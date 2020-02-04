As of this writing, a third U.S. coronavirus case has been confirmed in Orange County, Calif. The person affected by the virus had recently traveled from Wuhan, China — the epicenter of what could become a worldwide pandemic.
Combine that with the early arrival of the B/Victoria flu virus and a 2020 flu vaccine that is only 58% effective and you might be wondering if Howard Hughes wasn’t right — stay home.
For those of you who don’t have that luxury, let’s take a trip to the place where you’re most likely to contract the flu. Welcome to the “germ cafeteria” — the typical workplace. Once you walk out your front door, you are exposed to the entire flora of humanity. According to Dr. Philip Tierno, author of “The Secret Life of Germs,” the ATM you use on your way to work, the door handle of the lobby door, the stairway handrail and the public bathroom you frequent prior to sitting down at your desk are teeming with feces, skin flora and respiratory secretions of those who preceded you. The consequence is exposure to a multitude of bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, 80% of all infectious diseases are passed by human contact, either direct or indirect. Let’s assume by some miracle you get to your desk uninfected. You’re safe, right?
Wrong! In a University of Arizona study, researchers discovered that one of the most unsanitary areas in an office was one’s desktop. According to the report, the typical desktop had more than 21,000 bugs per square inch and the average office telephone 25,000 germs per square inch, making it 500 times dirtier than the office toilet seat. Water fountain handles, microwave oven handles and computer keyboards rounded out the top five germ-contaminated surfaces found in the offices studied.
With experts estimating that people touch their nose, eyes, ears or mouth 1 to 3 times every five minutes, it’s easy to see how one can introduce bacteria or viruses that may cause them to become sick. Here are some suggestions gleaned from various websites for minimizing the spread of germs at work.
Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing and then wash your hands. In fact, wash your hands often. Experts estimate that fewer than 50% of people wash their hands after going to the bathroom and those who do seldom do it correctly. It takes 20 seconds of aggressive handwashing to be effective.
When soap and water aren’t available, use alcohol-based hand wipes or anti-bacterial gel to clean your hands. Use disinfecting wipes to clean your desktop, telephone and computer keyboard, daily. Minimize contact with restroom “germ zones” by avoiding direct contact with toilet seats and sinks. Use paper towels to turn water handles on and off and opening the door on the way out.
If you think you’re safe at home, forget it! Despite the conscientious efforts by most to keep their homes clean and germ-free, experts at the Centers for Disease Control contend that over 65% of all colds, 50% of diarrhea cases and 80% of food-borne illnesses are caught at home.
Surprisingly, the kitchen is the most germ-ridden room. CDC researchers say the average American household has 200 times more fecal bacteria on the kitchen cutting board than there is on the toilet seat. The reason is that people disinfect their bathroom regularly but not their kitchen.
The top recommendations of experts for avoiding germ-borne illnesses are to eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly to boost your immune system, get plenty of sleep and wash your hands frequently.
