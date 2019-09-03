Encouraged by his book club’s rave reviews from of Kent Nerburn’s trilogy that begins with “Neither Wolf Nor Dog: On Forgotten Roads with an Indian Elder,” Florissant resident Rodney Saunders reached out to the writer.
As a result, Nerburn, who resides near Portland, Ore., agreed to host two “Conversations with Kent Nerburn,” on Sept. 18. The first will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Florissant Library, 334 Circle Drive, and the second will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Nerburn titles his talk “A Few Thoughts on What I’ve Learned from my Time with Native Americans.”
The trilogy springs from stories Nerburn heard firsthand from a Lakota Sioux elder in Minnesota.
“The elder was really tough on Nerburn — he almost kidnapped him, took him on a trip across the prairie to get him to experience what this elder wanted him to experience and understand,” Saunders said. “That included taking him to Wounded Knee which probably cinched everything — because it’s hard to read or talk about.”
At Wounded Knee more than 300 Lakota Sioux Indians were killed by U.S. military troops at the battle in 1890 in South Dakota.
“The trilogy is about Nerburn’s relationship with the elder,” Saunders said. “He reflected on the fact that because of the way Native Americans had been treated and not accepted, they basically couldn’t be considered wolf or dog.”
The other two books in the series are “The Wolf at Twilight: An Indian Elder’s Journey through a Land of Ghosts and Shadows,” and “The Girl Who Sang to the Buffalo: A Child, an Elder, and the Light from an Ancient Sky.”
In the trilogy, Nerburn finds a certain sense of peace within the elder. “While he is critical of white culture and white people, he’s telling this to a white person,” Saunders said. “While you feel the criticism at the same time, you feel the understanding of why he’s there. So the spirituality is in the understanding of Native American spirituality.”
The book club also watched a showing of the movie “Neither Wolf Nor Dog,” funded by Friends of Florissant Library. “I believe very much in Native American spirituality which I have tried to adopt for myself,” said Mel Jordan, a member of the book club. “Kent has fit those two together, Christianity and Indian, so I want to hear more about that.”
As a prelude to his appearances in Teller County, Nerburn provided excerpts of an interview he did years ago with a web magazine in Washington, D.C. “My work has been a constant search from various perspectives, for an authentic American spirituality, integrating our western Judeo-Christian tradition with the other tradition of the world,” he said in the interview. “Especially the indigenous spirituality of the people who first inhabited this continent.”
A Minnesota native, Nerburn has a master’s degree in religious studies and humanities from Stanford University and a doctorate in religious studies and art from the University of California at Berkeley. Learn more about him at kentnerburn.com.
The Sept. 18 presentations are free, but due to limited space at the Florissant Library, a space reservation is encouraged by calling 748-3939. Reservations aren’t necessary in Woodland Park due to a larger room.