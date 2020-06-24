ACCOUNTANT

GOLD: Kelley & Chulick, CPAs

1200 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 687-1040, kelleychulick.com

Last year's silver winner, Kelley & Chulick, CPAs kicked it up a notch this year to win gold honors. In addition to accounting, the Woodland Park-based firm offers financial consulting, tax strategies and business advisory services. Their approach is holistic, meaning they work to create a package of accounting and tax services that’s tailored to the individual client.

SILVER: Bill Nein, William A. Nein, CPA LLC

ANIMAL HOSPITAL

GOLD: The Animal Clinic of Woodland Park

801 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 687-9406, facebook.com/pg/animalclinicofwoodlandpark 

The emphasis is on client education at The Animal Clinic of Woodland Park, which also took home the gold in the 2019 Best to Teller contest. "Our doctors are trained in all aspects of internal medicine, surgery and dentistry, and work with clients to provide the best possible care for their pets," states the clinic's Facebook page. Clients praise the excellent care their pets receive from a caring, compassionate staff. 

SILVER: Woodland Veterinary Clinic

ATTORNEY SERVING TELLER COUNTY

GOLD: Meg E. Goblet, Law Office of Meg Elizabeth Goblet P.C.

400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 201, Woodland Park, 686-9700, estateplanningcolorado.com 

Attorney Meg Elizabeth Goblet runs a counseling oriented practice in the heart of Woodland Park. Also a gold winner in last year's contest, Goblet is committed to helping clients plan and execute estate plans that are right for them. "We are dedicated to the bottom line, which is creating the best opportunities and advantages for our clients," states the law firm's website.

SILVER: Moller Law Firm

AUTO BODY REPAIR

GOLD: Pikes Peak Auto Body Specialists Inc.

815 W. Lorraine Ave., Woodland Park, 687-9539

Troy Fry and his team at Peak Auto Body Specialists Inc. have provided auto body paint and repair services since 1991. Customers praise their fast service, clear communication and professionalism.

SILVER: Shad's Auto Body

AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES

GOLD: Vahsholtz Automotive

116 N. Pine St., Woodland Park, 687-0842

Customer Teri P. said in a Facebook review, "I think my search is finally over after years of trying to find a trustworthy, competent and local place to take my car. Vahsholtz Automotive, your honesty and understanding blew me away ..." Leonard and Barb Vahsholtz opened their business in 1970, offering everything from basic auto servicing to engine builds. The family legacy also includes car racing stardom, with several records held locally in the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

SILVER: Schumacher's Alignment & Tire

BANK/CREDIT UNION

GOLD: Ent Credit Union

920 Paradise Lodge Lane, Woodland Park, 574-1100, ent.com/about-us/our-team/woodland-park-service-center

With more than 370,000 members and approximately 1,000 employees, Ent Credit Union (headquartered in Colorado Springs) is known for superior customer service. Its Woodland Park location features a 24-hour walk-up and drive-up ATM, instant issue debit cards, a coin counter and safe boxes, among other services. 

SILVER: Park State Bank and Trust

BEAUTY SALON

GOLD: A Wild Hair Salon & Day Spa

11115 U.S. 24, Divide, 687-4449, facebook.com/a-wild-hair-salon-and-day-spa-465269626909262

This popular full-service salon and day spa was also voted Best Hair Salon In Teller County in 2018 and 2019. In a Facebook review, client Lacey D. wrote, "Can only say great things about this place! Staff is very friendly, salon is very clean. They are timely and the price for a haircut is fantastic."

SILVER: Great Clips

BEST SPOT TO MEET THE LOCALS

GOLD: Historic Ute Inn

204 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 687-1465, facebook.com/uteinn

The secret is out: The Historic Ute Inn is the place to make friends with Teller residents and enjoy a good burger and a cold beer. "The 'Ute' has been a Woodland Park meeting spot since the early '40s and has gained notoriety for its excellent food and awesome drink specials," states its Facebook page. "Friendly staff, great food, and neat decor. Highly recommended," wrote one satisfied customer in a Facebook review.

SILVER: BierWerks

CARPET CLEANERS

GOLD: Peak Cleaning LLC

P.O. Box 1045, Woodland Park, 685-6073, facebook.com/pikespeakcleaningllc, pikespeakcleaningl.wixsite.com/ppcllc

They don't call themselves the "most reliable cleaning service in Teller County" for show! This locally-owned and operated business is licensed and insured and offers professional, reliable cleaning services for residential and commercial clients. "They are definitely professional cleaners, they were working so fast I was blown away. I would highly recommend these ladies," wrote one Facebook reviewer.

