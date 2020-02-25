More than 400 people, including firefighters, cops, paramedics, friends, showed up Feb. 15 for a chili cookoff at the offices of Ute Pass Regional Health Service District.
A fundraiser for district paramedic Illa Brown, 38, who is undergoing treatment for brain cancer, the event was a showcase for the cooking skills of Teller County’s First Responders.
In addition to Crock-Pots of bubbling chili, the amateur chefs also whipped up several kinds of homemade cornbread.
The statement on Brown’s T-shirt at the event gave voice to the message relayed by the crowd of people packed into the district offices: “Cancer: It really brings people together.”
Brown attended the party with her husband, Charley, and their children, Josephine, 8 and Sage. 11.
For now, her condition is stable, with 95% of the tumor removed last month; however, she is continuing treatment.
Brown said the illness sort of crept up on her.
“I started having headaches, once a week, but they went away in five minutes; didn’t think much of it,” Brown said, taking a break from the hugs and well wishes. “I had my eyes checked, had my massage therapist check for a pinched nerve.”
After an MRI on Jan. 2, within 24 hours the hospital called. “That’s never a good phone call to get — because I had a followup appointment scheduled for two weeks later,” she said.
The test showed a 3.5-centimeter mass in her brain. In an emergency surgery the next day at Penrose Main hospital in Colorado Springs, surgeons removed the vast majority of the tumor. The subsequent pathology report revealed the tumor to be cancerous.
By the day of the party, Brown had completed half of a 30-day radiation treatment plan. “I’m on driving restriction so I have to arrange a ride to take me to my radiology appointment every day Monday through Friday,” she said. “I have it all filled up.”
In addition to the radiation, Brown is on a chemotherapy pill regimen. “It comes in the mail — they ship it from Kansas,” she said, with a hearty laugh. “The doctors said I’d be on chemo the rest of my life, five days of oral chemo every month.”
The treatment comes with consequences. “I’ll be bald for the rest of my life — but whatever gets me to my kids’ graduation... I have no vanity,” she said.
While Brown has insurance through her work as a paramedic with the health service district, the expenses for treatment are ongoing.
James McLaughlin, a paramedic who leads the district’s Mental Health Assessment Program, initiated the fundraiser.