Here’s a staggering statistic — every year, 30% of people aged 65 and older fall resulting in approximately 9,500 deaths.
Falls are the primary reason for emergency room visits and are the leading cause of hip fractures that can lead to hospitalization, an end to independent living and premature death. Loss of balance and falls, however, are hardly confined to seniors. Our sense of balance starts to decline around age 25.
There are several theories as to why our balance deteriorates with age. It may be due to brain cells dying or deterioration of the sheaths around the nerves or just a slowdown in the speed of transmission of the information that allows us to keep our balance. Other factors that impact balance are impaired vision and hearing, loss of muscle strength, arthritis, osteoporosis, vertigo, neurological disability, postural hypotension and chronic illness.
Balance is perhaps the most overlooked component of fitness. You are unlikely to be aware of it, unless you have trouble with it — that is, until you fall or undertake an activity that requires good balance and discover you don’t have it.
Three sets of sensors control balance in the body, picking up information and feedback from nerves and muscles. There are sensors in the muscles and joints of the feet and legs that send messages to the brain when the muscles are stretched in any direction. The eyes act as sensors telling the brain where the body is with respect to objects in space. And finally, the vestibular apparatus — a set of fluid-filled sacs in the inner ear — sends messages to the brain about where the head is and how fast it is moving helping keep the eyes on target and body parts correctly aligned.
How good is your balance? Close your eyes and slowly lift one foot and see how long you can stand on one leg. Be sure to stand near something to grab, so you don’t fall. See if you can maintain your balance for 30 seconds. Failure occurs if your foot touches the supporting leg, you hop, your foot touches the floor or you grab something for support. Most people over 40 can’t last 15 seconds.
Interested in improving your balance? The exercises are simple and can be done without any special equipment. Here are some suggestions offered by the experts at the University of California, Berkeley. First a word of caution; have something stable you can grab on to and work on a non-skid surface:
• Raise up on your toes 10 times; then repeat with your eyes closed.
• Stand on one leg, bending the other knee slightly. Repeat 10 times; then repeat with eyes closed.
• Stand on one leg and lift one leg to the side, then the other leg. Repeat 10 times.
• Spend a little time each day standing on one foot, then the other.
• Seek out a tai chi or yoga class.
If you are looking for help with your balance, both Woodland Park Parks and Recreation Department (687-5225) and Community Partnership (686-0705) offer yoga classes. Dance classes offered by Dana’s Dance (210-6729) or Mountain Eire (686-1325) will also enhance your balance. And certified personal trainers at Woodland Fitness (686-8800) and Snap Fitness (686-6494) are available for one-on-one instruction to improve your balance. If you are interested in sports specific balance work or balance equipment for home, visit Perform Better at tinyurl.com/rb7fa26 for a wide variety of balance toys.
Balance is as important as strength, aerobics or flexibility to overall fitness conditioning. So, don’t let it be the forgotten component of your wellness program. Plus, it just might be the answer to staying on your feet during our “icy season.”
Cord Prettyman is a certified Master Personal Trainer and owner of Absolute Workout Fitness and Post-Re-hab Studio in Woodland Park. He can be reached at 687-7437, by email at cordprettyman@msn.com or through his website, cordprettyman.com.