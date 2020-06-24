AUTOMOTIVE PARTS
GOLD: O'Reilly Auto Parts
725 Country Drive, Woodland Park, 687-1052, locations.oreillyauto.com/co/woodlandpark/autoparts-4414.html
This is the top-rated place in Teller County where retail customers, professional installers and jobbers will find the best combination of price and quality, coupled with outstanding customer service, for their automotive needs. Find what you need for your vehicle, motorcycle, scooter, ATV, UTV, personal watercraft or snowmobile here.
SILVER: Autozone
FIREARMS
GOLD: Alpine Firearms LLC
102 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 687-3900, alpinefirearms@earthlink.net, alpinefirearms.com
Alpine Firearms has been named the gold winner for the second consecutive year, lending credence to their claim as "your premier firearms dealer." Their full selection of rifles, handguns and shotguns make it the place to go for those looking to purchase their first firearm or for the more experienced looking to add to their collection. The shop also carries gear, ammo and gifts to complete the shopping experience.
SILVER: 2AR Tactical Custom Guns
FIREWOOD COMPANY
GOLD: Tip Top Tree Cultivation LLC
646-8818, tiptoptreecultivationllc.pro
Tip Top Tree Cultivation takes the gold for the third year in a row, providing services including firewood, tree removal, mitigation, snow removal, free assessments and estimates, and tree trimming and pruning to customers throughout Teller County. "We put our hearts, souls, and precious time into this work, and we wouldn’t have it any other way," their website states. "We place your convenience, results, and comfort as our top priorities at all times."
SILVER: K&K Tree Service
FISHING AND TACKLE
GOLD: South Platte Fly Shop
405 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 686-8990, report@southplatteflyshop.com, southplatteflyshop.com
This full-service fly fishing retail store takes the top spot again for the second year in a row. At South Platte Fly Shop customers will find the largest selection of flies on the Front Range to fit every budget. If that wasn't enough, the shop keeps fishing enthusiasts updated with fishing reports, helpful information on local waters, and offers guided trips and classes. Employees are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and share their extensive knowledge.
SILVER: Walmart Supercenter
FLORIST
GOLD: Snippets & Scraps Floral and Design
687-0100, snippetsandscrapsfloral@gmail.com, snippetsandscrapsfloral.com
"There is a unique atmosphere in Woodland Park and we aim to match that with our design ideas," the Snippets & Scraps Floral and Design website states. Jan Woodward and her daughter Tami are longtime Teller County residents who know the community well, and from their home studio in Florissant they create breathtaking floral arrangements for any occasion. "Jan was awesome from the get go! ... She created such beautiful arrangements, bouquets, boutonnières, a cake topper, and decor for the ceremony arbor. We were pleased with her prices and professionalism. Thank you!" one Facebook reviewer wrote.
SILVER: Safeway
FURNITURE
GOLD: Williams Log Cabin Furniture Co.
120 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 687-0952, williamslogfurniture.com
Since its founding in 1972, Williams Log Cabin Furniture has been selling stunning original lodge furniture beloved by patrons worldwide for its rustic and unique charm. Here, you'll find an array of affordable aspen, hickory and rustic log furniture, and patrons can even request custom orders on hundreds of pieces. Spruce up your entire home and make it feel warm, welcoming and cozy with pieces for the bedroom, living room, dining room, office and even outdoors.
SILVER: Tweeds Fine Furnishings
GARDENING CENTER
GOLD: Walmart Supercenter
19600 U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 687-1065, walmart.com
Gardening is made easy with Walmart Supercenter's Garden Center. Here you'll find everything you need to spruce up your yard and garden, from patio and lawn furniture to beautiful flowers and greenery, and all the tools and accessories you'll need to get the job done.
SILVER: Outpost Feed & Ranch Supply
GIFT SHOP
GOLD: The Picket Fence
723 Gold Hill Place, Woodland Park, 687-2860, facebook.com/The-Picket-Fence-126754274044511
When you want a unique, handmade gift, The Picket Fence is the place to find it. Walk through the doors and you'll be greeted with a cozy atmosphere and a large selection of novelty gifts and souvenirs for all occasions. "I absolutely love this store," one Facebook reviewer said. "There is always something wonderful there that comes home with me. The displays are creative and beautiful. I love the handmade items, especially the beautiful jewelry by Patsy Stormont."
