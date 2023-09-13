The Band-tailed pigeon is the largest member of the pigeons and doves family group. They are larger than the familiar rock pigeon aka city pigeon and their stocky grayish body has a unique purplish sheen. They are summer residents in Teller County, typically arriving in early April and departing in mid-October. In the yard, I usually see them once or twice a year, briefly hanging out in the vicinity of feeders as they pass through the area. They are always around in season, alone or in flocks, but their shy behavior leads to scant sightings.

Pigeons and doves are unique birds with chunky bodies, short legs and necks and compact straight beaks. When they walk their small rounded heads pump back and forth. To aid their heavy seed-eating diet, they have a crop and a gizzard. The crop allows them to store a large number of seeds in their throat. They will often consume grit, which resides in their gizzard and allows them to grind up seeds to make them more digestible. Other members of this group that are likely to be seen in Teller County include rock pigeon, Eurasian collared-dove and mourning dove.

The large body of the band-tailed pigeon is the most obvious feature, but also look for the white collar and a grayish band on the end of their long tail. In addition note their yellow feet and yellow beak with a black tip. When the light hits them just right, iridescence on the neck is revealed. The sexes are similar as are juvenile birds, but note that juveniles lack the white collar.

The band-tailed pigeon’s habitat is forested areas and shrublands in the lower mountains, preferring ponderosa pine and Gambel oak as they enjoy feasting on acorns. They will also visit wooded and shrubby areas near farms, ranches, towns and riparian zones. They roam widely in search of food crops, so may be seen flying over any type of habitat, even ranging up to treeline. Their varied diet includes mostly seeds, nuts and fruits in addition to grain and insects. For such a large bird they are quite the acrobats, dangling from tree branches to snatch a desired food item.

Sounds of the band-tailed pigeon are subdued, a muffled cooing call similar to the “city pigeon”. Like other pigeons, a useful sound is the smacking together of their wings upon takeoff. While hiking I have flushed them along the trail, and the smacking wings has helped to identify them.

Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University. He is author of the book Mountain Birds of Teller County and creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. His betterbirdwatching.com website features a Teller County Bird Checklist and Blog. Contact him with questions and feedback at [email protected].