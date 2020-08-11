I remember when the toughest part of going back to school was planning my first-day outfit.
This year, students have much, much bigger worries, as do administrators, staff and parents.
In our region, most parents have options for back-to-school and some big decisions to make this month. Will they send their child to school or keep him/her home for remote learning or homeschooling? Will they be able to have the peace of mind that their child will be safe and healthy at school? If their child stays home, will they have child care or have to watch over children themselves, often while trying to work from home themselves?
These are modern-day worries with big potential consequences. Amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic, peace of mind is a pipe dream.
I asked one area school district superintendent how he’s coping with the uncertainty and ever-changing pandemic requirements for the start of school this fall.
“We have really good people — administrators, and ‘staffulty’ here, so you just don’t sweat it,” said Steve Woolf, superintendent of Woodland Park School District, last week.
He added, “The other thing that helps me is spirituality. Philippians 4, 6 and 7, which basically say ‘Don’t worry about anything, it’s in God’s hands.’”
While faith and education don’t go hand in hand for everyone, there is something to be said about having faith and doing what you can to protect yourself and your kids.
Whether that means keeping them at home or sending them off to school with face masks and hand sanitizer, it’s up to the individual.
In Colorado Springs last week, two public charter schools, Coperni 3 and Coperni 2, were the first schools in the Pikes Peak region to resume in-person classes after schools were shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
One 10-year-old student summed up her feelings about being back in the classroom. “I’m glad to be back at school because I get to see all my friends and my teachers,” Amira Young-Flora told a reporter. “It’s fun, but it’s kind of not fun because you have to wear masks.”
But it’s better than online learning at home, the girl said, echoing the thought of the majority of families enrolled at her school.
El Paso County Public Health recommended on July 22 that schools not reopen until Aug. 17 at the earliest, to allow more time for Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ mask mandate to have an effect on rising COVID-19 infection rates.
Some area districts including Woodland Park have pushed back start dates even further. Some have opted for an online format for fall. Others are doing combined in-person and online learning.
Academy School District 20, the Pikes Peak region’s largest school district, with more than 26,600 students, is implementing grab-and-go lunches, face masks for students and employees, staggering school schedules and and requiring small-group cohorts that students will stay in all day to minimize switching classrooms for its return-to-school plans amidst the resurgent coronavirus pandemic.
“Decisions are being based on what is best for student learning and growth in a safe and healthy environment,” D-20 Superintendent Tom Gregory said in a letter to parents.
Allison Cortez, D-20’s communications director, said in a recent Gazette article that flexibility is the key to back-to-school this year.
“Right now our approach is in-person with safety protocols in place or full-time online,” she said. “However, that said, we must remain flexible because we don’t know what tomorrow holds, and all of this is dependent on COVID-19, not our plans. If we get back and realize things are not working well, we will be agile.”
For instance, a backup plan to switch to remote teaching for all, should the governor close schools again due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is being created.
Colorado Springs’ second-largest school district, D-11, will start the academic year with a focus on remote learning, providing online services for all students except for those most deemed academically at risk, its superintendent said. Superintendent Michael Thomas made the announcement at a virtual work session of the district’s Board of Education last week, pivoting from the district’s previously detailed plan, which gave students the option of learning online or attending in-person classes.
“We are not confident we’ll be able to bring that level of capacity back into our schools and guarantee the level of safety we would want to ensure,” Thomas said, noting that if virus activity decreases, the district is prepared to hold in-person classes.
Lewis-Palmer School District 38 will start the new school year for students Aug. 19 under the guidelines of its Back-to-School 2020 plan that includes cohorting, hybrid programs, rotating classroom days and mandatory masks.
“We are looking forward to welcoming our staff back to work,” D-38 superintendent Dr. KC Somers said last week. “We are fully aware that this is not an easy season and that many questions remain unanswered. We are working diligently to provide the information [families] need and want.”
It is, indeed, not an easy season, with districts and parents faced with incredibly difficult choices.
As we try to navigate this changing landscape, I hope we can muster an abundance of caution, patience, kindness and grace.
There is no one right answer.
Editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers, Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for five years. Contact Michelle with column or story ideas, feedback and letters to the editor at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.