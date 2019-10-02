Teller County residents are invited to meet with a member of Sen. Michael Bennet’s staff next week.
Annie Oatman-Gardner, state director of constituent affairs for Bennet, D-Colo., will host a listening session from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 in the West Conference Room on the upper level of the county administration building, 112 N. A St. in Cripple Creek (80813).
“Do you need help dealing with the Department of Veterans Affairs, IRS, Social Security Administration, or another federal agency? Do you have a suggestion for Congress that will help your family or community? If so, then Senator Michael Bennet invites you to meet one-on-one with a member of his staff during the upcoming office hours,” states a news release.
To schedule an appointment for that time, send an email to Annie_Oatman-Gardner@bennet.senate.gov. Those without email access may call 719-328-1100.