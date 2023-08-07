Many bird species bond with humans as a function of their lifestyle and their names often reflect those bonds, like house wren, house finch, house sparrow and barn swallow. Barn swallows often build nests made of mud under the eaves of buildings. While the nest can create a bit of a mess from the nestlings, keep in mind they will eat LOTS of flying insects, including mosquitoes.

Swallows have swept back and pointed wings and are swift flyers that tend toward a playful attitude. They also have short beaks and tiny feet. The sparrow-sized swallows are migrants that travel in flocks. Some other swallow species likely to be seen in Teller County include violet-green, tree and cliff swallows. During spring and especially fall migration, large mixed flocks of swallows are often seen.

The glossy blue body of the barn swallow can appear quite dark in poor lighting and is contrasted by an orangish-brown belly. Their most noticeable feature is their graceful deeply forked tail with patches of white, but note that juveniles can have shorter tails. While perched the forked tail may appear pointed. Also look for their brown throat and forehead. The sexes are similar but females are a bit paler below. Their vocalizations are squeaky chattering and chirping.

Barn swallows tend to fly lower to the ground and are likely to be seen in pairs or small flocks, gathering in larger numbers during migration. They can be found in any region with buildings, but also like riparian areas and basically any place near water will attract them. Barn swallows can also be found ranging over wide open spaces. While insects are the staple of their diet, they will also consume spiders and even snails, and sometimes berries and seeds. Like other swallows they will drink on the wing, scooping up a sip as they skim above the water surface. Since they depend on insects they tend to arrive in Teller County in mid-April and typically depart by mid-September.

Notable reports in July from the Woodland Park Yard Area.

Mourning dove- a few sightings, singing into early July

Rufous hummingird- local report on July 14, first “fall” sighting

Calliope hummingbird- local report on July 18, first “fall” sighting

Williamson’s sapsucker- a couple sightings

Cordilleran flycatcher- one around most of the time, singing into late July

Warbling vireo and yellow-rumped warbler- a few sightings each, singing into late July

Western bluebird- a couple sightings

Western tanager- a couple sightings, singing through July 14

Black-headed grosbeak and brown-headed cowbird- a few sightings, singing into late July

Chipping sparrow- a couple sightings, singing into mid-July

Brown-headed cowbird- a few sightings, singing into late July

Evening grosbeak and pine siskin- a few sightings

Red crossbill- a few sightings of small flocks

Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University. He is author of the book Mountain Birds of Teller County and creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. His betterbirdwatching.com website features a Teller County Bird Checklist and Blog. Contact him with questions and feedback at [email protected].