Dan O’Brien, owner of Cheyenne River Ranch and Wild Idea Buffalo Company in North Dakota, and a two-time winner of the Western Heritage Award, will speak at the Woodland Park Library Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. The public is invited, but seating is limited. Attendees are encouraged to come early.
O’Brien, a buffalo-rancher, wildlife biologist, conservationist and writer, will read from his books and speak about sustainable agriculture, buffalo ranching and his efforts to restore The Great Plains.
According to his biography on the Wild Idea Buffalo website, O’Brien has been described by the New York Times as “a writer with a keen and poetic eye.” His novels include “The Spirit of the Hills,” “In the Center of the Nation,” “Brendan Prairie,” and more. His memoirs on falconry, “The Rites of Autumn and Equinox,” are intimate and revealing explorations of his life-long search for wildness on the Great Plains, while his non-fiction book, “Buffalo for the Broken Heart,” explores the history of his ranch and the conversion from beef to buffalo. It was chosen for One Book South Dakota in 2009.
O’Brien is a two-time winner of the National Endowment for the Arts’ individual artist’s grant, a two-time winner of the Western Heritage Award and a 2001 recipient of the Bush Creative Arts Fellowship.
In addition to writing, O’Brien divides his time between working on the ranch, teaching ecology and writing and serving on the Black Hills branch of The Nature Conservancy. He has been a wildlife biologist and rancher for more than 30 years. He is also one of the most celebrated falconers in America today, and was a prime mover in the restoration of peregrine falcons in the Rocky Mountains in the 1970s and 80s.
O’Brien is an owner of the Cheyenne River Ranch, just west of the Badlands National Park and North of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. He lives and shares his life on the ranch with his wife Jill, and their old friend Erney Hersman.
More information can be found at wildideabuffalo.com/pages/meet-our-founders.