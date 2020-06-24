ACCOUNTANT
GOLD: Kelley & Chulick, CPAs
1200 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 687-1040, kelleychulick.com
Last year's silver winner, Kelley & Chulick, CPAs kicked it up a notch this year to win gold honors. In addition to accounting, the Woodland Park-based firm offers financial consulting, tax strategies and business advisory services. Their approach is holistic, meaning they work to create a package of accounting and tax services that’s tailored to the individual client.
SILVER: Bill Nein, William A. Nein, CPA LLC
ANIMAL HOSPITAL
GOLD: The Animal Clinic of Woodland Park
801 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 687-9406, facebook.com/pg/animalclinicofwoodlandpark
The emphasis is on client education at The Animal Clinic of Woodland Park, which also took home the gold in the 2019 Best to Teller contest. "Our doctors are trained in all aspects of internal medicine, surgery and dentistry, and work with clients to provide the best possible care for their pets," states the clinic's Facebook page. Clients praise the excellent care their pets receive from a caring, compassionate staff.
SILVER: Woodland Veterinary Clinic
ATTORNEY SERVING TELLER COUNTY
GOLD: Meg E. Goblet, Law Office of Meg Elizabeth Goblet P.C.
400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 201, Woodland Park, 686-9700, estateplanningcolorado.com
Attorney Meg Elizabeth Goblet runs a counseling oriented practice in the heart of Woodland Park. Also a gold winner in last year's contest, Goblet is committed to helping clients plan and execute estate plans that are right for them. "We are dedicated to the bottom line, which is creating the best opportunities and advantages for our clients," states the law firm's website.
SILVER: Moller Law Firm
AUTO BODY REPAIR
GOLD: Pikes Peak Auto Body Specialists Inc.
815 W. Lorraine Ave., Woodland Park, 687-9539
Troy Fry and his team at Peak Auto Body Specialists Inc. have provided auto body paint and repair services since 1991. Customers praise their fast service, clear communication and professionalism.
SILVER: Shad's Auto Body
AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES
GOLD: Vahsholtz Automotive
116 N. Pine St., Woodland Park, 687-0842
Customer Teri P. said in a Facebook review, "I think my search is finally over after years of trying to find a trustworthy, competent and local place to take my car. Vahsholtz Automotive, your honesty and understanding blew me away ..." Leonard and Barb Vahsholtz opened their business in 1970, offering everything from basic auto servicing to engine builds. The family legacy also includes car racing stardom, with several records held locally in the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.
SILVER: Schumacher's Alignment & Tire
BANK/CREDIT UNION
GOLD: Ent Credit Union
920 Paradise Lodge Lane, Woodland Park, 574-1100, ent.com/about-us/our-team/woodland-park-service-center
With more than 370,000 members and approximately 1,000 employees, Ent Credit Union (headquartered in Colorado Springs) is known for superior customer service. Its Woodland Park location features a 24-hour walk-up and drive-up ATM, instant issue debit cards, a coin counter and safe boxes, among other services.
SILVER: Park State Bank and Trust
BEAUTY SALON
GOLD: A Wild Hair Salon & Day Spa
11115 U.S. 24, Divide, 687-4449, facebook.com/a-wild-hair-salon-and-day-spa-465269626909262
This popular full-service salon and day spa was also voted Best Hair Salon In Teller County in 2018 and 2019. In a Facebook review, client Lacey D. wrote, "Can only say great things about this place! Staff is very friendly, salon is very clean. They are timely and the price for a haircut is fantastic."
SILVER: Great Clips
BEST SPOT TO MEET THE LOCALS
GOLD: Historic Ute Inn
204 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 687-1465, facebook.com/uteinn
The secret is out: The Historic Ute Inn is the place to make friends with Teller residents and enjoy a good burger and a cold beer. "The 'Ute' has been a Woodland Park meeting spot since the early '40s and has gained notoriety for its excellent food and awesome drink specials," states its Facebook page. "Friendly staff, great food, and neat decor. Highly recommended," wrote one satisfied customer in a Facebook review.
SILVER: BierWerks
CARPET CLEANERS
GOLD: Peak Cleaning LLC
P.O. Box 1045, Woodland Park, 685-6073, facebook.com/pikespeakcleaningllc, pikespeakcleaningl.wixsite.com/ppcllc
They don't call themselves the "most reliable cleaning service in Teller County" for show! This locally-owned and operated business is licensed and insured and offers professional, reliable cleaning services for residential and commercial clients. "They are definitely professional cleaners, they were working so fast I was blown away. I would highly recommend these ladies," wrote one Facebook reviewer.
