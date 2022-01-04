A partnership between U.S. Marine veteran Amos Benjamin and Benchmark Mortgage is designed to remove barriers for veterans and active-duty military to achieve home ownership.
A motivational speaker, Benjamin tells the story of his struggles at home after serving three tours of duty, in Afghanistan and Iraq. With help from the national mortgage company, Benjamin overcame the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder and a traumatic brain injury to eventually buy a home.
“His story is uplifting and encouraging,” said Stephanie Alfieri, a lender with Diane Beaumont’s Benchmark Mortgage in Woodland Park.
Beaumont, Alfieri and Shannon Andersen sponsor an appearance by Benjamin as part of the Plant Your Flag event Jan. 11 at Ute Pass Cultural Center. “This event is free and for informational purposes,” Andersen said. “It’s about Amos’ story and Benchmark’s focus on veterans and getting them a home.”
A national campaign, Plant Your Flag raises more than $1 million a year for the various veterans’ organization, among them, the Brain Treatment Foundation.
“Amos found help from the foundation and ended up buying a home and becoming a spokesperson on behalf of Benchmark,” Beaumont said. “Benchmark is one of the few lenders which has removed barriers to home ownership (for veterans). Any hardship they may have had — they’re going to get a loan.”
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only