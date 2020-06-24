ADVENTURE COMPANY
GOLD: Great Outdoors Adventures
19251 U.S. 24, Woodland Park, goadventures.org, fun@goadventures.org, 686-6816
Adventure is right outside your back door. Head over to Great Outdoors Adventures to satisfy your craving for fast-paced thrill rides in off-roading, slingshot touring and Fat Tire e-bike touring. From a private ranch trailhead directly connected to the Pike National Forest, guests have access to some of the best trails, roads and picturesque destinations in the region. New explorers, off-roading enthusiasts and everyone in between will find the perfect opportunity to experience the Rocky Mountains and picturesque Teller County like never before.
SILVER: Lutheran Valley Retreat
ARTIST/GALLERY
GOLD: Kenneth Shanika Fine Art
900 Tamarac Parkway, Woodland Park, shanikafinearts.com, 1-303-941-8300
It's a rare day when you won't find artist Kenneth Shanika in his studio creating art, surrounded by various paintings scattered around him in various stages of completion. With a primary focus in creating landscape paintings in oils, Shanika cites the Rocky Mountains as his favorite subject to capture on canvas. "I like to look for the subtle beauty of the area surrounding the Front Range," he said. "I feel that my artwork is a reflection of my feelings. It is very personal. ... Being an artist is a wonderful way to live your life. I love the hard work, the intensity and exhilaration of creativity. I love being able to put a little bit of myself down in paint."
SILVER: Lois Rosio Sprague
HIKE FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY
GOLD: Mueller State Park
21045 CO 67, Divide, cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Mueller, mueller.park@state.co.us, 687-2366
Find natural and historical beauty in Mueller State Park's 50 miles of trails that range from short, leisurely walks to challenging, full-day hikes. The average elevation in Mueller State Park is 9,600 feet. And the hikes need not be by foot only, as this scenic state park offers 27 miles of trails fit for horseback riding and 19 miles fit for bicyclists. Enjoy sights of spring-fed meadows, forested ridges, massive rocks of Pikes Peak granite and several ponds that dot the landscape, and no shortage of Teller County's natural flora and fauna.
SILVER: Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument
OUTDOOR FESTIVAL/EVENT
GOLD: Woodland Park Farmers Market
117 Center St., Woodland Park, wpfarmersmarket.com, 689-3133 (except Fridays), 330-2444 (Fridays only)
The Woodland Park Farmers Market is a paradise for those looking for fresh and affordable produce and other foods in a direct market where customers can interact person-to-person with local growers. The summer market has been a popular and lively part of Teller County life since 1991, and its multiple award wins over several years — including for Colorado's Favorite Large Farmers Market in 2011, a win in America's Top 101 Farmers Markets and wins in the 2018 and 2019 Best of Teller magazines — are a testament to that claim.
SILVER: Woodland Park’s Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration
PLACE TO COOL OFF IN THE SUMMER
GOLD: Woodland Park Farmers Market
117 Center St., Woodland Park, wpfarmersmarket.com, 689-3133 (except Fridays), 330-2444 (Fridays only)
Catch your breath, cool down and stock up on fresh, organically grown produce and other items at the Woodland Park Farmers Market, governed by the Teller County Farmers Market Association, an independent nonprofit entity with 501(c)3 status supported by merchant fees, donations, sponsors and grants. The best part? Dogs are more than welcome and parking and admission are free.
SILVER: Woodland Aquatic Center
WEEKEND DRIVE
GOLD: Highway 67 to Cripple Creek
No matter the season, this weekend drive is always stunning. With 71 miles of winding roads along the highway, traveling through various sections of Southern Colorado, the drive through Teller County out to Cripple Creek is all at once relaxing and romantic. Make sure to stop at the Cripple Creek Heritage Center or into one of the pull-outs along the highway to really soak up the views.
SILVER: Pike National Forest
CAMPGROUND
GOLD: Mueller State Park
21045 CO 67, Divide, cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Mueller, mueller.park@state.co.us, 687-2366
Mueller State Park's campgrounds are so popular you'll need a reservation way ahead of time, but the wait is well worth it. From traditional tent camping, to RV and cabin camping options, there is something for everyone — whether you want a rustic experience or a weekend (or more!) in the woods complete with modern conveniences. Mueller's campgrounds are located in a picturesque forest of mixed spruce, fir, pine and aspen trees with panoramic views of the Continental Divide.
SILVER: Eleven Mile Canyon Recreation Area
CASINO
GOLD: Bronco Billy’s Casino
233 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, broncobillyscasino.com, 689-2142
Branding itself as a "true Colorado style casino and hotel," Bronco Billy's Casino is the place to find casino gaming, live music, dining and overnight stays. Visitors can enjoy Bronco Billy's as a historic full house resort and casino that hearkens back to Cripple Creek's heyday as a booming gold mining town. At Bronco Billy's you're sure to have an unforgettable experience.
SILVER: Wildwood Casino
FESTIVAL OR SPECIAL EVENT
GOLD: Symphony Above the Clouds
Woodland Park Middle School, 600 E. Kelley's Road, Woodland Park, symphonyabovetheclouds.org, 822-1157
Presented by the Ute Pass Symphony Guild, the Symphony Above the Clouds, featuring the Colorado Springs Philharmonic and Orchestra, has become a beloved community project. The admission-free public concert, typically held July 5 but canceled this year due to the pandemic, welcomes families and friends and encourages them to bring picnics and/or purchase food from the Panther Pride Booster Club booth. The musical program varies each year, but is always patriotic in nature, recognizing the men and women who serve in the Armed Forces, and their families, for the sacrifices they have made and are making for their fellow citizens and for their country.
