ENERGY BOOST
The Coffee Cottage
757 Gold Hills Place, Woodland Park, 719-686-6810, thecoffeecottageco.com
Need an energy boost? Find it here — at The Coffee Cottage, an authentic European-style coffee house that offers, obviously, coffee and even an plant-based energy drink. It’s also a place with a comfortable atmosphere and a friendly staff with books and games. There are some treats, too, as in croissants, cinnamon rolls and vegan chocolate cakes. But perhaps above all is the staff, which is friendly and laced with suggestions on what goes best with your drink.
— Chhun Sun
FRESH BAKED
Wildflour Baking Company
Gold Hill Square North, Woodland Park, 719-374-6363, wildflourcolorado.com, facebook.com/wildflourbakingcompany
Yum’s the word for pastries, breads and desserts at Wildflour Baking Company in Gold Hill Square North. Before opening the brick-and-mortar store, Liesl and Joe Wyka developed a clientele with their in-home business.
Known for their cinnamon rolls, the bakery incorporates artistry with baking prowess. Along with the yum taste, the cupcakes, cakes and cookies are photographic gems. With the new storefront, the Wykas have added lunch featuring acai bowls, chicken salad croissants and quiche. Next up, Wildflour will add bagels and soft-roll marble rye bread to the selections.
More than a bakery, Wildflour is designed to be a community gathering place with live music and painting classes for instance. In fact, the Wykas have hired four employees, including their daughter, Grace Wyka.
— Pat Hill