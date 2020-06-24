BAKERY
GOLD: My Sweet Escape Bakery & Cafe
112 S. Elm St., Woodland Park, 687-8000, mysweetescapebakery-com.webs.com
Locally owned and operated, My Sweet Escape Bakery & Cafe's owners describe the establishment as "more than a business. It's a passion." My Sweet Escape has been top-rated by Teller County residents for its delicious and capacious array of baked goods and sweets, as well as its generous cafe menu. Cakes for all occasions, doughnuts, cookies, truffles and more — you'll find it here.
SILVER: Iron Tree
BAR
GOLD: Crystola Roadhouse
20918 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 686-7369, crystolaroadhouse.com
When you walk into Crystola Roadhouse, you're walking into the past. Originally built as an inn in the 1880s to house miners, railroad workers and tourists flowing into and through the beautiful Ute Pass during the gold rush, it was rebuilt just after WWII to the current roadhouse that continues to attract locals and travelers with tasty food, cold beer and entertainment ever since. Find all your favorite pub fare here, from wings and fries to mouthwatering burgers, and throw it all down with a cold beer. Top it off with a warm New Orleans-style bread pudding or some creamy Blue Bell ice cream.
SILVER: McGinty's Wood Oven Pub
BREWERY
GOLD: BierWerks Brewery
121 E Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 686-8100, bierwerks.com
What's a meal without a cold brew to wash it down? BierWerks Brewery's got you covered. Since 2010, the microbrewery has served primarily German-style lagers and ales along with some hoppy brews. Add on some of their Colorado-made sausage, Wisconsin cheese, pretzels or a salami and cheese platter for a truly international experience, all without leaving downtown Woodland Park.
SILVER: Paradox Beer Company
BURGER
GOLD: Russ' Place
52 County Road 5, Divide, 687-5599, facebook.com/Russ-Place-Sports-Bar-and-Grill-200572593351919
This sports bar and grill is a favorite among Teller locals, who flock here for delicious American cuisine. There's a burger for everyone, from outside-the-box creations to classics. Those wanting a spicy kick should try the Spicy Blue Buffalo, a bison burger topped with blue cheese crumbles and smothered in Frank's Red Hot Sauce, while those who prefer something more mild might consider the Bacon Avocado, a cheddar burger with two pieces of center-cut applewood smoked bacon and topped with half of a Hass avocado. Love the classics? Try out their cheeseburger or chili cheeseburger for a yummy twist on a beloved American staple.
COFFEE AND TEA SHOP
GOLD: CAFE LEO
320 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 687-6670, cafe-leo.business.site
Aficionados of coffee and tea will find themselves at CAFE LEO in Woodland Park, a cozy spot to curl up with a warm — or cold — beverage and a bite to eat. Lattes, cappuccinos, cafe mochas and loose-leaf tea are all on the menu, offering a delicious selection for visitors to enjoy. Order something off the cafe's all-day breakfast menu (did someone say breakfast burrito?) or add a sandwich on a bagel to your order to really fill your belly. If you've got a sweet tooth, try out their newest treat, vegan chocolate peanut butter cupcakes, to more than satisfy that sugar craving.
SILVER: The Coffee Cottage
DELI
GOLD: Joanie's Deli
110 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 686-9091, joaniesdeli.com
When you want an authentic deli meal, you want Joanie's. On the menu you'll find a collection of diverse items, both sweet and savory, for every craving. Whether you stop in for breakfast, lunch or dinner, there are mouthwatering choices for every meal. Breakfast; grilled sandwiches; deli sandwiches; salads; soups; and goodies like jumbo cookies, pies and more are all on the menu here. You may consider taking some to go so you can enjoy Joanie's later!
HAPPY HOUR
GOLD: Carmen, A Tapas Grill & Bar
609 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 686-6492, carmen-tapas.com
Martinis, mules, sangria, margaritas and wine from around the globe are all up for grabs at Carmen, A Tapas Grill & Bar. Order any of your favorites for a truly joyful happy hour. Add a gourmet meal on top of it or enjoy an exquisite dessert to really complete the experience.
