At a Feb. 27 hearing in Teller County District, Judge Scott Sells allowed opposing attorneys to present their arguments on Sheriff Jason Mikesell’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the ACLU.
The lawsuit challenges the sheriff’s authority to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement according to an agreement signed by the sheriff in December 2018.
As a result of the agreement, two county deputies have received formal training from ICE to assist in the jail under the supervision of an ICE officer.
One of the issues in the lawsuit is whether the sheriff is using taxpayer money to fund the program.
The ACLU filed the lawsuit for the plaintiffs, Burck and Joanna Nash, Rodney Saunders, Darlene Schmurr-Stewart, Paul Stewart and Janet Gould.
Mark Silverstein, legal counsel for the ACLU, represented the plaintiffs at the hearing while Paul Hurcomb, the county attorney, represented the sheriff.
Judge Sells said he would issue a ruling in three to five weeks.