The lines were long. The beer was cold. The s’mores were warm. And the marshmallows were plentiful.
The Rocky Mountain Vibes home opening night Friday at UCHealth Park in Colorado Springs was a cold one, with temperatures dropping below 50 degrees by the end of the game, but that didn’t stop 5,680 fans from getting a first look at their new rookie league team.
“I had to come see opening day for the Vibes,” said long-time Colorado Springs resident and baseball fan Michael Maio. “It’s like any other opening night in Colorado, a little cold, but everyone put on a jacket and is getting a little toasty with the Vibes.”
The Vibes, a Milwaukee Brewers affiliate, didn’t win their home opener, falling 8-5 to the Grand Junction Rockies. But the atmosphere surrounding the game gave fans plenty to look forward to this season.
From a giant s’more mascot throwing marshmallows into the crowd to a s’more eating contest to a 10-minute fireworks display to finish things off, the game had plenty of activities to keep fans engaged.
“We love all the things you can do during the game,” said Dean Colombo, who just moved to Colorado Springs this month with his wife and 5-year-old daughter. “We mostly came for the fireworks, but there’s a lot of games and things to watch other than the game. ... We definitely plan to come to more games after today.”
The Vibes replace the Colorado Springs Sky Sox, the Brewers Triple-A team that moved to San Antonio after 30 years in Colorado Springs.
For Chad Fancher, who had been attending Sky Sox games his entire life, the switch to a rookie league team was disappointing at first. But Friday night excited Fancher as he looks forward to attending dozens of games this summer.
“At first I was bummed, but at the same time I’m glad to have baseball in Colorado Springs whether it’s Triple-A or rookie ball,” Fancher said. “I dig it. We already sought out Toasty and got a picture with him. We’re going to be here twice a week.”
Despite the loss and cold weather, the Vibes’ opening night was a success. It showed why professional baseball, no matter the level, will be in Colorado Springs for years to come.
“At the end of the day, it’s about bringing a community together,” Vibes fan Jamie Brush said. “And baseball does that.”