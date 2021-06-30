KEEP UP WITH LATEST CRAZE HERE
The Picket Fence
741 Gold Hill Place, Woodland Park, 719-687-2860, facebook.com/The-Picket-Fence-126754274044511
A shop with a nostalgic beat, The Picket Fence is the kind of place where customers feel like family. A showcase for local talent, the Picket Fence features crocheted dish towels, handmade ornaments, baskets, birdhouses, candy, honey, you name it. Founded 17 years ago by Clair Shaw in Gold Hill Square South, The Picket Fence is a retail bonanza as well as gathering place for the community. And she keeps up with the latest craze — this season, it’s Kit Kat Clocks. In a tough year for business, when the world shut down for several months, Shaw attributes customer loyalty for her ability to thrive.
— Pat Hill
IT’S TOOL TIME!
Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber Co.
300 S. Chestnut St., Woodland Park, 719-687-9205, foxgal.com/locations/woodland-park-co
No need to drive far to satisfy your home improvement needs. Stay in town, and head over to Foxworth-Galbraith in downtown Woodland Park to get products and equipment for your new home, remodel, home maintenance or repair. Need stuff to build a deck or fix your roof? Come here, and you won’t be disappointed. And if you don’t have time to walk around, the store offers curbside pickup or same-day delivery. Foxworth-Galbraith, as its website states, has “provided construction professionals and homeowners with quality materials, competitive prices and great service” since 1901.
— Chhun Sun