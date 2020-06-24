GRAB A CUPPA ON THE GO
The Human Bean, 275 U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 922-4210, thehumanbean.com/franchises/woodland-park
I love coffee. Sipping on a cup of freshly-brewed Guatemalan, light roast, I asked Sara and Dan Taylor about the business. By the way, Sara knows I like Guatemalan and she was ready for me with a cup, just as she knows the tastes of others who drive up. There’s more than coffee here, with a menu offering tea, smoothies, Italian sodas, bagels and breakfast sandwiches. Their visitors love that, Sarah said, and the staff also give out treats to cats and dogs accompanying their humans at the drive-thru espresso stand. “We genuinely enjoy our customers,” Sara said. “I look forward to finding out about their day.”
— Pat Hill
PULL UP A STOOL AND GRAB A POOL CUE
The Blue Moose Tavern, 10530 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls, 418-3384, facebook.com/thebluemoosetavern
I know, I know: This isn’t in Teller County. But since Best of Teller also includes businesses in the Ute Pass area, I wanted to single out the charming Blue Moose. After hiking the Catamount Trail for the first time, my thirst drew me into this watering hole — a fave with locals and tourists alike. It was full of families enjoying “the best pizza in the area,” adults catching up at the welcoming bar and in the pool room, and a fun-loving crowd on the patio that faces Gazebo Lake. I opted for post-hike health food: Draft beer and the Peak Nachos topped with chicken ($10.25). It was a worthy and tasty reward, served up by friendly staff. This is the kind of place where you can strike up an easy conversation, join in a friendly game and have some really tasty bar food that goes a step beyond.
— Michelle Karas
GO FOR CHINESE WHEN YOU WANT A WOODLAND PARK STAPLE
Mayflower Chinese Restaurant, 1212 U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 687-0711
I was introduced to this Woodland Park staple in 2001 shortly after I moved to to town. The city was a much different place and had a different feel in those days. There was no decorative median on Highway 24 as you passed through town and there were only a handful of restaurants. The Mayflower offers good food at affordable prices to locals, as well as those traveling through the City Above the Clouds. The restaurant also has an abundance of vegetarian options, flavorful sauces and huge portions, not to mention the wonderful atmosphere and great views of Pikes Peak. There is ample parking and a variety of shopping nearby.
— Danny Summers