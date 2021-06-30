ADVENTURE COMPANY
GOLD: Great Outdoors Adventures
19251 U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 719-686-6816, goadventures.org
If last summer’s fun was limited due to the coronavirus, here’s your chance to redeem yourself. Give Great Outdoors Adventures a call. The company offers adventures just outside your door with slingshot touring and e-bike riding through roads and picturesque destinations in the Pikes Peak region. New explorers, off-roading enthusiasts and everyone in between will find the perfect opportunity to experience the Rocky Mountains and picturesque Teller County like never before.
SILVER: Lutheran Valley Retreat
ARTIST/GALLERY
GOLD: Tiffany Rose Photography
Woodland Park, 304-657-4541, trosephoto.com
Since opening her Woodland Park-based business in 2005, owner Tiffany Basnett has enjoyed taking advantage of her surroundings. She’s a one-woman team, and her work includes photos of families, high school seniors, weddings and engagements, newborns and maternities. Basnett doesn’t have a studio, so her work often takes her outdoors, where she tries “to get as much of the natural Colorado background as possible.”
SILVER: Cindy Valade
HIKE FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY
GOLD: Mueller State Park
21045 CO 67, Divide, 719-687-2366, cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Mueller
Mueller State Park welcomes adventure-seekers of all ages, thanks to its natural and historical beauty. It features 50 miles of trails that range from short, leisurely walks to challenging, full-day hikes. The average elevation in Mueller State Park is 9,600 feet. And the hikes need not be on foot only, as this scenic state park offers 27 miles of trails fit for horseback riding and 19 miles for bicyclists. It is a lovely place to spend time in and is home to native grasses, wildflowers, spruce, fir, pine and aspen, along with wildlife such as elk, hawks, mule deer and black bear.
SILVER: Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument
OUTDOOR FESTIVAL/EVENT
GOLD: Symphony Above the Clouds
Woodland Park Middle School, 600 E. Kelley’s Road, Woodland Park, 719-822-1157, symphonyabovetheclouds.org
Symphony Above the Clouds’ aim is to bring the community together every July with a free, open-air concert at the Woodland Park Middle School athletic field. This year’s July 5 event will be extra special, considering it celebrates the concert’s 40th anniversary. Gates open at 5 p.m., and organizers encourage visitors to come early and bring food for a picnic or purchase food from the Panther Pride Booster’s Club. The show features the Cari Dell Trio and Craig Harms’ Swing Factory, and Woodland Park Wind Symphony along with a performance of Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture.” The concert was canceled last year due to coronavirus concerns.
SILVER: Woodland Park Farmers Market
PLACE TO COOL OFF IN THE SUMMER
GOLD: Woodland Park Farmers Market
Memorial Park, 117 Center St., Woodland Park, 719-400-9986, wpfarmersmarket.com, Fridays through September, 8-1 p.m.
The Woodland Park Farmers Market has returned to Memorial Park for the summer and is thriving. It kicked off its 31st season this month to a large crowd, featuring live music and some of the best produce around. This farmers market is governed by the Teller County Farmers Market Association, an independent nonprofit entity with 501(c)(3) status that is supported by merchant fees, donations, sponsors and grants. The best parts? Dogs are more than welcome and parking and admission are free.
SILVER: Woodland Aquatic Center
WEEKEND DRIVE
GOLD: Highway 67 to Cripple Creek
No matter the season, this weekend drive is always stunning. With 71 miles of winding roads along the highway, traveling through various sections of Southern Colorado, the drive through Teller County out to Cripple Creek is all at once relaxing and romantic. Make sure to stop at the Cripple Creek Heritage Center or at one of the pull-outs along the highway to really soak in the views. The right time of the year (i.e. late fall) can feature golden aspens and scenic mountainside views.
SILVER: Pike National Forest
CAMPGROUND
GOLD: Mueller State Park
21045 CO 67, Divide, 719-687-2366, cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Mueller
After more than a year of limitations, here’s some good news: Mueller State Park’s campground is “completely open,” according to its website. Once again, it’ll be a popular destination. Nonetheless, it’s worthwhile, considering the campground features traditional tent camping, RV and cabin camping options. There is something for everyone — whether you want a rustic experience or a weekend in the woods complete with modern conveniences. Mueller’s campgrounds are located in a picturesque forest of mixed spruce, fir, pine and aspen trees with panoramic views of the Continental Divide.
SILVER: Eleven Mile Canyon Recreation Area
CASINO
GOLD: Bronco Billy’s Casino
233 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, 719-689-2142, broncobillyscasino.com
Branding itself as a “true Colorado style casino and hotel,” Bronco Billy’s Casino is the place to find gaming, live music, dining and overnight stays. Visitors can enjoy Bronco Billy’s as a historic full house resort and casino that hearkens back to Cripple Creek’s heyday as a booming gold mining town. At Bronco Billy’s, you’re sure to have an unforgettable experience.
