swisschaletofwoodlandpark.com
A visit to the charming Swiss Chalet has been tops with Best of Teller voters for all four years of the contest. Reservations are recommended for a romantic fine-dining experience, with classic entrees such as Chicken Piccata and Almond Rosemary Salmon and delicious desserts including a Swiss Chocolate Crepe. The friendly and knowledgeable staff really elevate the dining experience. Don’t miss the flower-studded covered patio in the warmer months.
SILVER: Carmen, A Tapas Grill & Bar
FOOD TRUCK
GOLD: Thai Good Eats
Call 719-325-6528 or visit thaigoodeats.com or facebook.com/Thai-Good-Eats-1287360854762869 to find the current schedule.
In this new-this-year category, Thai Good Eats takes the gold. Danielle Bowers launched the business in 2017, driven by her passion for Thai cuisine. Popular on the menu are three types of wings (Thai Hot, Sweet & Savory and Mango Habanero), Thai BBQ, Pho and more. “It’s hard to believe we can get excellent Thai food in the mountains, but thanks to Thai Good Eats it’s possible!” writes one Facebook reviewer.
SILVER: Red Diamond Gastro Truck
HAPPY HOUR
GOLD: Carmen, A Tapas Grill & Bar
609 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-686-6492, carmen-tapas.com
With a long and varied list of wines by the glass that can be enjoyed outdoors on the colorful patio, Carmen, A Tapas Grill & Bar is a happy hour go-to in Woodland Park. Carmen’s is also known for its classic cocktails including martinis, Bloody Marys and pretty much anything you can dream up.
SILVER: Rhapsody
ICE CREAM/FROZEN YOGURT
GOLD: Mountain View Yogurt Plus
222 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-686-6676, mountain-view-yogurt-plus.business.site
Enjoy a frozen treat and a stellar view of Pikes Peak from Mountain View Yogurt Plus. This downtown “cool” spot is also a community favorite for kids birthday parties. “Such a fun place to bring the family, friends and kids to! All staff is friendly, kind and helpful,” wrote one Facebook reviewer.
SILVER: Donut Mill
IRISH
GOLD: Mcginty’s wood oven pub
11115 US 24, Divide, 719-686-7703, mcgintyswoodovenpub.net
With a name like McGinty’s, it’s no surprise this popular pub is the go-to local spot for Irish cuisine. Even their pizza pies, aka “patty cakes” have an Irish-inspired flair. “Awesome food, beer and friendly service,” wrote a recent reviewer on Facebook.
NO SILVER
ITALIAN DISH
GOLD: Carmen, A Tapas Grill & Bar
609 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-686-6492, carmen-tapas.com
The menu of small plates (tapas) at Carmen, A Tapas Grill & Bar includes sharable offerings with a global flair. You’ll find Spanish, Mediterranean and yes, even Italian-inspired dished such as the Flash Fried Calamari ($9) and Risotto with Seared Scallops ($11). Many are served or can be made gluten-free.
SILVER: McGinty’s Wood Oven Pub
LUNCH SPECIAL
GOLD: Fusion Japan
765 S. Gold Hill Place, Woodland Park, 719-687-2228, facebook.com/FusionJapan765
No wonder the lunch specials are so popular at Fusion Japan. They are served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include entree, fried rice, Hibachi Soup and an egg roll, and don’t break the bank! Thai Curry Shrimp and Chicken Katsu are fan favorites. One Facebook reviewer said, “Great food, great service, great prices.” Another wrote, “Super pumped I’m moving to Woodland Park, we will be regulars!”
SILVER: The Swiss Chalet Restaurant
MEXICAN
GOLD: Fiesta Mexicana
420 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-3551, fiestamexrest.com/mexican-restaurants/woodland-park
A multiple-year gold winner, Fiesta Mexicana in Woodland Park is known not only for its authentic Mexican fare, but also for its generous portions, tasty margaritas and spectacular view (more on that later). “We love this restaurant! Quality food & drink, staff is excellent and prices reasonable. Atmosphere is inviting,” wrote one Facebook reviewer.
SILVER: Serrano’s Mexican Bar and Grill
PIZZA
GOLD: AJ’s American Pizzeria
751 Gold Hill Place, Woodland Park, 719-687-4505, enjoyajspizza.com
Gold winner for every year we’ve held the Best of Teller contest, AJ’s offers a wide variety of toppings and can customize the pizza of your dreams. Or you can opt for a specialty pie such as the High Mountain BBQ, topped with barbecue sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, onion, cheddar and mozzarella. You’ll want the large ($18.99). “Some of the best pizza I’ve ever had!” wrote one enthusiastic reviewer on Facebook.
SILVER: McGinty’s Wood Oven Pub
RESTAURANT IN A CASINO
GOLD: Bronco Billy’s The Steakhouse
223 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, 719-689-2909, broncobillyscasino.com/the-steakhouse
Not a gamble — this restaurant’s a winner! Head on up to Cripple Creek if you’re looking for a great dinner. Bronco Billy’s The Steakhouse is the reader’s pick for gold. Filet or T-bone, Ribeye and New York Strip are all on the menu, as well as Summit Creek Colorado Lamb Shank and Crispy Gulf Red Fish. Entree prices range from $28 to $59 and diners agree the dining experience is worth the scenic trip.
SILVER: Maggie’s, Colorado Grande Casino
RESTAURANT WITH A VIEW
GOLD: Fiesta Mexicana
420 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-3551, fiestamexrest.com/mexican-restaurants/woodland-park
Will you go to Fiesta Mexican in Woodland Park for the Mexican food of the bar-none view of Pikes Peak? You can have it all at this family-owned reader favorite. “We really enjoyed this place! The food, margs and service were great. … You should definitely make a point to stop by if in the area,” wrote one Yelp reviewer.
SILVER: Woodland Country Lodge
SANDWICH SHOP
GOLD: Joanie’s Deli and Bakery
110 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-686-9091, joaniesdeli.com
Looking for a comfort-food sandwich? Try one of the three most popular grilled sandwiches at Joanie’s: the Chicken Pesto Melt, Reuben or Turkey Melt. There are also non-grilled deli classic sandwiches including the Gourmet Club and Italian, made with Boar’s Head meats and cheeses. Choose your bread (sourdough, rye, whole wheat, white, hoagie roll, Ciabatta or gluten-free) and a side to go with it. “My sandwich was so good! I would definitely order again,” wrote one reviewer on Yelp.
SILVER: Jimmy John’s
STEAK
GOLD: The Swiss Chalet
19263 US 24, Woodland Park, 719-687-2001, swisschaletofwoodlandpark.com
If it’s a thick, juicy steak you’re craving, look no futher than “The Swiss.” The Filet Mignon with Bernaise or Grilled Ribeye with Bourbon Carmelized Onions entrees will satisfy any carnivore’s palate. This Yelp review summed up a satisfying experience, “Support this awesome restaurant in our community. Amazing food and Amazing owners.”
SILVER: Bronco Billy’s The Steakhouse