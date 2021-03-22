The Teller County Transportation Department crews were ready on Saturday morning, March 13. The weather reports had predicted that a significant snowstorm would hit the area late Friday evening.
“It was a hurry-up-and-wait-kind-of thing,” said Fred Clifford, director of public works.
But when the snow finally did arrive, it was a doozy for most of Teller, with up to 28 inches in some places.
After a long wait for the predicted snowstorm to hit, the crews were out by 4 a.m. Sunday. “We plowed all day, had 24-hour coverage and 13 plow trucks,” Clifford said. “By 11:30 a.m. (Monday) March 15, the entire system of county roads had in-and-out access.”
Because the snowstorm fell on a weekend, more people stayed home and thus off the roads. “And a lot of people did pay attention to the weather,” he said.
Along with the snow, the wind blew drifts as fast as the crews could plow. “On Sunday, visibility and the wind were terrible,” said Brad Shaw, operations supervisor, who was out there with the crews.
Clifford credits Shaw’s 25 years of experience for directing the operation, which meant keeping the roads open, despite the wind and the subsequent drifts. “The crews go back-and-forth on the roads to try to keep them open,” Clifford said. “If you lose those roads, nobody goes anywhere.”
When there’s an emergency, via a 911 call, the crews spring into action, divert a crew to clear the road for the vehicle responding to the call. “Those are things we do behind the scenes that people don’t think about,” Clifford said.
Shaw and Adam Bosch each had a guest rider with them as they cleared the roads — county commissioners Erik Stone and Dan Williams, respectively.
“They did a super job,” said Williams or the road crews. He provided photos of the adventure.
At the same time, Commissioner Bob Campbell brought homemade chili to the public works building as a “thank you.”
“The crews don’t get designated lunch hours during snowstorms,” Clifford said.
Clifford said he is proud of his crews and praised their dedication. “Everybody made it to work that day,” he said.
The crews include administration personnel to answer phone calls during business hours. “We had maybe 100 calls, most just wanted to know when we’d get there,” Clifford said. “So they got a live person on the phone.”
As well, the county’s mechanics were on hand to troubleshoot and preform maintenance, such as changing wiper blades or tires, for instance.
Also during the storm, Clifford and Shaw coordinated details with the county administrator, the office of Emergency Management and the sheriff’s office, regarding alerts and public messages.
“It’s a team effort,” Clifford said.