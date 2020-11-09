Colorado voters overwhelmingly approved ballot question 2A, which eliminates the single bet limit of $100 at casinos in Central City, Black Hawk and Cripple Creek and gives the City Council authority to authorize new games including baccarat, keno and a spinning wheel.
The windfall would go to community colleges.
The state has steadily loosened the reins on games of chance since voters granted the three historic towns authority to offer low-stakes games in 1990.
Teller County voters also were in favor of Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District ballot question 7A, according to early results. The measure allows the district to adjust its mill levy beginning next year and each year after to maintain current staffing and service levels. The measure does not increase taxes next year, and will be adjusted each year to account for local growth.
With a very close yet still unofficial count of 50.3% to 49.7%, Proposition 114 has apparently passed in Colorado, approving the reintroduction of gray wolves in the state.
The Associated Press has not yet called the race, but a major opposing group has conceded.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife will devise a plan to reintroduce grey wolves west of the Continental Divide before the end of 2023. Compensation will be provided for anyone whose livestock herds are attacked by wolves.
The Rocky Mountain Wolf Action Fund, a backer of the proposition, said this is the first time citizens have voted to initiate the restoration of a native species.
“Voters throughout Colorado took politicians out of the picture, choosing to restore natural balance by returning wolves to their rightful place in Colorado,” said Rob Edward, fund president.
Edward said the reintroduction of wolves will reduce rates of elk and deer herds, which are overpopulated in the area and have harmful impacts on habitats.
“Our supporters believe that we owe it to future generations to leave the world in better shape than before,” Edward said. “History will judge their labor, and this vote, kindly.”
The vote for Proposition 114 was the closest of Colorado’s 11 statewide ballot measures, with the results being called last amid rumors of a recount.
Nearly 3 million votes were cast on the proposition, according to the Associated Press. It passed by 20,288 votes. A margin of 7,477 votes or less would have triggered an automatic recount.
The proposition faced stiff opposition from farmers and ranchers.