A benefit concert in October, which featured the Woodland Park Wind Symphony, the Woodland Music Series and a German band, netted enough money for the city to finish renovations to the Ute Pass Cultural Center.
Checks were presented to council at the Jan. 16 Woodland Park City Council meeting. The Wind Symphony check was for $1,850, while the Music Series donated $7,000 to pay for the center’s new lighting system.
Renovations and new management have already reaped benefits. City Manager Darrin Tangeman said in 2019 Ute Pass Cultural Center earned $31,000 more than in 2018.
Council approved the formation of a capital debt service savings account on first reading and set the public hearing for Feb. 20 after canceling the Feb. 6 regular council meeting.
Council members asked staff to explore the possibility of saving money to pay off debts faster and reduce the city’s mill levy at the same time. Mill-levy reduction will be top priority in each annual budget process.
Each year, the city charter requires the council to declare the city’s instrument for public notification. Typically, that has been in the Pikes Peak Courier, Teller County’s newspaper or record, but, this year, that instrument will be the city’s website, city-woodlandpark.org. By state statute, certain public notices will still have to be published in the newspaper.
Council is also required to set the water-tap allotment at the beginning of each year. The allotment is based on 10% of available single-family water taps plus 20 taps from the “borrow bank.” This year’s allotment is 76 taps.
Council approved 11 proposed charter amendments to be added to the 2020 municipal ballot. Several council members considered the possibility of ballot fatigue for such a large ballot but decided to approve the entire slate of amendments. They said they have faith in the voters.
To help voters understand what the amendments would do, Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce President Debbie Miller offered to field a town hall to answer voter’s questions.
One citizen, Robert Zuluaga, questioned the removal of gender-specific language from the charter, saying that it could create a slippery slope on gender issues.
City Attorney Jason Meyers said the amendment is designed to remedy a problem, saying, “According to the charter, there are only men working here.”
The change would likely only remove gender-specific pronouns. For example, a passage that states: “the City Manager or his designee” would be replaced with “the City Manager or designee.”
The amendment aligning qualifications for elected and appointed officials with state standards would lower the city’s voting age to 18 and would remove the seven-year U.S. citizenship requirement for those running for election or applying for an appointed position.
“As a rule, once you become a citizen, you are eligible to vote, so requiring seven years (of residency) is discriminatory,” Meyers said.
Stephanie Alfieri opposed changing the signature requirement to petition a citizen-initiated-charter amendment onto a municipal ballot. The amendment would also require that these amendments be approved by a supermajority of 55% of voters.
Alfieri said these changes would create too many hurdles for petitioners and give too much power to the opposition.
Tangeman said the charter is the city’s version of the U.S. Constitution and it should not be easier to amend the city’s governing document than it is to amend its laws.
At the end of the meeting, council and city officials said a fond farewell to Deputy City Clerk Chrissy Reason. This was her last council meeting before moving on to become a deputy city clerk in Louisville.
“I’m sad at Chrissy’s leaving,” City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq said. “I will miss her tremendously. She made all our hard work fun. This is a loss for Woodland Park and a gain for Louisville.”