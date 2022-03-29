I am writing to encourage the citizens of Woodland Park to vote in the upcoming election to be held April 5.
Too often citizens ignore what they consider to be “small elections” and only vote in the “big elections.” It has become apparent in recent years that local “small” elections can have a significant impact on our liberties and way of life. Therefore, it is vitally important that these local elections not be ignored.
There are three amendments in this upcoming election as well as a selection for Mayor and City Council members. It is very important to be an informed voter.
The amendments as described on the ballot are a bit vague as to their implications. Citizens can find information about these amendments at city-woodlandpark.org. Look under the Government tab, click on election, then ballot questions. The information is found by clicking on the 2022 Referral Ordinance Information Sheet. The information below came from this information sheet.
The first amendment (Question No. 1) concerns the council’s ability to remove council members for “misconduct.” A “Yes” vote would define “penalties” of “misconduct” allowing a council member to be removed by a five-member vote due to “misconduct.” A “No’’ vote would take into account that this could overturn election results, could be based on subjective opinions and there is no mention of an opportunity for appeals.
The second amendment (Question No. 2) concerns “Conflict of Interest” involving elected officials. A “Yes” vote allows for an expanded definition of what constitutes a “conflict of interest.” A “No” vote keeps the current definitions of “conflict in interest’’ as it is now defined, while describing the expanded version as too lengthy and could cause confusion.
The third amendment (Question No.3) concerns filling a council vacancy. A “Yes” vote would permit the council to fill the vacancy by installing the candidate that got the second most votes. A “No” vote would continue the three options of finding a replacement by application, council review, or special election.
I noted that in the information provided regarding this third amendment there is no consideration mentioned as to the amount of votes that may have been received by the candidates. Should a second place candidate be installed if they received only a small number of votes as compared to the winner? Also the second place candidate could have a different party affiliation than the original winner. In my opinion this would not be representative of what the voters had originally intended when they voted for the candidate that originally won.
I hope others will find this information to be helpful and that it will encourage other citizens to take the time to understand the implications of these amendments to the city charter and the authority given to council members.
Carol Roberts is a Woodland Park resident.