If you’re like me, you’ve been reading the news about intensifying drought across Colorado and you are worried.
Maybe you are concerned about our water supply. Or wildfires that may spark in the dry conditions. Or you are simply worried about spending even more than usual to water your garden and yard.
Not me. I’m worried about bears. It’s the time of year when bears awaken from their winter slumber and emerge from their dens with a healthy appetite.
My fear is that if we don’t get enough rain, bears won’t get enough to eat in the forests, driving them into town to dump garbage cans and get in trouble.
And we all know what a bear in trouble means ... I’m going to get a call. So help keep my phone from ringing by getting serious about using “Bear Aware” techniques so our bears will keep living wild and free.
For anyone new to the area, let me give a quick background. In Colorado, we only have black bears, but the name can be misleading. Their fur can be black, blonde, cinnamon, chocolate, brown or even a mix of colors. I have even seen one in Teller County that was dark brown with a blonde mohawk down its back.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologists estimate we have 17,000-20,000 black bears spread across the state. Generally, they live west of Interstate 25, except for some areas in the southeast where they inhabit river bottoms and canyonlands. And in communities like Colorado Springs that abut the forest, it’s not uncommon for a stray bear to show up in neighborhoods well east of the interstate.
Depending on food availability, bears tend to go into hibernation in late October. During the winter months, bears will stay in their dens. Occasionally they will wake and leave their dens for a short period of time to forage for food.
Boars, or male bears, and lower-elevation bears generally wake from hibernation in mid-March. Sows, or female bears, with cubs will wake up around mid to late April, although this can fluctuate depending on food availability. All bears will be out of their dens by the start of May.
When bears first emerge, they are looking for grasses and lots of water. The roughage is needed to jumpstart their digestive systems.
Though bears are omnivores — meaning they eat plants and meat — over 90% of their diet is vegetarian. When they eat meat, often it is carrion they scavenged. However, bears will prey on newborn fawns and other small animals when given the opportunity.
By now, almost all bears are out of their dens and hunting for food. In the forest, they will rely heavily on grasses and some forbes. In urban areas, you are more likely to see their opportunistic side emerge, which is why the “Bear Aware” techniques are so important.
Black bears are curious, intelligent and very resourceful. They will explore all possible food sources. They want to get the most energy they can with the least amount of effort.
If they can dump a few trash cans, push open a door and crash a kitchen or toss a campsite and find a cooler full of food, they will do it over and over.
Eventually that behavior will put them in direct conflict with people and my phone will ring. Depending on the severity of the conflict, it could get the bear put down.
Even worse, I’ll likely be the one with the sad duty of euthanizing the beautiful creature. Help me avoid that part of my job that no Wildlife Officer takes pleasure in.
Most conflicts between people and bears can be traced to unsecured human food, garbage, pet food, bird seed or other attractants. When people allow bears to find food, a bear’s natural drive to eat overcomes its natural wariness of humans.
Please follow our “Bear Aware” guidelines to help keep our bears wild and alive.
• Secure your garbage. If you must leave trash outside, buy a bear-proof container, build a bear-proof enclosure or install an electric fence. To avoid attracting bears, clean containers regularly with ammonia or bleach. One study showed that simply putting trash out only on the morning of pick up cuts the chances of a bear visit from 70% to 2%.
• Don’t leave pet food outside. Bears can smell food five miles away.
• Don’t feed birds during the months when bears are active. Letting your bird feeders turn into bear feeders teaches bears they’ll be rewarded with tasty, nutritious seeds if they come close to people and homes. If you don’t want to stop feeding birds, hang your feeders at least 10 feet off the ground and suspended 10 feet away from anything bears can climb.
• Keep the area underneath feeders clean. Even scattered bird seed waste and hulls is enough to attract a bear.
• Keep your garage door closed and your vehicle locked. Bears are amazingly powerful creatures with an incredible sense of smell. I have seen bears destroy a garage trying to get into a freezer. I have also witnessed bears breaking into vehicles lured by a simple bag of food scraps. They learn to pull door handles or break in via windows left cracked open. A bear can total a vehicle in a matter of seconds and some insurance policies do not cover the damage.
More and more, bears are sharing space with a growing human population. It is up to you to keep bears wild. Bears that become habituated to people in their pursuit of an easy meal must be destroyed. Every time we’re forced to destroy a bear, it’s not just the bear that loses. We all lose a little piece of the wildness that makes Colorado so special.
Here in Teller County, we have a phenomenal Bear Aware team made up of CPW volunteers. If you are having an issue with a bear or have a concern, please call me at 719-227-5281.
More information about being bear aware can be found at: cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/LivingwithWildlifeWildBears.aspx.
Tim Kroening holds a degree in wildlife biology from Colorado State University. He works as a district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Teller County.