SILVER: K&K Carpet Cleaning
CHIROPRACTOR
GOLD: Dr. James R. Wiley, Ute Pass Chiropractic
509 S. Scott Ave., Suite 2D, Woodland Park, 687-6683, woodlandparkdoctor.com/our-chiropractic-team
"I just left (Dr. Wiley's) office and cannot even express how refreshing it was to finally experience a chiropractor I feel I can trust and be able to work with. I have suffered with chronic pain and other issues for such a long time, I’m just thrilled that I didn’t give up my faith in chiropractic!," writes one reviewer on the Ute Pass Family Chiropractic Facebook page. Wiley believes in the body’s ability to heal itself, meaning he likes to work with the patient to remove the cause of inflammation or stress, for example, while focusing on relief for his patients. He uses a variety to therapeutic techniques such as myofascial release, flexion distraction and applied kinesiology with a goal of restoring normal function of nerves and muscles.
SILVER: Dr. Dave Powell
CLEANING COMPANY
GOLD: Neverland Cleaning
1970 Valley View Drive, Woodland Park, 220-0718, neverlandcleaning.com, facebook.com/NeverlandCleaningCo
This full-service residential and commercial cleaning company offers services in Divide, Green Mountain Falls, Cascade, Cripple Creek, Victor, Lake George, Woodland Park, Colorado Springs, Divide and Florissant. One reviewer wrote on Facebook, "Super friendly people, very detailed and thorough job done! Scheduling was easy, and cleaners were on time and ready to work. Definitely recommend them!" Free estimates are available.
SILVER: Trinity Total Care Cleaning Services
COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER
GOLD: Laura Ross
Courier readers have once again given Ross the gold for her community volunteerism. Woodland Park Senior Organization endorsed her on Facebook after last year's announcement: "She has helped our organization with donations of time, materials and food for our recent events! Laura is now joining our cause to help provide our seniors with daily meals. ...We are are looking forward to take on this challenge and appreciate Laura for once again stepping up to help others! Thank you from our community senior clubhouse for being an inspiration we can all learn from."
SILVER: Renee Bunting
CONSTRUCTION COMPANY
GOLD: Mountain High Creations LLC
720 W. Midland Ave., No. 203, Woodland Park, 686-9600, mountainhighcreations.com, facebook.com/MountainHighCreations
In business for more than four decades in Colorado and Texas, this company offers a wealth of experience in designing and creating custom natural landscapes, rockscapes, personalized decks and more for clients. Owner Randy Railey and his team offer "hand-touched mountain appeal and a more natural look," states their Facebook page.
SILVER: Andersen Enterprises
CONTRACTOR
GOLD: Dave Wollaston, American Pride Carpentry
29473 Colorado Road 77, Lake George, 492-8556, facebook.com/AmericanPrideCarpentry
Wollaston has been in the construction business for more than 25 years and has the knowledge and skills to do many different kinds of repair and carpentry jobs including cabinets, trim, tile, drywall and decks. This is his second Best of Teller gold win.
DENTIST-GENERAL
GOLD: Dr. Stephenie Kaufmann, Kaufmann Family Dentistry
400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 110, Woodland Park 687-4033, drstepheniekaufmann.com
Readers gave Dr. Kaufmann, who has provided family dental care in Woodland Park since 2005, top honors this year. States her website, "Our modern dental practice gives you everything you would expect in a small town dental office — a warm welcome, a gentle touch, genuine care — with the dedication to excellence and education that you want from an experienced and modern dentist." One reviewer wrote on Facebook: "Compassionate, gentle, knowledgeable dentist. Patient-centered practice."
SILVER: Dr. Robert P. Yardumian
ELECTRICIAN
GOLD: Ace Electric
420 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Woodland Park, 686-0043, aceelectriccolorado.com, facebook.com/aceelectriccolorado
Ace Electric takes the gold in Best of Teller for the third consecutive year! The locally owned and operated company is known for its fast and friendly service. Yelp reviewer Wes. W. said: "We had an outlet blow out, shorting and smoking. We called Ace Electric and they sent out their technician David. He arrived in less than an hour and fixed things, getting us up and running in a short amount of time. We were extremely impressed and pleased with David and the Ace Electric service. Highly recommend!"