SILVER: K&K Carpet Cleaning

CHIROPRACTOR

GOLD: Dr. James R. Wiley, Ute Pass Chiropractic

509 S. Scott Ave., Suite 2D, Woodland Park, 687-6683, woodlandparkdoctor.com/our-chiropractic-team

"I just left (Dr. Wiley's) office and cannot even express how refreshing it was to finally experience a chiropractor I feel I can trust and be able to work with. I have suffered with chronic pain and other issues for such a long time, I’m just thrilled that I didn’t give up my faith in chiropractic!," writes one reviewer on the Ute Pass Family Chiropractic Facebook page. Wiley believes in the body’s ability to heal itself, meaning he likes to work with the patient to remove the cause of inflammation or stress, for example, while focusing on relief for his patients. He uses a variety to therapeutic techniques such as myofascial release, flexion distraction and applied kinesiology with a goal of restoring normal function of nerves and muscles.

SILVER: Dr. Dave Powell

CLEANING COMPANY

GOLD: Neverland Cleaning

1970 Valley View Drive, Woodland Park, 220-0718, neverlandcleaning.com, facebook.com/NeverlandCleaningCo

This full-service residential and commercial cleaning company offers services in Divide, Green Mountain Falls, Cascade, Cripple Creek, Victor, Lake George, Woodland Park, Colorado Springs, Divide and Florissant. One reviewer wrote on Facebook, "Super friendly people, very detailed and thorough job done! Scheduling was easy, and cleaners were on time and ready to work. Definitely recommend them!" Free estimates are available.

SILVER: Trinity Total Care Cleaning Services

COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER

GOLD: Laura Ross

Courier readers have once again given Ross the gold for her community volunteerism. Woodland Park Senior Organization endorsed her on Facebook after last year's announcement: "She has helped our organization with donations of time, materials and food for our recent events! Laura is now joining our cause to help provide our seniors with daily meals. ...We are are looking forward to take on this challenge and appreciate Laura for once again stepping up to help others! Thank you from our community senior clubhouse for being an inspiration we can all learn from."

SILVER: Renee Bunting

CONSTRUCTION COMPANY

GOLD: Mountain High Creations LLC

720 W. Midland Ave., No. 203, Woodland Park, 686-9600, mountainhighcreations.com, facebook.com/MountainHighCreations

In business for more than four decades in Colorado and Texas, this company offers a wealth of experience in designing and creating custom natural landscapes, rockscapes, personalized decks and more for clients. Owner Randy Railey and his team offer "hand-touched mountain appeal and a more natural look," states their Facebook page.

SILVER: Andersen Enterprises

CONTRACTOR

GOLD: Dave Wollaston, American Pride Carpentry

29473 Colorado Road 77, Lake George, 492-8556, facebook.com/AmericanPrideCarpentry

Wollaston has been in the construction business for more than 25 years and has the knowledge and skills to do many different kinds of repair and carpentry jobs including cabinets, trim, tile, drywall and decks. This is his second Best of Teller gold win.

DENTIST-GENERAL

GOLD: Dr. Stephenie Kaufmann, Kaufmann Family Dentistry

400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 110, Woodland Park 687-4033, drstepheniekaufmann.com

Readers gave Dr. Kaufmann, who has provided family dental care in Woodland Park since 2005, top honors this year. States her website, "Our modern dental practice gives you everything you would expect in a small town dental office — a warm welcome, a gentle touch, genuine care — with the dedication to excellence and education that you want from an experienced and modern dentist." One reviewer wrote on Facebook: "Compassionate, gentle, knowledgeable dentist. Patient-centered practice."

SILVER: Dr. Robert P. Yardumian

ELECTRICIAN

GOLD: Ace Electric

420 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Woodland Park, 686-0043, aceelectriccolorado.com, facebook.com/aceelectriccolorado

Ace Electric takes the gold in Best of Teller for the third consecutive year! The locally owned and operated company is known for its fast and friendly service. Yelp reviewer Wes. W. said: "We had an outlet blow out, shorting and smoking. We called Ace Electric and they sent out their technician David. He arrived in less than an hour and fixed things, getting us up and running in a short amount of time. We were extremely impressed and pleased with David and the Ace Electric service. Highly recommend!"

