Cripple Creek was a boom town by the early 1890s. It had its own town baseball team and played teams near and far.
In the 1994 book “Cripple Creek: City of Influence,” author Brian Levine shows a photograph of a “winter baseball game at Union Park in Cripple Creek in 1905.”
Though it is hard to see intimate details of the photograph, it is clear that the grandstands are full and the game was well attended.
Levine has no other mention of baseball in Cripple Creek in his book.
The Gazette would occasionally give accounts of games played in Cripple Creek. In its Sunday, July 13, 1902, issue, The Gazette wrote that, “The baseball team of the Cripple Creek Club has no difficulty this afternoon in defeating the lawyers team at Union Park. Only seven innings were played, but at the end of this time the club scored 26 runs to the lawyers six. Matlock pitched for the club and had the lawyers at his mercy. A number of law students played with the attorneys team but they could not put a stop to the scoring.”
Union Park was located on the southern edge of Cripple Creek and was the center of outdoor amusement in Cripple Creek for 30 years. Baseball, Wild West Shows and horse races were popular summertime events.