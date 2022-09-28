After a year as the president-elect of Kiwanis International, Bert West still shakes head over his ascension to the top job. President of all Kiwanis clubs throughout the world, West is kind of dazed over the whole idea. “How did a kid from Divide…?” he begins the conversation.
But the kid from Divide has been traveling the globe to connect Kiwanis volunteers through projects that help children and communities, according to the organization’s motto.
“One of my favorite things is to see what they do – I’ve been to the Philippines, Jamaica, Nepal,” he said, adding that clubs are being established next year in Africa. “The average income in these places is very low but they take their projects to heart to help their community.”
In Romania, a Kiwanis Club bought a truck to transport food and supplies to Ukrainian refugees at the border.
“We all share the same passion, but we all have a different perspective on how to get to that passion,” West said. “I am the boy who lives in the county who doesn’t understand what it’s like to be a Kiwanis member in a high-rise hotel or apartment building in Amsterdam.”
Energized by recent travels to Washington, D.C., Texas, Louisiana, Iowa, Wisconsin and the Netherlands, West intends to expand KKids, the program for elementary school children. “I want to start kids off in the early stages about community service to show them that the world is big,” he said.
To get things moving, West envisions an initial Zoom meeting between kids in Divide and Nepal. “I want it to be mass chaos. I want the kids to run around, look at the big screen, wave like only little kids can do,” he said. “Kids are all the same; they just want to be happy; they just want to smile.”
Using technology to unite children as benefactors and recipients, West zeroes in on Zoom as a get-acquainted tool. “So, they can actually see that they are making a difference,” he said. “Maybe when they get older, they’ll realize they can be of service throughout their lives, that they know this is part of being a good citizen.”
When speaking to groups in the United States, West likes to remind his people about the big picture. “We sell smiles. That’s all we’re here for, to sell smiles on children,” he said. “We’re here to make a child’s life a little bit better.”
In Woodland Park, the Kiwanians are recognized for hosting the annual Breakfast with Santa. “I love that,” he said.
For West, sharing stories is a unifier for people from different backgrounds, beliefs and types of governments. “When I tell them about Breakfast with Santa they are amazed, think it’s the most wonderful thing you could do for a child,” he said.
As president of the worldwide organization, West has a shtick. He’s the guy with the Western hat crafted by Merry Jo Larsen and her daughter, Marty McKenna, co-owners of the iconic The Cowhand in Woodland Park.
“I’m not a cowboy but I am from the West, so these hats are something to get everybody to open up and talk,” he said. “The Cowhand has been around the world. The first thing they want to talk about is the hat.”
As the international president, West’s life can get complicated as he juggles his business, Elite Roofing Co., with travel. But he credits his wife, Sandy, for easing the harried schedule by traveling with him to all points around the globe.
“At the end of the day when we do a project and a child smiles, then we succeeded. It may be sitting on Santa’s lap in Woodland Park or getting a blanket at the Ukrainian border,” he said. “For me personally, my goal is to be a cheerleader for everything that Kiwanis does.”