SILVER: Woodland Park Electric
EXCAVATING CONTRACTOR
GOLD: The Skid Man Skid Work Services
748-3246 or 464-6666
The Skid Man is the place to call for grade work, driveways, culverts, backfill and lot clearing.
SILVER: Mallett Excavating
EYE CARE
GOLD: Woodland Vision Source
101C Sundial Drive, Woodland Park, 687-3937, woodlandvisionsource.com, facebook.com/Woodland-Vision-Source-226308260812764
Our readers turn again and again to Woodland Vision Source for optometry services and products. The business is a three-time gold winner in Best of Teller. States their website, "At Woodland Vision Source, you will find eye care professionals who genuinely care about your health and are dedicated to providing exceptional personal service to everyone who walks through our door."
SILVER: Colorado Eye Institute
FINANCIAL ADVISOR
GOLD: Lee F. Taylor at Edward Jones
400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 125, Woodland Park, 687-9541, edwardjones.com/lee-taylor
For more than 17 years, Lee Taylor has been assisting Teller residents with investments as part of the national Edward Jones firm. The Army veteran states on his website: "I make a point of doing the right thing by my clients. I like to work with couples/families so that all are involved with financial decisions over time as long-term investors."
SILVER: Dave Tanis
GYM/WORKOUT FACILITY
GOLD: Woodland Fitness Center
950 Tamarac Parkway, Woodland Park, 686-8800, woodlandfitness.com
Multiple year gold winner Woodland Fitness offers more than a place to work out. Members can partake of 24-hour access, childcare, group exercise classes such as yoga and Zumba, a juice and supplement bar and multiple personal trainers. Husband-and-wife owners Ryan and Ryan Baade purchased the gym in 2018 after experiencing it as clients. One Facebook reviewer had this take: "This place is full of wonderful people! Come here to get your grind on. Also, this place is super clean. Great atmosphere."
SILVER: Snap Fitness
HANDYMAN
GOLD: G&G Handyman Service LLC
251 W. Valley Drive, Woodland Park, 687-0647
Gary Deppen has 45 years experience in basement remodeling, finished carpentry and woodworking, deck construction, and kitchen and bathroom remodels. "The guys ... seem to be best friends and seem to be just absolutely enjoying life and working ..." one reviewer said on the business' Angie's List profile.
HEALTH & BEAUTY SPA
GOLD: A Wild Hair Salon and Day Spa
11115 U.S. 24, Divide, 687-4449, facebook.com/a-wild-hair-salon-and-day-spa-465269626909262
We could all use a little pampering now and again, and our readers love to relax and primp at A Wild Hair Salon and Day Spa. "I'm so happy to have found this place close to home! ... Everyone there makes you feel special and is very welcoming at A Wild Hair!" wrote one Yelp reviewer. The business offers hairstyling, color, cuts and perms, a full spate of nail services, tanning, and esthetician services such as body waxing and facials.
SILVER: Studio West Aveda
HOLISTIC SUPPLY SHOP
GOLD: Mountain Naturals Community Market
720 Red Feather Lane, Woodland Park, 687-9851, mountainnaturalscommunitymarket.com, facebook.com/pg/mtnnaturals
Laurie Glauth and Jan Greene own this health food/grocery store that boasts local produce and products, gift items, organic foods, supplements, natural pet food and special and bulk items for the health-conscious consumer. Customers love the friendly atmosphere, helpful staff, large selection and welcoming cafe area. This Yelp reviewer praised the business: "Worth going out of the way for. Locally owned. They have a pretty good selection of natural, gluten-free, vegan, and organic and local foods."
SILVER: It's a tie!
Natural Grocers
Whole in the Wall Herb Shoppe
HOME BUILDER
GOLD: Andersen Enterprises
750 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 687-1179, andersenent.net, facebook.com/andersenenterprises6871179
"We build more than bricks and mortar ... we build dreams," is this multiple-year gold winner's catch-phrase. Look to Carl Andersen and his crew for your homebuilding, remodeling and building rehab needs. "We care about the growth and health of our communities and frequently contribute our skills and services in numerous community activities and projects for the benefit and advancement of the very areas in which we live," states their website.
SILVER: MBI Contractors Inc.