SILVER: Woodland Park Electric

EXCAVATING CONTRACTOR

GOLD: The Skid Man Skid Work Services

748-3246 or 464-6666

The Skid Man is the place to call for grade work, driveways, culverts, backfill and lot clearing.

SILVER: Mallett Excavating

EYE CARE

GOLD: Woodland Vision Source

101C Sundial Drive, Woodland Park, 687-3937, woodlandvisionsource.com, facebook.com/Woodland-Vision-Source-226308260812764

Our readers turn again and again to Woodland Vision Source for optometry services and products. The business is a three-time gold winner in Best of Teller. States their website, "At Woodland Vision Source, you will find eye care professionals who genuinely care about your health and are dedicated to providing exceptional personal service to everyone who walks through our door."

SILVER: Colorado Eye Institute

FINANCIAL ADVISOR

GOLD: Lee F. Taylor at Edward Jones

400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 125, Woodland Park, 687-9541, edwardjones.com/lee-taylor

For more than 17 years, Lee Taylor has been assisting Teller residents with investments as part of the national Edward Jones firm. The Army veteran states on his website: "I make a point of doing the right thing by my clients. I like to work with couples/families so that all are involved with financial decisions over time as long-term investors."

SILVER: Dave Tanis

GYM/WORKOUT FACILITY

GOLD: Woodland Fitness Center

950 Tamarac Parkway, Woodland Park, 686-8800, woodlandfitness.com

Multiple year gold winner Woodland Fitness offers more than a place to work out. Members can partake of 24-hour access, childcare, group exercise classes such as yoga and Zumba, a juice and supplement bar and multiple personal trainers. Husband-and-wife owners Ryan and Ryan Baade purchased the gym in 2018 after experiencing it as clients. One Facebook reviewer had this take: "This place is full of wonderful people! Come here to get your grind on. Also, this place is super clean. Great atmosphere."

SILVER: Snap Fitness

HANDYMAN

GOLD: G&G Handyman Service LLC

251 W. Valley Drive, Woodland Park, 687-0647

Gary Deppen has 45 years experience in basement remodeling, finished carpentry and woodworking, deck construction, and kitchen and bathroom remodels. "The guys ... seem to be best friends and seem to be just absolutely enjoying life and working ..." one reviewer said on the business' Angie's List profile.

HEALTH & BEAUTY SPA

GOLD: A Wild Hair Salon and Day Spa

11115 U.S. 24, Divide, 687-4449, facebook.com/a-wild-hair-salon-and-day-spa-465269626909262

We could all use a little pampering now and again, and our readers love to relax and primp at A Wild Hair Salon and Day Spa. "I'm so happy to have found this place close to home! ... Everyone there makes you feel special and is very welcoming at A Wild Hair!" wrote one Yelp reviewer.  The business offers hairstyling, color, cuts and perms, a full spate of nail services, tanning, and esthetician services such as body waxing and facials.

SILVER: Studio West Aveda

HOLISTIC SUPPLY SHOP

GOLD: Mountain Naturals Community Market

720 Red Feather Lane, Woodland Park, 687-9851, mountainnaturalscommunitymarket.com, facebook.com/pg/mtnnaturals

Laurie Glauth and Jan Greene own this health food/grocery store that boasts local produce and products, gift items, organic foods, supplements, natural pet food and special and bulk items for the health-conscious consumer. Customers love the friendly atmosphere, helpful staff, large selection and welcoming cafe area. This Yelp reviewer praised the business: "Worth going out of the way for. Locally owned. They have a pretty good selection of natural, gluten-free, vegan, and organic and local foods."

SILVER: It's a tie!

Natural Grocers

Whole in the Wall Herb Shoppe

 

HOME BUILDER

GOLD: Andersen Enterprises

750 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 687-1179, andersenent.net, facebook.com/andersenenterprises6871179

"We build more than bricks and mortar ... we build dreams," is this multiple-year gold winner's catch-phrase. Look to Carl Andersen and his crew for your homebuilding, remodeling and building rehab needs. "We care about the growth and health of our communities and frequently contribute our skills and services in numerous community activities and projects for the benefit and advancement of the very areas in which we live," states their website.

SILVER: MBI Contractors Inc.

