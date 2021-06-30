NEW PLACE TO HANG
Reserve Our Gallery
400 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. 719-401-2301, reserveourgallery.com
There are many wondrous moments at Reserve Our Gallery in Woodland Park. Opened in spring 2021 by Gayle Gross, the gallery is an artistic adventure with local artists as tour guides.
The journey may go through the Garden of the Gods, along rivers, lakes and forests, each painting glorifying Colorado’s beauty. Gross has designed the gallery with groupings that capture the eye. In one corner, she has paired murals by Amy Spring with similar forest scenes photographed by Denise Nelson.
In addition to paintings, the gallery features pottery, jewelry and mixed-media works. In just a short time, Gross has made her gallery a community gathering place. “People say they have a good feeling here, relaxed and peaceful with the art and the music,” she said.
— Pat Hill
FALL BACK IN LOVE (WITH ART)
Cripple Creek Art Alliance
facebook.com/CrippleCreekArtAlliance. Events held at Cripple Creek Heritage Center, 9283 S. Colorado 67, Cripple Creek, 719-689-3315, colorado.com/history-museums/cripple-creek-heritage-center
As we’re navigating a new normal after a yearlong-plus pandemic, the Cripple Creek Art Alliance has one piece of advice: Try art again — in person. The group is made up of artists in the Pikes Peak region but with a focus on artwork in the Cripple Creek area, especially with many of the events held at the Cripple Creek Heritage Center. The work includes drawing, watercolor, acrylic jewelry, pottery and photography. The alliance held its first Memorial Day Art Show as a way to announce that in-person art is back. Prior to that, it hosted art shows via Facebook and even held online art sales.
— Chhun Sun