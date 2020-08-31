"Public Trust," an award-winning documentary about public lands, will have its Colorado premiere at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1 at the Comanche Drive-In, 277 CR 339, Buena Vista (81211). Gates open at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members of the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and can be purchased online at garna.org/calendar/public-trust/. Proceeds go to GARNA.
The film is directed by David Garrett Byars ("No Man's Land"), produced by Jeremy Rubingh, and executive produced by Yvon Chouinard, Robert Redford and Patagonia Films.
"Public Trust" received the Audience Choice Award at the 2020 Mountainfilm in Telluride.
In a news release, the film was described thusly, "In a time of growing polarization, there is one thing a majority of Americans still share and agree on: Our 640 million acres of public lands and waters — held in trust for the benefit of all citizens — should be protected. These wild places are intrinsic to our national identity, offer a solution to mitigate the climate crisis, provide habitat to animals large and small, and offer the most magnificent landscapes in the world. Through the work of Montana investigative journalist Hal Herring, 'Public Trust' focuses on three land-based conflicts — the slashing of the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah; the potential permanent destruction of the Boundary Waters Wilderness in Minnesota; and the de facto sale of one of the last wild places in America, the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The film makes a clear case for protecting our public lands and how the extractive industries, driven by only greed and profit, are trying to rob us and future generations of our shared American experience and heritage."
According to a 2019 Conservation in the West poll, more than two-thirds of voters in Western states, a majority of Democrats and Republicans, think Congress should emphasize conservation on public lands.
“Our country is fortunate to have millions of acres of public lands, including National Parks, Monuments, Wildlife Refuges and Wilderness set aside for future generations,” said Redford. “Sadly, these lands that belong to you and me are under unprecedented threats from the greed of big corporations, eager to weaken restrictions in the pursuit of profits. Many of our current politicians are also to blame. 'Public Trust' tells the story of citizens who are fighting back. It’s a much-needed wake-up call for all of us who want to preserve our unique and wild cultural heritage."