HOUSE PAINTER

GOLD: PrimeCo Exteriors (formerly Colorado's Quality Services LLC)

P.O. Box 7931, Woodland Park, 684-3507, facebook.com/PrimeCoExteriors

States their Facebook page, "From roofing and gutters, painting to staining, siding to stucco, and landscaping, we can provide you eye-appealing quality work at a guaranteed price that won't break your wallet." One reviewer said, "Reliable and professional. Ryan and his crew are on time, and on budget! Will definitely recommend to all of my Teller County clients!"

SILVER: Pikes Peak Painting

HVAC CONTRACTOR

GOLD: Hardcastle Heating & Air

1212 1/2 W. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 686-6742, hardcastleheat.com

A gold winner for three years running, Hardcastle Heating & Air is a full-service HVAC contractor offering reliable, speedy installation at the best prices in the Colorado Springs and surrounding areas, states its Facebook page. "The King of Comfort," is ready to take your call. "Hardcastle was friendly, honest, affordable, and efficient. They came in a little under what they quoted and finished the AC install within the promised timeframe. I really enjoyed working with them and recommend their services," said one customer on Yelp.

SILVER: Woodland HVAC & Plumbing

INSURANCE AGENCY

GOLD: The Insurance Center

105 Sundial Drive, Woodland Park, 687-3094, wpinsurancecenter.com, facebook.com/WPinsurancecenter

For the second year, Teller residents have voted this independent agency tops for auto, motorcycle, home, business, life and health insurance. "Very friendly people, helpful staff. I have my homeowner's insurance and auto and motorcycle insurance through them. They really work to get you the cheapest price possible for the best coverage," said one Google reviewer.

SILVER: Auten Insurance Agency LLC

INTERNET PROVIDER

GOLD: Peak Internet

740 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 686-0250, peakinter.net, facebook.com/peakinternetco

Our readers just love Peak Internet and have voted the local internet provider the gold winner for three consecutive years. One Yelp reviewer commented, "Peak Internet has worked well in my home and the price is less than I was paying another provider. ... I will recommend Peak to anyone that I encounter." 

SILVER: TDS

LANDSCAPE SERVICES

GOLD: Mountain High Creations LLC

720 W. Midland Ave., No. 203, Woodland Park, 686-9600, mountainhighcreations.com, facebook.com/MountainHighCreations

Taking the gold in two categories (construction company and landscape services) this year is Mountain High Creations. One Google review stated that owner Randy Railey and his crew "did a significant landscaping project at my house in Woodland Park. ... Randy kept me informed during the entire project, making sure I was satisfied with each step. The workmanship of the final products was excellent. His crew was efficient and pleasant, and Randy himself was a pleasure to deal with."

SILVER: Ground Control Inc.

LODGING

GOLD: Eagle Fire Lodge & Cabins 

777 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 687-5700, eaglefirelodge.com, facebook.com/eaglefirelodge

This downtown boutique property has multiple options for guests including cabins, condo-style suites, standard rooms and luxury suites. Facebook reviewer Lisa M. said, "Very nice rooms and very clean. The staff was friendly, excellent service! Would definitely recommend to others and would stay again!"

SILVER: It's a tie!

Country Lodge

Edgewood Inn

MARKETING/PR

GOLD: Sara Cripe - Connect Grafiks & Marketing

679-2626, connectgrafiks.com

In her own words on the Connect Grafiks website, Cripe says "I’m a marketing mastermind that assists businesses in targeting their past and potential clients. I have a crazy desire to transform my client’s ideas and visions into something that is actually tangible. Your business can be the best thing since the Push-Up Bra, but success is going to be pretty tough to do if nobody knows your business even exists." One Facebook reviewer said, "Sara is a strategic thinker and looks for both conventional and unconventional ways to elevate your business!"

SILVER: Perini & Associates

MASSAGE THERAPIST

GOLD: ZenJen Massage Therapy

633 W. Midland Ave., No. 1043, Woodland Park, 620-217-1033, zenjen1.massagetherapy.com, facebook.com/ZenJenMassageWP

Woodland Park-based massage therapist Jennifer Friesen LeFevre specializes in myofascial release as well as traditional massage therapy. One client commented in a Facebook review, "Jen immediately zeroed in on what was causing me discomfort and after she worked on my neck I was pain free. It was amazing. I had been playing the fiddle for many more hours than usual and my neck and shoulders had reacted by tensing up. Jen's myofascial release gave me great and lasting relief."

