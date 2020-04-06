While Coloradans continue a sedentary way of life brought on by the coronavirus, bears are about to get more active.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding people to be on alert as bears emerge from hibernation, hungry for neighborhood scraps.
In a recent news release, the agency said it already is receiving calls about bears in urban settings. Last year, 5,369 human-bear incidents were reported across the state.
The hope is that incidents will decrease in Colorado Springs with a first-year law in place.
Officials have mapped a “bear management area,” which consists of city limits west of Interstate 25. Residents and businesses there are required to secure trash in enclosures such as garages or to use bear-resistant containers.
The law went into effect March 1. A city government webpage says incidents will be investigated and lists a $100 punishment for a first violation, with fees rising up to $500 for repeat offenders.
The move comes as CPW observes neighborhoods all around Colorado becoming too comfortable for bears.
”Biologists are seeing bears that are shifting much of their life cycle toward communities,” read the agency’s news release. “When a high-country berry bush yields a few hundred calories and a dumpster gives up thousands of calories via leftovers and greasy goodies, the bears will make the easy choice.”
That could lead to damaged property and conflicts with pets, the release said. But as one wildlife manager noted: “The bear is always the ultimate loser.”
If a garbage-scavenging bear doesn’t die from malnutrition, it faces the possibility of being moved or euthanized by officers.
Along with securing trash, CPW reminds people to take down bird feeders; remove pet food from outside; clean grills; and keep garage doors and windows locked, especially between dusk and dawn.