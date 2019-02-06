Francisco Sotomayor is enthusiastic these days, bursting with creative energy ignited by the possibilities that come with transforming blocks of obsidian into art.
His latest creation is one that ensnares the viewer with its circular metaphoric view, a mixture of the artistic “wow” factor and technology. Titled “Aura of the Cross,” the piece inspires reflection.
“It goes from darkness to light; that’s why it’s a religious sculpture,” Sotomayor said.
“Everything is symbolic in this piece — the star becomes the cross, the Crucifixion by the nails of light and the Ascension into the angel’s wings.”
The figures are carved with a 1/8-inch thick diamond cutter. “When seen in person, the light moves around the sculpture as the viewer moves, creating an ever-changing aural effect,” Sotomayor said. “I do the sculpture in anticipation of how the light is going to turn out.”
With a small remote device, Sotomayor can make various colors on the piece with a floodlight system. “This is what’s cool, how I utilize these lights,” he said. “Watch this — this is going to be a white light with the rainbow effect.”
Sotomayor is showing Aura of Light at the Tucson Gem Show this month.