Being financially resilient is more than having access to money — it includes an understanding of your own financial landscape, being aware of available resources, and being willing to take advantage of opportunities that will support and increase your financial health and wellness.
In 2022, Tax Day, the day on which individual income tax returns are due to be submitted to the federal government, lands on April 18. The milestone is an ideal time for everyday Americans to reflect on personal money management and commit to saving successfully by doing a financial check-in that allows you to get a clear view of your finances, set savings goals, and create a plan to achieve them.
Make 2022 your year to develop a financial saving habit. Consider these five steps to get started:
Be realistic. By setting unsustainable goals is a sure-fire way to get discouraged early. Start with a small, obtainable goal and let that be your goal for 2022. Most people would benefit from three savings goals: save for retirement, save for emergencies, and save for fun.
If you are not participating in your company’s 401(k) plan, start today. Not only does it reduce taxable income but many companies offer a match up to a certain percentage. Your starting goal should be to contribute enough to make that match. But if that seems like too much of a stretch, then start with one or two percent of your income. If your company does not offer a 401(k), talk to your local financial institution about an Individual Retirement Account.
Most financial institutions offer savings accounts with opening balances as low as $10. Establishing separate accounts will enable you to keep your goals clear and not confuse spending money on a hot water heater as the same priority as buying a new pair of shoes. Start with a small, realistic dollar amount for each. Even putting away $25 per month can add up.
Be goal-oriented. Saving is easier to make into a habit if you have an end goal in mind. Simple tools like labeling the savings account with your specific goal can help, such as “trip to Alaska” or “$5,000 emergency fund.” Your financial institution can help you nickname accounts yourself. Then if you are tempted to take the money for a “non-approved” reason, you’ll have your goal reminding you why you were doing this in the first place.
Be strict. If you took the advice of being realistic, being strict should come easy. Develop a list of what qualifies as an emergency. Are you allowed to use it to pay routine medical bills or only if you have a medical emergency? If you are planning for a vacation, are you allowed to book the trip prior to having the full cost of the trip saved or do you have to have the entire balance in hand before placing reservations? This is especially important if you are developing your financial saving habit with another person.
Be open to automation. If your employer offers direct deposit, check to see if you can have your 401k contributions withdrawn automatically. Or send 80% of your paycheck to your checking account and the remaining 20% to your two savings accounts. If this is not offered or if you are paid with cash or by check, ask your financial institution about setting up auto-transfers to your IRA and savings accounts. The sooner the money is out of sight, the less likely you are to spend it accidently.
Be willing to increase your goals. Now that you’ve successfully built this habit, when you head into 2023 or anytime you receive additional money, decide ahead of time how that will affect your financial saving habit. Commit to putting a percentage of any raise towards your savings. For example, if you receive a 5% raise, 3% needs to go toward savings and the other 2% is yours to keep. Make sure you do this at the very beginning as you’ll never miss what you didn’t have.
I had a very wise financial advisor once say to me, “pay yourself first.” Having sufficient savings takes stress out of your life so you can focus on more important things. Take action in 2022 to create a stellar financial saving habit.
Megan Harmon is Chief Operations Officer and Colorado Springs Branch President for Eastern Colorado Bank.