SILVER: Woodland Park's Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration
MUSEUM
GOLD: Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center
201 S. Fairview St., Woodland Park, rmdrc.com, 686-1820
Dinosaurs in Woodland Park? Believe it. You can find them at the Dinosaur Resource Center, which displays an awe-inspiring display of dinosaurs, prehistoric marine reptiles, pterosaurs and fish of North America’s late Cretaceous period. Each fossil skeleton on display is supplemented with graphics and sculptures for deeper learning, coupled also with a working fossil lab and an interactive children's area. The museum is open seven days a week and also offers 1-hour tours, included in admission. Visitors should also consider stopping by Prehistoric Paradise, the region's largest dinosaur gift shop, to purchase a forever token to remember their visit.
SILVER: Cripple Creek Heritage Center
PHOTOGRAPHER
GOLD: Cindy Valade
Divide, cvimages.net, cindy@cvimages.net, 687-3871 (evenings) or 482-6931 (mobile)
Cindy Valade has been capturing life's most memorable moments for years. With a bachelor's degree from Columbia College in Chicago, Valade has studied photography under Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer John White. She has seen her work published in magazines and has garnered awards while shooting professional commercial real estate, portraits, events and fine art photography. With her husband and two kids, Valade moved to Divide in 2010 where she has once again seen her art well-received. She has established herself as a top wedding photographer in the area, works as a lead photographer for the Mountain Jackpot, and also does commercial photography, real estate photography, family portraits and senior pictures.
SILVER: Mountain Folk Photography
PLACE TO HEAR LIVE MUSIC
GOLD: Crystola Roadhouse
20918 U.S. 24, Woodland Park, crystolaroadhouse.com, 686-7369
Music and good food go hand-in-hand, and you'll find that — along with good company — at the historic Crystola Roadhouse. The original Crystola Inn was built during the late Victorian era, in the 1880s, welcoming miners, railroad workers and tourists that flowed through the Pikes Peak region during the Gold Rush. That welcoming spirit lives on today in the recently remodeled building. "Here is a place where on a Monday afternoon you can have a cheap (but tasty) hamburger, cold beer, and enjoy live music. If the music stirs you, there is even a nice dance floor. The staff is friendly and attentive. Whether you are a tourist or a local, you will feel welcome," one Yelp reviewer said.
SILVER: Ute Pass Cultural Center Amphitheater
TALENT AGENCY
GOLD: Range Talent Group
1067 E. U.S. 24, No. 92, Woodland Park, rangetalentgroup.com, rangetalentgroup@gmail.com, 225-2808 (office), 1-713-594-6674 (cell)
From babies to senior citizens, Range Talent Group represents 'em all. Actors, models, voice artists, motivational speakers, dancers, athletes, war heroes, comedians and more across the Pikes Peak region — you'll find them at Range Talent Group. Range Talent Group was founded by and is owned by Kelly Gerszewski, who has a unique background with experience on both sides of the camera. She has worked in casting, production, photography and more, alongside 15 years of corporate marketing experience.
THEATER
GOLD: Gold Hill Theatres
615 Midland Ave., Woodland Park, goldhilltheatres.com, 687-3555
Built in 1975, Gold Hill Theatres offers a true family-style movie theater complete with state-of-the-art digital projection and sound equipment. Here, patrons will find a place to cool off in the summer or warm up in the winter in the comfort of a theater offering the newest films and friendly service. One Facebook review said, "This is such a family place and they are always willing to try new things — like a wine bar! We love the fact that they make our popcorn the way we like it and never complain. They also get the best movies for a small town ..." So, grab your popcorn and an ice cold drink to make your night at the movies complete.
SILVER: The Butte Theater
THINGS TO DO WITH KIDS
It's a tie!
GOLD: Memorial Park
200 N. Park St., Woodland Park, city-woodlandpark.org/parks-and-recreation/parks-facilities-and-trails/memorial-park, 687-9246
There is no shortage of fun and activity at Woodland Park's Memorial Park, which offers up a gazebo, pavilion, pond, playground, basketball court and picnic tables for all kinds of fun. According to one Facebook review, "The park is so clean and unique. Today was the first time I visited with my 3- and 5-year-olds and they both lit up the moment they saw the stream leading into the pond. ... The adjacent playground was also very nice and everything was new. ... We will be back for sure!"
GOLD: Woodland Aquatic Center
111 N. Baldwin St., Woodland Park, city-woodlandpark.org/wac, 687-5233
It's splish splash fun for all ages at the Woodland Park Aquatic Center. With a variety of programs, its commitment is to provide a top-quality aquatic center affordable for and accessible to citizens of all ages. The center opened in October 2017 and includes six lap lanes, diving, a leisure pool, a slide, lazy river and more. The state-of-the-art facility is the perfect place to cool off, get some exercise, and have incredible fun.
WEDDING VENUE
GOLD: The Edgewood Inn
10975 Loy Creek Road, Woodland Park, edgewoodwp.com, 687-0845
The Edgewood Inn knows that a wedding is a celebration of love, sharing and commitment. With beautiful mountain views of Pikes Peak, intimate gathering rooms, outdoor decks, a dance floor and movie theater, this is about as unique of a wedding experience as you'll get. Sat on 5 acres, rural and secluded, this is a true Rocky Mountain wedding destination offering indoor and outdoor ceremonies and receptions.
SILVER: Shining Mountain Golf Course