SILVER: Triple Crown Casinos
FESTIVAL OR SPECIAL EVENT
GOLD: Symphony Above the Clouds
Woodland Park Middle School, 600 E. Kelley’s Road, Woodland Park, 719-822-1157, symphonyabovetheclouds.org
Presented by the Ute Pass Symphony Guild, the Symphony Above the Clouds concert will look, feel and perhaps even sound a little different this year. In the past, the event featured the Colorado Springs Philharmonic. This year, however, the event will feature the Cari Dell Trio and Craig Harms’ Swing Factory, and Woodland Park Wind Symphony. As in past years, the show is July 5 with gates opening at 5 p.m. Earlier this month organizers told The Courier that it was unclear if the city will approve the traditional fireworks display, which accompanies a performance of Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture.”
SILVER: Woodland Park’s Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration
MUSEUM
GOLD: Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center
201 S. Fairview St., Woodland Park, 719-686-1820, rmdrc.com
Dinosaurs are back (but not from extinction!). They’re in full display after more than a year of limited interactions because of COVID-19 concerns. You can find them at the Dinosaur Resource Center, which boasts an awe-inspiring display of dinosaurs, prehistoric marine reptiles, pterosaurs and fish of North America’s late Cretaceous period. Each fossil skeleton on display is supplemented with graphics and sculptures for deeper learning, coupled with a working fossil lab and an interactive children’s area. The museum is open seven days a week and offers 1-hour tours, included in admission. We recommend that visitors stop by Prehistoric Paradise, the region’s largest dinosaur gift shop, to purchase a forever token to remember their visit.
SILVER: Cripple Creek Heritage Center
PHOTOGRAPHER
GOLD: Shedding Shots Photography
Woodland Park, 719-433-6027, sheddingshotsphotography.com
Brook Huffington’s passion for photography started about 10 years ago with a point-and-shoot camera. Since then, she has upgraded her equipment. On her website, she says, “Being a stay-at-home mom gave me the opportunity to explore my love of photography, and after much encouragement from friends and family, I decided to pursue photography as a career! I love my job!” Her portfolio includes photos of high school seniors, family, weddings and engagements, newborns and maternities.
SILVER: Cindy Valade
PLACE TO HEAR LIVE MUSIC
GOLD: Crystola Roadhouse
20918 U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 719-686-7369, crystolaroadhouse.com
Music and good food go hand-in-hand, and you’ll find that — along with good company — at the historic Crystola Roadhouse. The original Crystola Inn was built during the late Victorian era, in the 1880s, welcoming miners, railroad workers and tourists who flowed through the Pikes Peak region during the Gold Rush. The remodeled building is a welcoming place, especially now that things seem to be returning to normal after more than a year of the coronavirus pandemic.
SILVER: Ute Pass Cultural Center Amphitheater
THEATER
GOLD: Gold Hill Theatres
615 Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-3555, goldhilltheatres.com
Movie theaters are back! And Gold Hill Theatres, built in 1975, offers a true family-style movie theater complete with state-of-the-art digital projection and sound equipment. Here, patrons will find a place to cool off in the summer or warm up in the winter in the comfort of a theater offering the newest films and friendly service. One Facebook reviewer said, “This is a real gem! Four small movie theaters inside. One is only four rows. You can rent out the larger theatre for private showings … and bring in your own DVD if you like.” So, grab your popcorn, an ice cold drink and get back to one of America’s favorite pastimes.
SILVER: The Butte Theater
THINGS TO DO WITH KIDS
GOLD: Camp and hike
tellerlinks.com, cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Mueller, fs.usda.gov/psicc
Opportunities for these two activities are endless and plentiful in Teller County. If you want to hike, there are easy to difficult options. Pikes Peak, anyone? Of course, there are places like Mueller State Park and Eleven Mile State Park, where you can do both. And let’s not forget Pike National Forest, which offers numerous camping opportunities as well as private campgrounds and RV camping facilities.
SILVER: Memorial Park
WEDDING VENUE
GOLD: The Edgewood Inn
10975 Loy Creek Road, Woodland Park, 719-687-0845, edgewoodwp.com
The Edgewood Inn knows that a wedding is a celebration of love, sharing and commitment, all with beautiful mountain views of Pikes Peak, intimate gathering rooms, outdoor decks, a dance floor and movie theater. This is about as unique of a wedding experience as you’ll get. Sitting on five acres in a rural and secluded area, this is a true Rocky Mountain wedding destination offering indoor and outdoor ceremonies and receptions.
SILVER: Sourdough Valley Ranch