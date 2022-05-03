The Cripple Creek District Museum and city of Cripple Creek present a talk by John Wesley Anderson titled “Colorado’s Forgotten History” May 15.
Anderson’s book, “A to Z — Colorado’s Nearly Forgotten History 1776-1876,” includes 26 short stories, one for each letter of the alphabet, that reveal interrelated tales of people, places and events that served as building blocks for the state of Colorado.
After retiring from a 30-year career in law enforcement career, Anderson traveled the world but remains most interested by the rich history found in the American Southwest.
The program is 2 p.m. May 15 at Cripple Creek Heritage Center, 9283 S. Colorado 67, Cripple Creek (80813). Refreshments will be served. For more information or to make a seating reservation, call 719-689-9540.