SWEETS ARE GOOD FOR THE SOUL
Gold Camp Bakery, 112 S. Third St., Victor, 689-9300, goldcampbakery.com
When you’re in the market for sweet treats, homemade bread and hot comfort food, no matter the occasion, Gold Camp Bakery in Victor’s got it covered. Co-owner/baker Gertrud Wuellner makes the most luscious desserts that, among her fans, inspires a sense of togetherness and murmurs of “Oh, yeah.” There’s the peanut butter pie, the bee stings, the mocha buttercream cake — need I go on? Oh, and cookies, too. And her breads: wheat, white, sourdough and Kaiser rolls — oh my. But she doesn’t just bake, she cooks, too. Luscious soups and stews, comfort food so needed in these days of stress. Wuellner owns the bakery with her husband, Ralph Bock.
— Pat Hill
CORNUCOPIA OF HARD-TO-FIND FOODS
Mountain Naturals, 790 Red Feather Lane, Woodland Park, 687-9851, mountainnaturalscommunitymarket.com
Typically when I’m trying a new recipe that calls for special ingredients of the natural and organic varieties, I have to travel to three or more stores to find everything I need. That was before I discovered Mountain Naturals. There I found a truly amazing variety of organic and specialty items (such as gluten-free, sugar-free, dairy-free, etc.). There are live plants from “The Plant Lady,” organic produce, natural pet items, ready-made foods, specialty meats, local sprouts and herbs, supplements, gift items, greeting cards, and toiletries. The store is chock-full of goodies, and the staff is there to help you find just what you’re looking for. A must-visit.
— Michelle Karas
GIFTS FOR EVERYONE ON THE LIST
9494: Gifts with Altitude, 367 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, 689-3311, 9494cripplecreek.com
You can probably guess why this hidden gem has 9494 in its name. Once you are in Cripple Creek you will quickly find out why this is the place to shop for gifts with altitude. Distinctive jewelry, mugs of all kinds, decorative signage, baby outfits, candles, accessories, Jellycats, and a whole lot more are at your fingertips. The word on the street is that this is also the place to shop for the cutest earrings in Teller County. There are also plenty of pieces of art on sale by locals. Essentially, at 9494 you will find a great selection of high quality items that are reasonably priced. Add 9494 to your checklist the next time you visit Cripple Creek.
— Danny Summers