SILVER: Leah Wilson-Felis, White Lotus Therapies LLC

NONPROFIT

GOLD: Focus on the Forest

400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 226, Woodland Park, 286-0077, focusontheforest.org, facebook.com/focusontheforest

Focus on the Forest takes the gold for Best Teller Nonprofit yet again! This group is comprised of community volunteers who work with law enforcement and national forest teams to help clean up and preserve the beauty of our national forests. "We sure do have some volunteers that are truly dedicated to keeping OUR forests clean. Bravo everyone," states a recent Focus on the Forest Facebook post.

SILVER: Teller County Regional Animal Shelter

OPTOMETRIST

GOLD: Dr. Thomas W. Cummings, Woodland Vision Source

101C Sundial Drive, Woodland Park, 687-3937, woodlandvisionsource.com, facebook.com/Woodland-Vision-Source-226308260812764

Dr. Cummings takes the Best of Teller gold for three years running! Patients sang his praises in Facebook reviews. One stated, "I felt that Dr. Cummings and the staff were all very polite and professional! I will recommend them to my friends and family."

SILVER: Dr. Amber Weimer

PET GROOMING

GOLD: Compassion Animal Hospital

312 W. Midland Ave. Woodland Park, 687-6000, mycompassionanimalhospital.com/grooming, facebook.com/mycompassionanimal

At Compassion, not only can you get veterinary care for your pet, but grooming services are also offered. States the website, "We are committed to providing our furry patients with comprehensive wellness care. For many, this includes regular bathing and grooming from a certified, experienced groomer. Compassion Animal Hospital proudly offers pet patients with a complete list of grooming services administered by a professionally trained groomer with a gentle touch. Compassion Animal Hospital always provides furry friends safe, stress-free experiences with our groomer."

SILVER: Barking Dogs Mobile Grooming

PHYSICAL THERAPIST

GOLD: SERC Rehabilitation Center

406 E. Grace Ave., Woodland Park, 687-3767, sercrehab.com, facebook.com/sercrehab

For three consecutive years, SERC has taken Best of Teller gold in the physical therapist category! What do clients like about the Spine Extremity Rehabilitation Center? "Everything! The staff and the facility are the best," wrote one Facebook reviewer.

SILVER: The Healing Spot Physical Therapy

PHYSICIAN

GOLD: Dr. Casie L. Chen, Optum Medical Group Colorado - Woodland Park

700 W. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, CO 80863, 522-1133

A family medicine specialist, Dr. Chen also took top doc honors in Best of Teller's 2018 contest. "Dr. Chen listens, she is kind and caring! She really listens," stated one happy patient in a review on healthgrades.com. Other reviews describe her as friendly and caring.

SILVER: Dr. Jeff Snyder

REAL ESTATE AGENT

GOLD: Lindsey Mannix, The Mannix Team

755 Apache Trail, Woodland Park, 480-8638, themannixteam.com, facebook.com/themannixteam

Reputation is everything for a real estate agent, and Lindsey Mannix has built a good rapport in Teller County. One Facebook reviewer gave this glowing tribute, "Lindsey is an authority on Teller County real estate and knew just what we needed to do at each step. I have never had any transaction come close to the EASE of this one — fantastic go-getter. She's wicked sharp and brilliant. You definitely want her representing your interests and delivering the results you're looking to achieve. I highly recommend Lindsey as a real estate agent. A-M-A-Z-I-N-G!"

SILVER: Debbie Railey, HomeSmart Realty Group

REAL ESTATE COMPANY

GOLD: The Mannix Team

755 Apache Trail, Woodland Park, 480-8638, themannixteam.com, facebook.com/themannixteam

The Mannix Team real estate agents state on their Facebook page, "Our constant communication and unsurpassed professional service will make your property buying or selling process as stress-free as possible."

SILVER: HomeSmart Realty Group

SENIOR SERVICE ORGANIZATION/CENTER

GOLD: DayBreak-An Adult Day Program

404 N. Colorado 67, P.O. Box 4777, Woodland Park, 687-3000, daybreakadp.com, facebook.com/daybreakadp

DayBreak specializes in the care of those living with Alzheimer’s, dementia, Parkinson’s and those who have suffered a stroke or need minimal supervision and/or assistance. Opened in 2015, this adult daycare program exists to give caregivers a break and is the only program to provide adult day services to Teller County residents. One Facebook reviewer commented, “Being a caregiver for a loved one is a special privilege. DayBreak brings this opportunity to give to those in need a special partnership. Our loved ones are the recipients of kindness, compassion, and love because of DayBreak. I can’t say enough about the angels at DayBreak. Dignity, integrity and respect for our loved ones!”

