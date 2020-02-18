It seems like yesterday that it was the summer before my third-grade year and I was loving playing baseball. I lived for every practice and game.
It was getting close to game time in my little town of Claflin, Kansas, but it had rained three inches in the past hour and didn’t show any sign of letting up. My dad assured me that the game would be canceled (I can’t imagine why they just didn’t text us) and that we didn’t need to go. I insisted. Dad drove me to the ballpark through the downpour, thunder, and lightening. No one was there. The tears flowed because I hated to miss an opportunity to compete.
That is when my dad said something to me that I will never, ever forget. He looked at me and said, “I will never miss a game you play.” Dad passed away in April 2012 and I can still point to the spot on 3rd Street, just outside the baseball parking lot, where he said this to me back in 1971. It means so much because: 1) he said it, and 2) he lived it. He never missed a football, basketball, or baseball game I played in. I have zero doubt that there were times when Dad and Mom had to scrape together enough money to put gas in the car to get to my games and then pay to get in.
As we sit right in the middle of our winter sports season, it is not lost on me the commitment and sacrifice our parents exhibit being at all of these games and hauling kids back-and-forth to practice. As I have stated before and will continue to state, our time is so valuable; It is the most important thing that we have to give away and, if we don’t use it, we lose the time anyway. Dad made a commitment to me with his time. Mom didn’t say it, but she was there always as well (she was very loud up in the crowd).
I heard a speaker the other day that put time in perspective. To realize the value of one year, ask a college student who has failed his final exam. To realize the power of one month, ask the parent of a premature baby. To realize the power of one week, ask the editor of our weekly newspaper. To realize the power of one day, ask a daily wage laborer who has a family to feed. To realize the power of one hour, ask lovers who are waiting to meet. To realize the power of one minute, ask the person who has just missed their plane, train or bus. To realize the value of one second, ask the person who has survived an accident. To realize the power of one millisecond, ask the Olympian who has just finished second.
Sometimes our 86,400 seconds per day end up in a wide variety of days … lately a lot of snow days. Making ourselves available to our kids, family, neighbors and community with this time is huge. I see it in our community and schools and love it! Our challenge is to make sure we are investing our time wisely and if we have the opportunity, to use our time to be there to support those kids in our school who are not supported at home, the elderly who are not able to get out, and to those who simply need a good word or a little help.
My dream for our kids in our WPSD schools is that they become people who use their time well in service to their family, community and our world. If we see this happening, that means a large part of our job is done. Our kids are watching to see what we do and how we treat one another. Let’s give them an amazing example.
Steve Woolf is the superintendent of the Woodland Park School District. Go to wpsdk12.org to watch “Woolf Weekly,” his message to the community.