HOUSE PAINTER
GOLD: PrimeCo Exteriors (formerly Colorado's Quality Services LLC)
P.O. Box 7931, Woodland Park, 684-3507, facebook.com/PrimeCoExteriors
States their Facebook page, "From roofing and gutters, painting to staining, siding to stucco, and landscaping, we can provide you eye-appealing quality work at a guaranteed price that won't break your wallet." One reviewer said, "Reliable and professional. Ryan and his crew are on time, and on budget! Will definitely recommend to all of my Teller County clients!"
SILVER: Pikes Peak Painting
HVAC CONTRACTOR
GOLD: Hardcastle Heating & Air
1212 1/2 W. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 686-6742, hardcastleheat.com
A gold winner for three years running, Hardcastle Heating & Air is a full-service HVAC contractor offering reliable, speedy installation at the best prices in the Colorado Springs and surrounding areas, states its Facebook page. "The King of Comfort," is ready to take your call. "Hardcastle was friendly, honest, affordable, and efficient. They came in a little under what they quoted and finished the AC install within the promised timeframe. I really enjoyed working with them and recommend their services," said one customer on Yelp.
SILVER: Woodland HVAC & Plumbing
INSURANCE AGENCY
GOLD: The Insurance Center
105 Sundial Drive, Woodland Park, 687-3094, wpinsurancecenter.com, facebook.com/WPinsurancecenter
For the second year, Teller residents have voted this independent agency tops for auto, motorcycle, home, business, life and health insurance. "Very friendly people, helpful staff. I have my homeowner's insurance and auto and motorcycle insurance through them. They really work to get you the cheapest price possible for the best coverage," said one Google reviewer.
SILVER: Auten Insurance Agency LLC
INTERNET PROVIDER
GOLD: Peak Internet
740 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 686-0250, peakinter.net, facebook.com/peakinternetco
Our readers just love Peak Internet and have voted the local internet provider the gold winner for three consecutive years. One Yelp reviewer commented, "Peak Internet has worked well in my home and the price is less than I was paying another provider. ... I will recommend Peak to anyone that I encounter."
SILVER: TDS
LANDSCAPE SERVICES
GOLD: Mountain High Creations LLC
720 W. Midland Ave., No. 203, Woodland Park, 686-9600, mountainhighcreations.com, facebook.com/MountainHighCreations
Taking the gold in two categories (construction company and landscape services) this year is Mountain High Creations. One Google review stated that owner Randy Railey and his crew "did a significant landscaping project at my house in Woodland Park. ... Randy kept me informed during the entire project, making sure I was satisfied with each step. The workmanship of the final products was excellent. His crew was efficient and pleasant, and Randy himself was a pleasure to deal with."
SILVER: Ground Control Inc.
LODGING
GOLD: Eagle Fire Lodge & Cabins
777 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 687-5700, eaglefirelodge.com, facebook.com/eaglefirelodge
This downtown boutique property has multiple options for guests including cabins, condo-style suites, standard rooms and luxury suites. Facebook reviewer Lisa M. said, "Very nice rooms and very clean. The staff was friendly, excellent service! Would definitely recommend to others and would stay again!"
SILVER: It's a tie!
Country Lodge
Edgewood Inn
MARKETING/PR
GOLD: Sara Cripe - Connect Grafiks & Marketing
679-2626, connectgrafiks.com
In her own words on the Connect Grafiks website, Cripe says "I’m a marketing mastermind that assists businesses in targeting their past and potential clients. I have a crazy desire to transform my client’s ideas and visions into something that is actually tangible. Your business can be the best thing since the Push-Up Bra, but success is going to be pretty tough to do if nobody knows your business even exists." One Facebook reviewer said, "Sara is a strategic thinker and looks for both conventional and unconventional ways to elevate your business!"
SILVER: Perini & Associates
MASSAGE THERAPIST
GOLD: ZenJen Massage Therapy
633 W. Midland Ave., No. 1043, Woodland Park, 620-217-1033, zenjen1.massagetherapy.com, facebook.com/ZenJenMassageWP
Woodland Park-based massage therapist Jennifer Friesen LeFevre specializes in myofascial release as well as traditional massage therapy. One client commented in a Facebook review, "Jen immediately zeroed in on what was causing me discomfort and after she worked on my neck I was pain free. It was amazing. I had been playing the fiddle for many more hours than usual and my neck and shoulders had reacted by tensing up. Jen's myofascial release gave me great and lasting relief."
