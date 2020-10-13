With the ballot question Amendment B, Colorado voters will decide whether to repeal or maintain the Gallagher Amendment to the state constitution.
Passed by Colorado voters in 1982, the amendment sets the property tax assessment rate at 45% for residential and 55% for non-residential, commercial, vacant land or oil and gas property.
With the amendment, the property tax rate for commercial is fixed at 29%, thus forcing an adjustment for residential to equal the 45% of property taxes.
“In 38 years the assessment rate for homeowners has dropped from 21% to 7.15%,” said Teller County assessor Colt Simmons. “My office takes no position for or against this measure.”
Simmons talks about the ballot measure based on information from Ballotpedia, a nonprofit and nonpartisan website.
An affirmative vote on Amendment B — to repeal Gallagher — would allow the legislature to amend the state constitution to freeze the assessment rates at 7.15% for residential and 29% for non-residential.
“A ‘yes’ vote would allow the legislature to adjust the assessment rate in state statute,” Simmons said. “Therefore, repealing the Gallagher Amendment and freezing property tax at current levels is expected to result in a higher residential assessment rates than under the current Gallagher,” Simmons said. “However, due to the Colorado Taxpayer Bill of Rights, the legislature cannot increase assessment rates without a statewide vote of the people.”
According to the 2020 State Ballot Information Booklet sent to all registered voters, a vote to repeal Gallagher will prevent deep cuts to schools, hospitals, fire protection and other local services. Amendment B allows local governments to continue providing services that their communities expect.
Ballotpedia states that, with more revenue for local governments, the state is expected to reduce its requirements for school funding.
A ‘no’ vote would maintain the provisions of the Gallagher Amendment. Ballotpedia states that a no vote requires the state legislature to adjust the residential assessment rate to make the required ratio.
According to the information booklet, a vote to reject Amendment B results in higher property taxes for homeowners by preventing future drops in the residential assessment rate. Increasing home values have already resulted in higher property taxes for may homeowners.
The booklet suggests that, rather than maintain Gallagher, local governments can instead ask their voters to raise tax rates or seek other solutions to provide services such as fire protection, schools and libraries. These alternatives would allow voters in each local jurisdiction to decide for themselves how to best fund services for their community.
Colorado State Rep. for House District 39, Mark Baisley, issued this statement to the Courier: “I am opposed to the ballot measure known as Amendment B. This change to our state constitution would eliminate the Gallagher Amendment which has been keeping property tax rates in check since 1982. If Amendment B were to pass, the Legislature would quickly target homeowners to balance the state budget. I do recognize that there are undue challenges with Gallagher and I would be in favor of moving the authority of determining property tax rates locally across Colorado’s 64 counties.”