SILVER: Miss Priss
GROCER/SUPERMARKET
GOLD: City Market
777 S. Gold Hill Place, Woodland Park, 687-3592, citymarket.com
Stock up on everything you need for a delicious family-style dinner, a garden party, snacks for movie night, or everyday foods at City Market. Find meats, seafood, fresh fruits and vegetables, snacks and goodies, eggs, milk and frozen goods here. And to make shopping even easier, City Market also offers pick up and delivery options, so you can do your weekly grocery shopping from the comfort of your own home.
SILVER: Safeway
HARDWARE STORE
GOLD: Woodland Hardware and Home
100 Saddle Club Ave., Woodland Park, 687-3031, shopwoodlandhdwr.com
Taking the top honor for the third year in a row, Woodland Hardware and Home has proven time and time again it's the to-go place in Teller County for key cutting, Stihl Power equipment servicing, pipe cutting and threading, propane refills, glass cutting and rental equipment. A family-owned business, Woodland Hardware and Home has been the local hardware and rental store for more than 30 years. Head on over to their 23,000-square-foot location to check out their extensive paint, plumbing, electrical, lawn and garden, and hardware departments to find everything you need for your home project.
SILVER: Foxworth-Galbraith Home Improvement Center
LIQUOR/WINE/BEER
GOLD: Banana Belt Liquors
300 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 687-9757, bananabeltliquors.com
Banana Belt Liquors is a locally owned and operated beverage outfit where patrons will find what they're looking for, whether it's a tried and true classic beverage, an artisan brew or something more exclusive. Find tasty new recipes on Banana Belt Liquors' website and keep updated with featured products of the month. "We are always committed to getting the best price and a wide variety for our clients," their website states.
SILVER: Paradise Spirits
OUTDOOR GEAR AND APPAREL
GOLD: Colorado GearLab
110 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 239-7860, coloradogearlab.com
It's imperative to suit up appropriately before heading out on any outdoor excursion and at Colorado GearLab it's easy for outdoors enthusiasts to get everything they need for their adventures at an affordable price. Split between retail and consignment, this Teller County favorite has taken the gold spot for the third year running. Find new and used quality gear and apparel for hiking, camping, biking, fishing and more. New consignment items arrive daily.
SILVER: Walmart Supercenter
PHARMACY
GOLD: Walgreens
140 Paradise Circle, Woodland Park, 687-8104, walgreens.com
Pop into Walgreens for everything from skin, hair and personal care to beauty products and medications. Fill a prescription and peruse a wide selection of gifts, cards, sweets and snacks in the meantime. At Walgreens, customers will find health services for more than 100 conditions, in-store clinics, flu shots and immunizations, Medicare information and more. The pharmacy also offers in-person and online visits, no appointments needed, to fit every schedule.
SILVER: City Market
THRIFT STORE
GOLD: Discover Goodwill-Woodland Park Retail Center
101 Paradise Lodge Lane, Woodland Park, 687-9534, discovermygoodwill.org/shop/locations/woodland-park-retail-center
Discover Goodwill's Woodland Park Retail Center is the place to go for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. Update your wardrobe with affordable finds at Discovery Goodwill and find something for everyone in the family. Sip on complimentary coffee at their coffee bar and drop off your own donations through their convenient two-lane donation drive-thru. Plus, when shopping here, patrons help others in the community achieve greater independence, as Discover Goodwill provides job training and placement to those with barriers to employment, and provides day programs for seniors and those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
TIRE STORE
GOLD: Big O Tires
555 E. Chester Ave., Woodland Park, 362-5093, bigotires.com
Big O Tires can help you get back on the road when you're in need. They know how vehicle repairs can be stressful to deal with and they've got you covered. Whether you're in need of tire service or repair; a vehicle alignment; a new car battery; brake inspection or repair; oil and filter changes; suspension and front end services; or routine services and fluids, you can get it at Big O Tires. "Just a fantastic tire shop. Got me in and out quick and were very professional! I'll be back for sure," said one Yelp reviewer.
SILVER: Teller Tire