SILVER: Russ' Place
ICE CREAM/FROZEN YOGURT
GOLD: Mountain View Yogurt Plus
222 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 686-6676, facebook.com/Mountain-View-Yogurt-Plus-475083376235182
Cool down in the summer or warm up in the winter with an array of tasty choices at Mountain View Yogurt Plus. Craig and Carolyn Stalnaker head up the family-owned shop in Woodland Park, which they purchased in 2018. "This is not your granddad’s yogurt shop," Craig said in an interview with The Courier in September 2019. Go for as much frozen yogurt as your heart desires and your stomach can handle, and your stomach is guaranteed to fill before you can try all their yogurt choices in one go. Have your pick of flavors and toppings, including gluten-free and sugar-free options, for an endless array of yogurt combos. While you're there, consider trying out their souped-up hot dogs, a boba bubble tea or a hot chocolate on colder days.
SILVER: Donut Mill
ITALIAN DISH
GOLD: McGinty's Wood Oven Pub
11115 U.S. 24, Divide, 686-7703, facebook.com/McGintys-Wood-Oven-Pub-161467120560367
McGinty's Wood Oven Pub is blending Irish with Italian, giving visitors a taste unlike anything they've ever had before. Their "patty cakes," or McGinty's handmade pizzas, are Irish-inspired. Friendly service to boot makes this one-of-a-kind shop a must-stop. Head in for lunch, dinner, coffee or drinks.
SILVER: Carmen, A Tapas Grill & Bar
LUNCH SPECIAL
Head on over to one of Woodland Park's not-so-secret hot spots for good food, pastries and baked goods. Create the burger of your dreams with My Sweet Escape's Made-to-Order Kolache Burger option, or munch on your choice of signature burgers or sliders. And don't forget to stop in and enjoy one of their delicious sandwiches — the Grilled Gold, a classic grilled cheese; the Tasty Teller, a classic BLT with mayonnaise; or the Ute Veggie, a vegetarian sandwich topped with roasted red peppers, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, Dijon mustard and provolone cheese are a few mouth-watering options. All at affordable prices, this is one lunch spot that'll leave your belly and your wallet satisfied.
SILVER: The Swiss Chalet Restaurant
PIZZA
GOLD: AJ's American Pizzeria
751 S. Gold Hill Place, Woodland Park, 687-4505, enjoyajspizza.com
Pizza may not be the only thing on AJ's menu, but it's the star. All pies are made fresh and prepared on a thin or original crust before they are baked in a stone oven and served piping hot. Choose from an array of appetizers, baked pastas, hand-crafted salads and baked sandwiches to truly make a feast out of this meal.
SILVER: McGinty's Wood Oven Pub
RESTAURANT WITH A VIEW
GOLD: Fiesta Mexicana
420 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 687-3551, fiestamexrest.com/mexican-restaurants/woodland-park
There's more than just mouth-watering authentic Mexican food at Fiesta Mexicana, which also offers a breathtaking view of the Pikes Peak region and Teller County. Mountains and good food go hand-in-hand. Who knew? "Fiesta Mexicana pledges to all our fine customers a small 'rinconcito' of Mexico, where you can enjoy the food, hospitality and traditions of Mexico. A place where you can enjoy an exquisite dish, prepared with the freshest and best quality meats and produce, while enjoying a refreshing handmade margarita prepared with top shelf tequilas and fresh squeezed lime juice. Your satisfaction is our main goal," owners Martin and Patricia Rangel said on their website.
SILVER: Woodland Country Lodge
ASIAN
GOLD: Fusion Japan
765-767 S. Gold Hill Place, Woodland Park, 687-2228, facebook.com/FusionJapan765
This is a top spot in Teller County when you're in the mood for fresh sushi, hibachi, Thai or Asian fusion dishes. "For a really small town, this is an amazing sushi/fusion restaurant," reviewer Dave M. said of the restaurant on Yelp. "We have been here several times now, and the sushi chef is top notch. Every presentation is beautiful. ... We've been to numerous sushi restaurants all over the U.S. (and I've been to Tokyo, also), and this place is amazing."
SILVER: Fortune Dragon
BREAKFAST
GOLD: Hungry Bear
111 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 687-5912, hungrybearcolorado.com
"Open for hungry folks," this Teller favorite specializes in breakfast — especially pancakes. Choose from crepes or blueberry, buttermilk, buckwheat, banana or corn pancakes for something different every time you visit. All pancake batters at Hungry Bear are made from scratch using only fresh, top quality ingredients. Load 'em up on top with fruit or fruit cream for extra deliciousness.