SILVER: Leah Wilson-Felis, White Lotus Therapies LLC
NONPROFIT
GOLD: Focus on the Forest
400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 226, Woodland Park, 286-0077, focusontheforest.org, facebook.com/focusontheforest
Focus on the Forest takes the gold for Best Teller Nonprofit yet again! This group is comprised of community volunteers who work with law enforcement and national forest teams to help clean up and preserve the beauty of our national forests. "We sure do have some volunteers that are truly dedicated to keeping OUR forests clean. Bravo everyone," states a recent Focus on the Forest Facebook post.
SILVER: Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
OPTOMETRIST
GOLD: Dr. Thomas W. Cummings, Woodland Vision Source
101C Sundial Drive, Woodland Park, 687-3937, woodlandvisionsource.com, facebook.com/Woodland-Vision-Source-226308260812764
Dr. Cummings takes the Best of Teller gold for three years running! Patients sang his praises in Facebook reviews. One stated, "I felt that Dr. Cummings and the staff were all very polite and professional! I will recommend them to my friends and family."
SILVER: Dr. Amber Weimer
PET GROOMING
GOLD: Compassion Animal Hospital
312 W. Midland Ave. Woodland Park, 687-6000, mycompassionanimalhospital.com/grooming, facebook.com/mycompassionanimal
At Compassion, not only can you get veterinary care for your pet, but grooming services are also offered. States the website, "We are committed to providing our furry patients with comprehensive wellness care. For many, this includes regular bathing and grooming from a certified, experienced groomer. Compassion Animal Hospital proudly offers pet patients with a complete list of grooming services administered by a professionally trained groomer with a gentle touch. Compassion Animal Hospital always provides furry friends safe, stress-free experiences with our groomer."
SILVER: Barking Dogs Mobile Grooming
PHYSICAL THERAPIST
GOLD: SERC Rehabilitation Center
406 E. Grace Ave., Woodland Park, 687-3767, sercrehab.com, facebook.com/sercrehab
For three consecutive years, SERC has taken Best of Teller gold in the physical therapist category! What do clients like about the Spine Extremity Rehabilitation Center? "Everything! The staff and the facility are the best," wrote one Facebook reviewer.
SILVER: The Healing Spot Physical Therapy
PHYSICIAN
GOLD: Dr. Casie L. Chen, Optum Medical Group Colorado - Woodland Park
700 W. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, CO 80863, 522-1133
A family medicine specialist, Dr. Chen also took top doc honors in Best of Teller's 2018 contest. "Dr. Chen listens, she is kind and caring! She really listens," stated one happy patient in a review on healthgrades.com. Other reviews describe her as friendly and caring.
SILVER: Dr. Jeff Snyder
REAL ESTATE AGENT
GOLD: Lindsey Mannix, The Mannix Team
755 Apache Trail, Woodland Park, 480-8638, themannixteam.com, facebook.com/themannixteam
Reputation is everything for a real estate agent, and Lindsey Mannix has built a good rapport in Teller County. One Facebook reviewer gave this glowing tribute, "Lindsey is an authority on Teller County real estate and knew just what we needed to do at each step. I have never had any transaction come close to the EASE of this one — fantastic go-getter. She's wicked sharp and brilliant. You definitely want her representing your interests and delivering the results you're looking to achieve. I highly recommend Lindsey as a real estate agent. A-M-A-Z-I-N-G!"
SILVER: Debbie Railey, HomeSmart Realty Group
REAL ESTATE COMPANY
GOLD: The Mannix Team
755 Apache Trail, Woodland Park, 480-8638, themannixteam.com, facebook.com/themannixteam
The Mannix Team real estate agents state on their Facebook page, "Our constant communication and unsurpassed professional service will make your property buying or selling process as stress-free as possible."
SILVER: HomeSmart Realty Group
SENIOR SERVICE ORGANIZATION/CENTER
GOLD: DayBreak-An Adult Day Program
404 N. Colorado 67, P.O. Box 4777, Woodland Park, 687-3000, daybreakadp.com, facebook.com/daybreakadp
DayBreak specializes in the care of those living with Alzheimer’s, dementia, Parkinson’s and those who have suffered a stroke or need minimal supervision and/or assistance. Opened in 2015, this adult daycare program exists to give caregivers a break and is the only program to provide adult day services to Teller County residents. One Facebook reviewer commented, “Being a caregiver for a loved one is a special privilege. DayBreak brings this opportunity to give to those in need a special partnership. Our loved ones are the recipients of kindness, compassion, and love because of DayBreak. I can’t say enough about the angels at DayBreak. Dignity, integrity and respect for our loved ones!”
