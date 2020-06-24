YOUR HOME, REVAMPED
Aspen Interiors LLC, 741 S. Gold Hill Place, Woodland Park. For interiors: 687-2576 or becky@aspeninteriorsllc.com; for Tile Masters and Remodeling: 439-3316, facebook.com/Aspen-Interiors-LLC-454431285094973
An interior design team, Becky and Dan Campbell do it all when it comes to designing and remodeling homes. With a common theme, marriage/business, the two build on their collective skills at Aspen Interiors in Gold Hill Square South and Tile Masters & Remodeling. She does the design and he does the tile. Along with the walls and floors, Aspen Interiors also offers four lines of cabinetry. Recently, their work is mainly remodels, particularly bathrooms and kitchens. “That’s what’s going on from Woodland Park to Lake George,” Becky said.
— Pat Hill
A ROOM WITH A VIEW
The Quiet Reading Room at the Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 687-9281, rampart.colibraries.org
Ever since rampart library district executive Director Michelle Harris gave me the grand tour of the Woodland Park Public Library a year ago, I’ve been returning again and again to one spot on that tour: The Quiet Reading Room. Located on the library’s expansive second floor, the space includes a focal point of Pikes Peak. A giant picture window frames America’s Mountain. There’s a high ceiling, huge fireplace, chandelier made of deer antlers, comfortable easy chairs and a selection of recent periodicals and magazines to read at your leisure. For a bookstore addict like me, this room is a dream. The entire library is full of comfy nooks and crannies. It’s a pleasant place to while away a few hours, for sure.
— Michelle Karas
BRINGING COMMUNITY TOGETHER
Woodland Park High School Football, 151 Panther Way, Woodland Park, 686-2067, wpsdk12.org
I have discovered over my three-plus decades as a sportswriter that high school football brings communities together in special and unique ways. A successful football team usually sets the tone for other sports and generates a lot of community spirit. The Woodland Park Panthers had their first winning season since 2005 (5-4) last fall. Joe Roskam’s team is busy at work preparing for this campaign, which is scheduled to get underway Aug. 28 at Panther Field against Basalt. The nine-game regular season also includes home games against Elizabeth (Sept. 4), Arvada (Sept. 25, Homecoming), The Classical Academy (Oct. 16) and La Junta (Oct. 30). The homecoming game is usually the most festive day of the fall sports season. A parade takes place and former students usually make their way back to the City Above the Clouds to enjoy the celebration and take in that night’s game.
— Danny Summers