SILVER: Teller Senior Coalition

SHIPPING/PRINT COMPANY

GOLD: The UPS Store

1067 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 687-3023, theupsstore.com, facebook.com/TheUPSStore1374

This full-service provider of printing, mailbox and shipping services in Woodland Park is known for its friendly staff. This Facebook reviewer sings the store's praises, "This is a great business! I have had a PO box here for six months. I also handle office and business needs here. Friendly people ... always organized and fast!"

SILVER: Andersen Pack N Ship

SNOW REMOVAL SERVICE

GOLD: Tip Top Tree Cultivation LLC

P.O. Box 1014, Woodland Park, 646-8818, tiptoptreecultivationllc.pro

"Ah, snow removal, a headache every Coloradoan deals with on a yearly basis. Not to worry, though, we’re here to help. Schedule us or call us as needed to make all the snow in your way, go away," states their website. Winners in the snow removal category for the second straight year, this firm also offers tree trimming and pruning, hazard tree removal, mitigation services and firewood. 

SILVER: Mike Johnstone

TATTOO SHOP

GOLD: Above the Clouds Tattoo

517 S. Baldwin St., Woodland Park, 686-7472, facebook.com/AboveTheCloudsTattoo

If you're looking for some ink in the "City Above the Clouds," this tattoo and piercing shop has you covered (pun intended). A Google reviewer said this, "Clean shop, great people. They did my daughter's first tattoo and walked her through every step! First class shop and artists! We live in Oklahoma and will definitely come back!"

SILVER: Academy Star Tattoo

THERAPY/COACHING

GOLD: Lisa Lima, My Life Unleashed

213 Aspen Garden Way, Unit 3, Woodland Park, 623-3090, mylifeunldeashed.biz

For two consecutive years, Lima has taken the gold in this category. Her Woodland Park practice offers dog training and animal-assisted therapy such as canine behavior modification, obedience training and service-dog training. The owner of My Life Unleashed, Lima specializes in utilizing animals as well as dog training throughout the therapeutic process with her human clients.

SILVER: Marilyn Dougall, LCSW

TITLE COMPANY

GOLD: Empire Title of Woodland Park

350 N. Pine St., Woodland Park, 686-9888, etcos.com

Empire Title won this category in 2018, too. Founded in 2003, they specialize in solving title problems and "maximizing opportunities for transactions to close," states the website.

SILVER: Fidelity National Title Insurance Company

VETERINARIAN

GOLD: Dr. David Volz, The Animal Clinic of Woodland Park

801 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 687-9406, facebook.com/animalclinicofwoodlandpark

A multiple-year winner in this category, Dr. Volz once again received high marks from our voters. One Facebook reviewer summed it up, "Dr. Volz and the whole staff here are, by far, the most compassionate, caring people I've ever taken any pet to. Dr. Volz is also very knowledgeable and intuitive about animal health."

SILVER: Dr. Kevin Conrad, Woodland Veterinary Clinic

WASTE REMOVAL COMPANY

GOLD: Teller County Waste

1000 S. West St., Woodland Park, 686-7517, tellercountywaste.com/teller-county-waste, facebook.com/tellercountywaste

TCW offers commercial and residential trash services and services contractors and residents for construction jobs or residential cleanups, states its website. "Been using Teller County Waste for 15 years without complaint. The drivers are always very friendly," wrote one reviewer on Yelp.

SILVER: Waste Management

WINDOW CLEANING

GOLD: Baumerts Window Cleaning

162 Hunting Horn Lane, Divide, 482-4396, Baumertswindowcleaning.com, facebook.com/baumertswindowcleaning

Michael Baumert started his window cleaning business in 2017 when he recognized a need for it in the Woodland Park area. One satisfied customer wrote in a Facebook review: "I have to give Baumerts Window Cleaning five stars! He is quick, efficient and streak-free by the time he's done. And if you have something to bring to his attention, he is knowledgeable and walks you right through the process."

SILVER: Blue Sky Maintenance

