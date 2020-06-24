DOWN TO A FINE ART
Rita Randolph, artist, president of The Mountain Artists, themountainartists.org
Fighting that internal message that told her she couldn’t even draw stick figures, much less anything else, Rita Randolph is today an accomplished artist.
She started with lessons from the late George Douthit, who showed his paintings at the Farmers Market in Woodland Park. “I just continued to paint and joined the Mountain Artists and was inspired by them,” she said.
Along with showing her watercolors, Randolph once designed T-shirts for the Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival. A tee with stick figures; she honestly did that. Stick figures with petroglyphs.
Rita thrives on challenge. Her latest project is an acrylic mural in five large panels for a home in Grand Lake. But the work has to be a scene from the front window of 150 years ago. “That has been the biggest bugaboo of my life,” she said.
— Pat Hill
AN ETHEREAL WALK BACK IN TIME
The Cripple Creek District Museum Ghost Tour, Fifth Street & Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek, 689-9450, cripplecreekdistrictmuseum.com
Get to know historic Cripple Creek with this guided tour of ghostly hotspots, typically held Saturdays, July through October. Reservations are required, and there’s a nominal charge per person. When the town of Cripple Creek filled with gold-seekers at the end of the 19th century, it was visited and inhabited by some Wild West characters. Some of them decided to stick around even after departing the land of the living, it seems. This walking tour begins at the former Teller County Jail and ends up back at the museum. A spirited tour guide talks the tour-takers through the stories of the town’s most famous apparitions, which include a trouble-making ghost who dwells in the building that’s now home to the Cripple Creek Police Department who likes to leave the water running, and a child named Lilly who is known to haunt the former Turf Club Room and casino floor of what is now Bronco Billy’s. Some visitors have seen a purple balloon traveling through the casino, untethered. It’s supposedly guided by Lilly. Once the tour’s over, you can revisit the tour stops and look for otherworldly visitors on your own.
— Michelle Karas
ATHLETICS AND LEADERSHIP GO HAND-IN-HAND
Woodland Park Hockey Association, 1-303-641-7707, woodlandparkhockey@gmail.com, woodlandparkhockey.com
As a former youth sports coach, I understand the time and effort that goes into pouring into the lives of our next generation of leaders. A coach teaches and models respectful behavior, fairness and good sportsmanship. The Woodland Park Hockey Association does all that — and more — for kids since it was formed in 2009 to promote youth hockey in Teller County and throughout the Pikes Peak region. The nonprofit is a 100% volunteer organization that partners with the City of Woodland Park and Colorado College’s Honnen Ice Arena to provide unique outdoor and indoor year-round hockey programs for the surrounding communities. The WPHA also serves as the main feeder program into the high school team, which begins its fourth season this winter as part of the Colorado High School Activities Association.
— Danny Summers