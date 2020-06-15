Robert “Bob” Carr Gilley died April 29, leaving behind a legacy in Lake George.
The name Gilley is practically synonymous with Lake George; there’s even a Gilley Road. Bob Gilley was representative of the third generation of the Gilley family in the area.
“Our Dad, Grandpy, and Grand-paw had Lake George running through his blood,” said his children, Randy Gilley and Mary Jane Morris.
The family wanted to give the community an opportunity to show their affection for Bob, and because of his love for classic cars and tractors, they decided to organize a Memorial Cruise on May 29. Invited were those who loved Bob and wished to honor is life and memory, said Gilley’s daughter-in-law, Erin.
Bob Gilley loved Lake George, his family, friends, old cars, tractors and antiques, and on that sunny Friday, they all honored his memory in a grand way. A commemorative patch made for the occasion reads, “Loved beyond words — missed beyond measures.”v
More than 300 classic cars, trucks, tractors on trailers, six Lake George Fire Protection District trucks, various other vehicles and a limousine gathered at the Community Park in Lake George before driving the 27 miles of County Road 77 to Tarryall Reservoir and back. Several people also waved as the procession passed their driveways along Teller 77, with some displaying tractors and signs of support.
Born in Colorado Springs on Feb. 2, 1947 to Clyde and Gladys Mae (Joghin) Gilley, Bob Gilley was a lifelong resident of Lake George. His paternal grandparents homesteaded on the west side of Wilkerson Pass and his parents eventually bought their own ranch on Teller 77.
Gilley and his brothers, Thomas, Charles and Bill (who all still reside in Lake George), made wonderful memories on the ranch that Bob always cherished. In his youth he worked for Charlie and Lillian Robinson at the former Ute Trails Store (now part of The Broadmoor Fly Fishing Camp). Bob told his family that the Robinsons treated him like a prince and warmed up rocks to heat his bed at night when he slept over.
The family briefly moved to Cañon City after his Bob’s father, Clyde, passed away. There, Bob graduated from high school, where he was especially interested in shop class and built his first Hot Rod.
Bob joined the Army in 1967 and was honorably discharged in 1969. He received the National Defense Service Medal for his service.
Bob and his brother Thomas attended the Denver Automotive and Diesel College. Bob worked on and off for his Great Aunt Myrtle and Uncle Lawson Sumner at the Lake George General Store (now Granite Canyon General Store) and at the Divide Service Shop for Dave Doughtery.
After his studies, Bob moved back to his beloved Lake George and purchased a house that belonged to a great aunt and uncle. He and Thomas started Bob’s Auto Service in 1972. At that time, it was said that Bob put a silver dollar in his pocket so he would always have a dollar to his name and he carried that coin for the rest of his life.
While working at the Divide Service Shop, he met Patricia Jane Hayes. As the story goes, she put a dent in his 1956 Chevrolet Nomad, which, incidentally, was driven in the May 29 memorial procession. They were married in 1976 and honeymooned in Durango so Bob could purchase a 1956 Chevy Bel-Air, which was also in the procession. Patricia died in 2017
Back in Lake George, Bob ran his shop and did towing and auto-body repair and ranching on the side. Bob and Patricia raised Randy, who still lives in Lake George, and Mary Jane, who lives in Parker. Randy and Mary Jane gave them five grandchildren, whom they adored.
In 1994 Bob bought and took over the Travel Port Campground, where he was the third owner in 50 years.
A few years ago, bicycles and old farm equipment started showing up along his property fence line along U.S. 24. Gilley said that people started giving him bicycles and he started placing them along the fence. The bikes kept coming and recently the count was over 125. Among the bikes stands an automated dinosaur that one of the many campers at the Travel Port made and gave to Gilley. It now stands like a sentinel among the bikes, rotating slowly as if to greet onlookers.
Bob referred to himself as semi-retired, but boasted that it gave ample opportunity to spoil his grandkids, continue to collect antiques, cars and tractors, which led to what he referred to as his, “Christmas in August” — the Lake George Tractor Pull.
Robert VerHey brought his John Deere tractor to last month’s Cruise, saying, “For 35 years, Bob was my best friend; we ran cows together, hunted and other things, he was a dear, dear man.”
Ed Adams said he met Gilley when he inquired about pasture for his cows. “Found out he had four old cars and I had two and we shared other interests, so we ended up being a couple of old bolt-benders and kept things running,” said Adams, who honored Gilley in last month’s Memorial Cruise in his 1965 Ford F100.