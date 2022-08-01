LAKE GEORGE • Since Fat BBQ Shack opened in late May it has been selling out on a regular basis.
Owners Cary and Staci Dunn were both born and raised in Kansas and started in the restaurant business in Wichita, serving barbecue, catfish and wings. They ended up owning four restaurants before moving to Omaha, Nebraska in 2012. They had two restaurants and were declared winners five times in the Omaha World Herald and Omaha Magazine.
In 2019, they entered a contract with the city of Oceanside, Calif. to operate their barbecue truck on the beach. It was a convenient move, since their daughter was stationed there in the Marines. They made several trips back to the Midwest, and came through Lake George several times. On one of those occasions, they stopped in at Granite Canyon General Store, and through conversation with Craig Karlin, they learned about the availability of the former Blah Blah Blah Café. Cary Dunn walked across the highway and spoke to the property owner. Although the Dunns had never worked or been in a rural situation, they decided to open Fat BBQ Shack in that location.
“Lake George was such a cool place, the restaurant was pretty much set, so we decided to open up,” said Cary Dunn.
The Dunns have developed their own recipe, all from scratch, for both their rubs and sauce. They use hickory wood to smoke cook their meat, which is an 18-hour process. Though it’s time-consuming, Cary Dunn refers to it as a labor of love.
They specialize in Memphis style dry-rub ribs, Texas Brisket, Kansas City Burnt Ends, Homemade Texas Sausage, and marinated Smoked Turkey Breasts. The meats may be ordered in a sandwich, as a half-pound or as a dinner (including two sides, bread and sauce). Homemade sides include baked beans, potato salad, macaroni and cheese and cole slaw.
Specialty sandwiches include the Pitmaster, including brisket, burnt ends, sausage, cheese, onion and pickle ($14); and the Smoking Gun, including brisket and sausage ($12).
Fat BBQ Shack is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. — or until sold out — Wednesday through Saturday. On Sunday, the restaurant is open at 1:30 p.m. until sold out. They have a breakfast menu including burritos, breakfast bowls, biscuits and gravy with their own sausage, homemade cinnamon rolls and other pastries, as well as espresso and lattes.
The Dunns plan to open Wild Fire Burger in the location of the former Mountain Burger in Florissant. They will determine hours of operation later, but plan to serve breakfast burritos along with sandwiches, burgers and wings. Their son, Jake Justice, will be managing.
“We really like it here,” said Cary Dunn. He noted they are already looking to expand the Lake George location.