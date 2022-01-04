A positive affirmation for the New Year: live in gratitude; create a new story for yourself; let go of the old and welcome the new; be your own champion.
The last segment, “be your own champion” takes on new meaning as it relates to the nonprofit sector. A champion is someone who shares a nonprofit’s mission with his or her family and friends. The champion creates exponential growth in awareness for the organization because they spread the news and encourage others to do the same. A champion is not a board member, but shares the mission by word of mouth.
It is the beginning of 2022 and we don’t always know how things will go when we first get started with something. Pondering our goodness, as a nonprofit organization, and discovering “champions” is an easy way to begin. Nonprofits have board members who dig into the weeds because it is necessary, but they also have champions who are there to keep things light. The board does the deep dive but champions bring things above ground.
Please, don’t get me wrong: A member of the board and staff are also champions in a sense of the word. For the sake of this column, I speak about the champion as a title for a specific job. The board and staff keep the day-to-day activities happening while the champion focuses on keeping the organization top of mind in the community. The champion share’s the activities the organization has coming up and promotes community participation.
I facilitate a monthly group discussion with nonprofits on the second Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. The meeting on Jan. 11 focuses on developing a champion program for local nonprofits. You’re asked to consider becoming the champion of champions on the second Tuesday in January. Attend the meeting in person at 400 W. Midland Ave., or via Zoom, and contribute to the discussion.
The positive affirmation this column started with is from a book titled, “Celebrate Yourself Today – Ponder On Your Goodness.” The pocket book is by Lisa Ann Bonfiglio, written and published in Woodland Park. It came into my life 12 years ago, given to me by a friend, during a time when goodness felt so far away. I was going through a divorce at the time and the uplifting quotes helped me move forward. Today, the book is still close at hand but reading a random quote everyday is no longer necessary.
I encourage you to join me Jan. 11 to learn about becoming a champion for a nonprofit. It’s a step-by-step process that’s not too difficult to do but it does take time to develop. I hope to see you at the meeting.
Gayle Gross collaborates with nonprofits through the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County. She’s working with nonprofits on Collaborative Fundraising Opportunities to alleviate the stress of sustaining a nonprofit in smaller communities. Learn more at SOARwithNetworkFundraising.org. To be part of this column, contact Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org or 719-233-9902.
