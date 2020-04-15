Ford Frick Park is usually a bustling place this time of year with the sounds of kids playing baseball and other sports. But the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a screeching halt to such activity for a while.
The park is about a five-minute walk from Rampart High School in Briargate. The baseball fields are used by teams from all over the Pikes Peak region. The facility also has soccer fields, picnicking and playground facilities.
Ford Frick may sound like a funny name to many of you, but he is actually one of the most influential people in the history of Major League Baseball. He was its commissioner from 1951-65 and kept a home in the Broadmoor area until his death in 1978.
One of his most famous decisions as a baseball commissioner was to request that an asterisk be put next to Roger Maris’ name when he hit 61 home runs during the 1961 season. More on that later.
Frick lived a fascinating life. Born in 1894, he arrived in Walsenburg in 1915 to play semi-pro baseball after graduating from DePauw University in Indiana.
He moved to Colorado Springs a couple of years later to teach English at Colorado Springs High School (now Palmer) and Colorado College. He worked evenings for The Gazette covering sports until he left toward the end of World War I to work for the War Department. Frick eventually moved back to Colorado and worked for the Rocky Mountain News and the Colorado Springs Evening Telegraph
His meteoric rise to fame was heightened by his coverage of the famous 1921 flood that devastated Pueblo. Working for the Evening Telegraph, he got an airplane pilot to fly him over the scene in Pueblo. He took notes and photos and was able to file his story a day ahead of other reporters.
Frick’s coverage of the flood vaulted him to a position with the New York American newspaper in 1922. He also worked as a broadcaster for WOR in New York. While with the New York American, Frick developed a close friendship with Babe Ruth of the New York Yankees and was his ghostwriter for many years.
By 1934, Frick became president of the National League, a position he held until taking over as Major League Baseball’s commissioner in 1951. Three years earlier, he was at Babe Ruth’s bedside when he died of cancer.
Toward the end of his term as commissioner, Frick purchased a second home near The Broadmoor.
Frick’s term as commissioner included taking the all-star game vote away from the fans after a ballot box stuffing incident in Cincinnati 1957. He also presided over Major League Baseball’s first expansion in 1961 and 1962.
The famous Maris asterisk story is not quite as simple as has been reported for the last 59 years. Maris made headlines in 1961 in his pursuit of possibly matching, and even passing, Babe Ruth’s single-season record of 60 homers set in 1927.
Frick requested that baseball record-keepers list Ruth and Maris’ single-season home run records as separate based on the number of games their teams played. The Yankees played 154 games during the 1927 season, and Maris’ Yankees played 162 games in 1961.
Frick issued a ruling during a press conference that a player must surpass Ruth’s total in his first 154 games in order to be considered the record holder. Frick never actually stated that an asterisk should be placed next to a players’ name who did not pass Ruth’s total in 154 games. He called for a “distinctive mark.”
Frick was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1970. In 1978, the Baseball Hall of Fame created the Ford C. Frick Award that annually honors a baseball broadcaster for major contributions to the game.
During his Hall of Fame induction speech, Frick said, “The most gratifying achievement for me is right here in Cooperstown. Without the memories of the past, there could be no dreams of greatness in the future; without those passing yesterdays, there could possibly be no bright tomorrow.”
