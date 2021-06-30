ROCKIN’ AND ROLLIN’ SALON
Look Great Everyday Salon Suites,
118 N. Center, Suite A, Woodland Park, 214-797-3702, lookgreateveryday.com or facebook.com/lookgreateveryday
A business that took on supreme importance during the height of the pandemic, Look Great Everyday Salon Suites in Woodland Park was busy. Regulars and new clients were coming in for what Patricia Kahlich terms “COVID cuts and colors.” Kahlich, who is both owner and hairstylist, has a prime location in the heart of downtown Woodland Park, on Center Street and across from a busy park.
With business thriving, Kahlich is expanding the shop into the other half of the building where she will begin offering spa services. “We have been rockin’ and rollin’ since we opened back up in May,” she said.
— Pat Hill
THIS PLACE HAS YOU COVERED
Above the Clouds Tattoo
730 E. US 24, Woodland Park, 719-686-7472, facebook.com/AboveTheCloudsTattoo
If you want some ink or a piercing, no need to drive to a bigger city. Above the Clouds Tattoo has you covered — literally. It doesn’t discriminate against creativity and expression. Have an idea or two? Bring them up to the experienced tattoo artists. Their work featured on Facebook shows everything from sunflowers and bears to roses and remembrances of loved ones. And don’t forget that you can get pierced here, too. Want to express yourself through body art? Come here.
— Chhun Sun