SILVER: Grandmother's Kitchen
DINER
There's a little bit of everything at Hungry Bear, from homemade pancakes and crepes using from-scratch batter, to omelets and biscuits, to egg scrambles, breakfast burritos, burgers, sandwiches and chicken. You'll enter a hungry bear and leave a satisfied bear here! "The food was fantastic. Prices are very reasonable, especially for the portion sizes. ...I would recommend the Hungry Bear Restaurant to anyone," states a review on the restaurant's Facebook page.
SILVER: Carmen, A Tapas Grill & Bar
FINE DINING
GOLD: The Swiss Chalet
19263 U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 687-2001, swisschaletofwoodlandpark.com
The Swiss Chalet in Woodland Park takes fine dining to a whole new level with its fantastic views of Pikes Peak and its cozy mountain cabin feel. The Swiss Chalet has been serving authentic Swiss dishes and fine continental cuisine since 1962. Meal options are carefully chosen and served by attentive and service-oriented staff members to ensure a high-quality and memorable visit every time. Former Woodland Park Mayor Neil Levy purchased the restaurant and its adjacent home in 1999. "Come experience lunch or dinner at Neil Levy’s Swiss Chalet for fine continental cuisine paired with authentic Swiss entrees and discover the secret ingredient which sets it apart," the website states.
SILVER: Carmen, A Tapas Grill & Bar
IN A CASINO
GOLD: Bronco Billy's The Steakhouse
233 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, 689-2909, broncobillyscasino.com/the-steakhouse
"Fine dining in a relaxed environment" is just a stone's throw away in Cripple Creek at Bronco Billy's The Steakhouse, where the fare is so good that people from all over travel here to taste it. Choose from bone-in ribeyes, lobster tail, fresh salmon, pasta, an expansive wine selection and more for a truly enjoyable experience.
SILVER: Maggie's Restaurant
MEXICAN
GOLD: Fiesta Mexicana
420 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 687-3551, fiestamexrest.com/mexican-restaurants/woodland-park
If you're looking for an authentic Mexican food spot, Fiesta Mexicana is Teller County's top choice for the third year running. The restaurant serves up lunch, dinner, desserts and drinks seven days a week. Whether it's huevos rancheros, flautas, chimichangas, burritos, tostadas, flan, churros or sopapillas, it's easy to find dishes that are both traditionally Mexican — owners Martin and Patricia Rangel hail from Juchitlan, Jalisco, Mexico — and so delicious you'll keep coming back for more.
SILVER: Serrano's Mexican Bar & Grill
STEAK
There's something so classic about pairing a steak with a night of fun and entertainment, and that's the kind of night you're in for at Bronco Billy's The Steakhouse. The menu offers up filet, porterhouse, bone-in ribeye and New York strip options, which can be served with steak toppers like Bordelaise sauce; smoked blue cheese butter; onion marmalade; roasted garlic, parsley, lemon zest; or, for a little bit more, add lobster tail, jumbo shrimp or crab. All steaks are served with a salad, vegetables du jour, and your choice of starch. One reviewer said on Opentable.com, "The Steakhouse at Cripple Creek is a satisfying place to eat. While it's not cheap, the food is excellent, the service attentive, and the ambiance just right. We like the prime rib, the soup and and the bread. Reserving and accessing our table is quick and efficient."
SILVER: The Swiss Chalet
SANDWICH SHOP
Grilled sandwich or deli sandwich? You can have them both at Joanie's Deli, which creates sandwiches with Boar's Head meats and cheeses. "At Joanie’s Deli, we believe it’s important to feed our guests with high-quality dishes and sandwiches that contain healthy ingredients. That’s why we use only Boar’s Head gluten-free meats and cheeses to make our daily sandwich concoctions," their website reads. You'll have a tough decision to make between the mouth-watering sandwich choices, which include — but are not limited to — the classic turkey melt, a crowd favorite including turkey, Havarti dill cheese, roasted red peppers and avocado, or the Black Forest ham sandwich topped with Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise and honey mustard.