SILVER: Teller Senior Coalition
SHIPPING/PRINT COMPANY
GOLD: The UPS Store
1067 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 687-3023, theupsstore.com, facebook.com/TheUPSStore1374
This full-service provider of printing, mailbox and shipping services in Woodland Park is known for its friendly staff. This Facebook reviewer sings the store's praises, "This is a great business! I have had a PO box here for six months. I also handle office and business needs here. Friendly people ... always organized and fast!"
SILVER: Andersen Pack N Ship
SNOW REMOVAL SERVICE
GOLD: Tip Top Tree Cultivation LLC
P.O. Box 1014, Woodland Park, 646-8818, tiptoptreecultivationllc.pro
"Ah, snow removal, a headache every Coloradoan deals with on a yearly basis. Not to worry, though, we’re here to help. Schedule us or call us as needed to make all the snow in your way, go away," states their website. Winners in the snow removal category for the second straight year, this firm also offers tree trimming and pruning, hazard tree removal, mitigation services and firewood.
SILVER: Mike Johnstone
TATTOO SHOP
GOLD: Above the Clouds Tattoo
517 S. Baldwin St., Woodland Park, 686-7472, facebook.com/AboveTheCloudsTattoo
If you're looking for some ink in the "City Above the Clouds," this tattoo and piercing shop has you covered (pun intended). A Google reviewer said this, "Clean shop, great people. They did my daughter's first tattoo and walked her through every step! First class shop and artists! We live in Oklahoma and will definitely come back!"
SILVER: Academy Star Tattoo
THERAPY/COACHING
GOLD: Lisa Lima, My Life Unleashed
213 Aspen Garden Way, Unit 3, Woodland Park, 623-3090, mylifeunldeashed.biz
For two consecutive years, Lima has taken the gold in this category. Her Woodland Park practice offers dog training and animal-assisted therapy such as canine behavior modification, obedience training and service-dog training. The owner of My Life Unleashed, Lima specializes in utilizing animals as well as dog training throughout the therapeutic process with her human clients.
SILVER: Marilyn Dougall, LCSW
TITLE COMPANY
GOLD: Empire Title of Woodland Park
350 N. Pine St., Woodland Park, 686-9888, etcos.com
Empire Title won this category in 2018, too. Founded in 2003, they specialize in solving title problems and "maximizing opportunities for transactions to close," states the website.
SILVER: Fidelity National Title Insurance Company
VETERINARIAN
GOLD: Dr. David Volz, The Animal Clinic of Woodland Park
801 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 687-9406, facebook.com/animalclinicofwoodlandpark
A multiple-year winner in this category, Dr. Volz once again received high marks from our voters. One Facebook reviewer summed it up, "Dr. Volz and the whole staff here are, by far, the most compassionate, caring people I've ever taken any pet to. Dr. Volz is also very knowledgeable and intuitive about animal health."
SILVER: Dr. Kevin Conrad, Woodland Veterinary Clinic
WASTE REMOVAL COMPANY
GOLD: Teller County Waste
1000 S. West St., Woodland Park, 686-7517, tellercountywaste.com/teller-county-waste, facebook.com/tellercountywaste
TCW offers commercial and residential trash services and services contractors and residents for construction jobs or residential cleanups, states its website. "Been using Teller County Waste for 15 years without complaint. The drivers are always very friendly," wrote one reviewer on Yelp.
SILVER: Waste Management
WINDOW CLEANING
GOLD: Baumerts Window Cleaning
162 Hunting Horn Lane, Divide, 482-4396, Baumertswindowcleaning.com, facebook.com/baumertswindowcleaning
Michael Baumert started his window cleaning business in 2017 when he recognized a need for it in the Woodland Park area. One satisfied customer wrote in a Facebook review: "I have to give Baumerts Window Cleaning five stars! He is quick, efficient and streak-free by the time he's done. And if you have something to bring to his attention, he is knowledgeable and walks you right through the process."
SILVER: Blue Sky Maintenance